Single-family homes for sale in Pikeville

367 Rice Road, Banner, 41603 3 Beds 3 Baths | $234,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,496 Square Feet | Built in 1987

Very nice contemporary home in a tranquil setting! Enjoy a beautiful view from the large living room windows. Home has an awesome large front porch for evening rest and relaxation. 3 spacious bedrooms, 2.5 baths. Very spacious den on first level. To top it all off FREE GAS!!!

For open house information, contact Debra J. Eminger, Century 21 American Way Realty at 606-886-9100

228 Church Road, Harold, 41635 3 Beds 2 Baths | $299,900 | Single Family Residence | 4,600 Square Feet | Built in 1111

Live & Work here! This remarkable property has good visibility from US 23 at Harold KY. Included in the sale is a large block commercial building with the main level having a large open area with hardwood flooring, kitchen, bath, storage area. The lower level on this building is finished as living space with 3 bedrooms, living, den, bath and adjoining room with tub, kitchen, , space heat . Covered porches are at the main entrance plus the lower level; yard on side or could use as additional parking. There is a 2014 Cavalier 16'x48' doublewide included which has 3 BR, 2 baths, living and kitchen, front porch, central heat/air. As is.

For open house information, contact Patrina Compton, Valley Agency, Inc. at 606-478-7100

63 Stratton Street, Ivel, 41642 6 Beds 7 Baths | $400,000 | Single Family Residence | 5,000 Square Feet | Built in 1953

This home offers you endless possibilities with over 6500 sq. Ft. with 6 bedrooms 5 full bathrooms and 2 half baths. A detached 30x40 garage with electric, and an gunite inground pool, Along with almost 3 acres of hard to find flat land. This mountain mansion can be yours, call to schedule your showing today.

For open house information, contact Chase Lawson, Dream Maker Realty, LLC at 859-404-3384

3589 Ky Rt 1426, Banner, 41603 3 Beds 2 Baths | $60,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,484 Square Feet | Built in 2005

This 2005 double wide sits on approximately 2.25 acres and has an add-on addition. The exterior of the add-on needs vinyl siding and two bedrooms need laminate. The property is located between Pikeville and Prestonsburg in Floyd County and is only about 3.5 miles from U.S. 23. The seller is looking at cash or conventional loan offers only.

For open house information, contact Doug Wireman, First Choice Realty & Assoc. at 606-788-9002