‘It’s Been a Long Road, but It’s Been a Good Journey’: 20 of Sidney Poitier’s Best Quotes

By News
GV Wire
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSydney Poitier, the first Black actor to win an Academy Award, was beloved for playing leading men who were wise souls...

gvwire.com

The US Sun

What was Sidney Poitier’s net worth?

THE ACTING career of late Hollywood film icon, Sidney Poitier, spans decades of movie appearances. Poitier amassed a notable amount of wealth throughout his cinematic career, thanks to his many years in the business. What was Sidney Poitier's net worth?. Sidney Poitier is widely regarded as one of the great...
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Sidney Poitier’s Children: Meet The Hollywood Icon’s 6 Daughters

The first Black man to win an Oscar, legendary late actor Sidney Poitier, leaves a legacy of six daughters. Find out all about his amazing children here. Hollywood lost one of its greats when Sidney Poitier passed away at the age of 94 on Friday January 7. The first Bahamian and African American to win an Academy Award as Best Actor in 1964 for Lilies of the Field, Sidney led a trailblazing life. Raised in the Bahamas until he was 15, the star would start his career on Broadway before taking over Tinseltown with hits such as Blackboard Jungle, The Defiant Ones, Guess Who’s Coming To Dinner and To Sir With Love. Sidney even received a knighthood from Queen Elizabeth II in 1974 and was honored with the Presidential Medal of Freedom in 2009.
CELEBRITIES
The US Sun

Who is Sidney Poitier’s daughter Sydney Tamiia Poitier?

SIDNEY POITIER, the first Black man to win an Oscar, passed away on Thursday, January 6, at the age of 94. The legendary late actor is survived by his wife, Joanna Shimkus, and six daughters. Who is Sidney Poitier's daughter Sydney Tamiia Poitier?. Sydney Tamiia Poitier, 48, is an American...
CELEBRITIES
Person
Sidney Poitier
Mashed

Alex Guarnaschelli's Tribute To Sidney Poitier Has Instagram In Tears

Legendary Hollywood actor Sidney Poitier has died at the age of 94, according to the BBC. Tributes have begun pouring in for Poitier, who was the first Black man to win an Oscar for best actor for his performance in the 1963 film, "Lilies of the Field." Former President Barack Obama shared on Twitter, "Through his groundbreaking roles and singular talent, Sidney Poitier epitomized dignity and grace, revealing the power of movies to bring us closer together," adding that he "opened doors for a generation of actors."
CELEBRITIES
wmagazine.com

Celebrities Mourn Sidney Poitier, a Titan of Hollywood’s Golden Age

Sidney Poitier, the Bahamian-American actor who made history in 1964 when he became the first Black man to win an Oscar for Best Actor, has passed away at the age of 94. Born in Miami and raised in the Bahamas, Poitier began acting as a teenager and appeared in his breakout film role at the age of 18, Blackboard Jungle, in which he played a musically talented high school rebel. From then on, the actor appeared in a variety of social drama films that interrogated the concept of interraciality. He received his first Oscar nomination in 1958, at the age of 21, for his star turn in The Defiant Ones alongside Tony Curtis. His first Oscar (and Golden Globe) came in 1964, for his performance in Lilies of the Field. With the win, Poitier became the first Black man to win the trophy for Best Actor at the Academy Awards, a feat which would not come again until 2001 when Denzel Washington won for Training Day. “I’ll always be chasing you, Sidney. I’ll always be following in your footsteps. There’s nothing I would rather do, sir,” Washington said to Poitier at the time of his win. Out of all male Oscar winners, Poitier was the oldest living at the time of his death in January 2022.
CELEBRITIES
extratv

Sidney Poitier's Family Shares Touching Statement on His Death

The family of legendary actor Sidney Poitier, who died yesterday at 94, has issued an extensive statement to People magazine about his passing, praising his admirers and offering insight into their own grief. "There are no words to convey the deep sense of loss and sadness we are feeling right...
CELEBRITIES
St. Louis American

Film’s first Black Best Actor Oscar winner Sidney Poitier passes away

Sidney Poitier, who became the first Black man to win the best actor Oscar in 1963, passed away at 94 Thursday evening. "Sidney Poitier does not make movies. He makes milestones. Milestones of artistic excellence, milestones of America's progress." President Barack Obama said awarding Poitier the Presidential Medal of Freedom, the nation's highest civilian honor.
CELEBRITIES
#Porgy And Bess#Actor#Academy Award#Parade
AOL Corp

A look back at Sidney Poitier’s most memorable movie roles

Hollywood has lost a true icon with the death of Sidney Poitier. The beloved star, who would have turned 95 next month, was a groundbreaking force in the entertainment industry. He was the first Black actor to be nominated for the best actor Academy Award, and with his second nomination in that category, he went on to become the first to win.
CELEBRITIES
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Sidney Poitier's Life in Pictures

