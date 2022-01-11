ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Liverpool, OH

Top homes for sale in East Liverpool

East Liverpool Updates
East Liverpool Updates
 5 days ago

(East Liverpool, OH) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in East Liverpool will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=142Pip_0dihDu2o00

980 Kibler Rd, New Waterford, 44445

3 Beds 1 Bath | $190,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,196 Square Feet | Built in 1979

Looking for a fixer upper in a country setting with over 8 plus acres of land then you have found the right home. Sitting back off the road this home features 3 bedrooms, 2 car garage, huge 4sided pole Barn an additional tool shed/small barn and plenty more. This home has plenty of potential and can be fixed up really nice with the right buyer. This home is being sold as IS and the seller has already made some repairs. So if your a handy man with a vision and have a use for plenty of land then don't wait, schedule a showing today.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HTCQ8_0dihDu2o00

17440 Fife Coal Rd, Wellsville, 43968

4 Beds 2 Baths | $259,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,560 Square Feet | Built in 1982

Spacious 4-Bedroom Remodeled Country Home with Inground Pool, Extended Patio attached to full length Sunroom all having privacy of Woods - Secluded. Enjoy the Quiet Way in the Woods anywhere on the property with plenty of parking for family and guests. Make it your Own with the Outbuildings on the Property of your Desires. Freshly Remodeled throughout from New Roof-2020 to Pool (liner,pump,cover), All Rooms Painted and new flooring in every room, Hardware, Ceiling Fans, Undermount Sinks to Granite Countertops. The New Flooring is Hickory Wood Floors, Carpeting, Ceramic Tile and Vinyl materials all newly completed. Full Basement ready to be Finished with High ceilings and newer Washer/Dryer. Beautiful to Enjoy Nature in your own Back, Front, Side Yard!!!!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0c5XQs_0dihDu2o00

509 Marcus St, East Liverpool, 43920

1 Bed 1 Bath | $47,900 | Single Family Residence | 720 Square Feet | Built in 1930

If you have been searching for a starter home or wanting to downsize, then you have found the right place! This move-in-ready 1 bedroom home comes equipped with a washer and dryer, stove, and refrigerator. All other major components have been updated to fit your needs. 200 AMP service, a new roof in 2019, updated furnace in 2015, and new windows. Don't miss out on your chance to call this house your new home. Give me a call today to schedule a viewing!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0oLfJD_0dihDu2o00

45830 Pine Hollow Rd, Rogers, 44455

3 Beds 2 Baths | $299,000 | Manufactured Home | 1,352 Square Feet | Built in 1991

A Secluded Hide away Home on over 18 acres of Cleared and Wooded Land with a large well Stocked Pond. Just move into this House to Call Your Home!! New Roof, Flooring in most All Rooms. Also the home is freshly painted throughout in addition to new flooring. This property is tucked away with no zoning and the wildlife roam freeee. Plenty of parking and great to make trails through the woods or relax and fish at your content. Spacious room sizes with an Open Concept and a wood burning Fireplace in the Living Room of This 3-Bedrooms and 2-Full Bathrooms Home. Come make this Your Own with the Privacy and Tranquil Feel year around!!!! Just minutes to Towns and PA boarder.

