Disturbed vocalist David Draiman quit Twitter back in 2015, saying at the time that "social media has become a playground for trolls, a playground for these people who prey on one another." Now Draiman is back with a new Twitter account with the bio "Frontman of Disturbed…older, wiser, no more caps, no bullshit lol." Draiman said in a series of tweets that he felt he wanted to return to Twitter because of the state of the world, though he totally intends not to get involved with trolls and "rageaholic keyboard warriors" this time around.

INTERNET ・ 6 DAYS AGO