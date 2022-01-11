ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elko, NV

House-hunt Elko: What’s on the market

Elko Updates
 5 days ago

(ELKO, NV) Looking for a house in Elko? Take a look at these listings pulled today from our classifieds, where homes from around the area are collected in one place.

Whether you’re looking for privacy and quiet or a cozy neighborhood where your kids can visit neighbors and play in the park, there’s something for every buyer in this blend of units.

Considered by many financial advisors to be a bedrock investment for young families and older Americans alike, a house gives you more than a home base.

Check out these listings from around the Elko area:

3507 Desert Plains Avenue, Elko, 89801

4 Beds 2 Baths | $289,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,843 Square Feet | Built in 1991

Welcome to 3507 Desert Plains Ave! This 4 bedroom home is located in a desirable neighborhood near schools and shopping. This home sits on a large lot with a blank slate for your dream back yard. In the back you'll notice mature trees and a dog house that will stay! The dog house is also insulated and has a heater and a/c unit so your pups can too live in luxury. On the main level, you'll be greeted by a living area that opens up to the dining room and kitchen. You will also find 2 bedrooms and a shared bathroom on this level. Through the kitchen is where you enter through the garage with plenty of storage space. Downstairs, there is space for an office area or play area. You'll also find two additional bedrooms, a bathroom and the laundry/utility room. The lower level is equipped with a new pellet stove that heats the whole house! Put this affordable house on your list to see before it's gone!

For open house information, contact Alexis Garrett, Coldwell Banker Excel at 775-738-4078

Copyright © 2022 Elko County Board of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-ECARNV-3621400)

1842 Deerfield Way, Elko, 89801

4 Beds 2 Baths | $413,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,990 Square Feet | Built in 2021

Model: The Carson Status - Permitted. Buyers may choose colors. The estimated Close of Escrow date is TBD. Standard features: Granite countertops, soft close cabinets, and drawers, tile floors in the kitchen, laundry and baths, vaulted ceiling, central air, all stainless-steel appliances including microwave, dishwasher, electric smooth top range, and refrigerator. Builder to pay up to $2,000 toward buyers closing costs. Up to $1,000 to be paid in closing costs by preferred lender. Photos are for illustration purposes only.

For open house information, contact Victoria Blair, Coldwell Banker Excel at 775-738-4078

Copyright © 2022 Elko County Board of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-ECARNV-3621097)

411 Juniper Street, Elko, 89801

3 Beds 2 Baths | $275,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,290 Square Feet | Built in 1919

This tree street home lives up to its name with a cherry and peach tree out front; excellent curb appeal! The front living room has a wood burning fireplace for cold winter nights and a huge front window for natural light. Through the archway is your eat-in kitchen with stainless steel oven/range, microwave and dishwasher. Hardwood floors flow throughout the living areas. The main bedroom includes an updated en-suite with a wonderfully done tub/shower combo and gorgeous vanity. There are two secondary bedrooms and another large bathroom with a walk-in shower and washer/dryer hookups. The covered back patio is the perfect place to relax and look out at the large backyard. Don't wait to see this adorable home with both updates and old world charm! There is a partial and unfinished basement, a place for storage, water heater and radiant water heater.

For open house information, contact Jessica James, Trinity Realty at 775-777-5220

Copyright © 2022 Elko County Board of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-ECARNV-3621344)

1729 Village Parkway, Elko, 89801

3 Beds 2 Baths | $323,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,440 Square Feet | Built in 2021

Model: The Verdi Status - Complete. See selections in Associated Docs. Standard features: Vinyl plank flooring, granite countertops, soft close cabinets and drawers, vaulted ceiling, central air, all stainless-steel appliances including microwave, dishwasher, electric smooth top range, and refrigerator. Builder to pay up to $4,000 toward buyers closing costs. Up to $1,000 to be paid in closing costs by preferred lender. Photos are for illustration purposes on

For open house information, contact Victoria Blair, Coldwell Banker Excel at 775-738-4078

Copyright © 2022 Elko County Board of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-ECARNV-3621062)