One of the last surviving symbols of Hollywood's Golden Age died at 94. Sidney Poitier, a Hollywood pioneer and the first Black man to win a competitive Academy Award, made his career portraying Black excellence at a time when stereotypes and bias proliferated in the film industry. He made himself into a household name with roles in classics like "To Sir, With Love," and "In the Heat of the Night."
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Critic’s Notebook: Sidney Poitier Rewrote the Book on Screen Representation

No other Black actor in midcentury Hollywood did more to shift perceptions than Sidney Poitier, expanding representation beyond the degrading stereotypes that had long prevailed. His smolderingly charismatic screen presence provided a non-militant but arguably no less forceful argument for Black personhood and humanity, just as the civil rights movement was starting to gain traction. Poitier, whose death at 94 was confirmed Friday, became the first Black performer to win a best actor Oscar for his role as an itinerant handyman who helps a flock of Central European nuns build a chapel for the impoverished Mexican American townsfolk of an Arizona...
MOVIES
IndieWire

Sidney Poitier’s Family Pays Emotional Tribute to Their ‘Guiding Light’

At the news of Oscar winner Sidney Poitier’s death at age 94, tributes poured in from around the world about his impact as both an entertainer and as an activist. Now, his family has shared a statement, in which they pay honor to the man “who always put family first.” Read the statement in full below. There are no words to convey the deep sense of loss and sadness we are feeling right now. We are so grateful he was able to spend his last day surrounded by his family and friends. To us Sidney Poitier was not only a brilliant...
CELEBRITIES
uticaphoenix.net

Sidney Poitier Family Speaks Out Following Actor’s Death at 94:

Sidney Poitier’s family remembered the Hollywood giant as a humanitarian, a leader and a devoted artist in a statement issued Friday evening, a day after his death at the age of 94. The actor, who became the first Black person to win the Oscar for lead actor with 1963’s...
CELEBRITIES
The New Yorker

The Meaning of Sidney Poitier’s Historic 1964 Oscar

The obituaries for Sidney Poitier, who died last week, at the age of ninety-four, inevitably led off with his 1964 Academy Award for Best Actor. That Oscar, the first in the category awarded to a Black actor, cemented Poitier as the Jackie Robinson of Hollywood, a watershed moment for the Academy, for the movies, and for generations of Black audiences. Years later, when accepting a lifetime-achievement award at the Golden Globes, Oprah Winfrey remembered being a ten-year-old girl, watching from her linoleum floor in Milwaukee: “Up to the stage came the most elegant man I had ever seen. I remember his tie was white, and of course his skin was Black. And I’d never seen a Black man being celebrated like that. And I’ve tried many, many, many times to explain what a moment like that means to a little girl—a kid watching from the cheap seats, as my mom came through the door bone-tired from cleaning other people’s houses.” But winning the Oscar was a more complicated experience for Poitier, who was already walking a tightrope as Hollywood’s sole Black matinée idol (with the possible addition of Harry Belafonte), and its symbolism became more curdled as the decades passed.
CELEBRITIES
Black America Web

5 of Sidney Poitier’s Legendary Acting Roles

The groundbreaking actor Sir Sidney Poitier, whose movie roles helped redefine the Black presence and experience in motion pictures from the 1950s and onward, has died at the age of 94. The Bahamian-American icon leaves behind a legacy of skilled acting performances on the stage and screen, having won the...
CELEBRITIES
MSNBC

Sidney Poitier’s uncompromising Blackness was his greatest legacy

The outpouring of eulogistic messages from iconic Black actors and filmmakers following Sidney Poitier’s passing on Thursday is just one testament to his legendary status. Poitier, the Bahamian leading man and first Black person to win a best actor Oscar for his role in “Lillies in the Field,” is your favorite’s favorite.
CELEBRITIES
Entertainment Weekly

Sidney Poitier's 20 most notable films

Sidney Poitier, the actor whose groundbreaking movie roles in the 1950s and 1960s opened doors for generations of Black performers and brought him a history-making Best Actor Academy Award for Lilies of the Field — the first ever given to a Black man — died Friday. He was 94 years old. Here, author Mark Harris (Mike Nichols: A Life) remembers 20 of Poitier's most notable films.
MOVIES
Mashed

Inside Sidney Poitier's 'Dinner Of A Lifetime'

Food connects people in a way that not many things can. Sitting down at a table and sharing a meal with friends — or even strangers — can create a unique space for laughter, tears, confessions, triumphs, and good old-fashioned storytelling. And if Oprah Winfrey is hosting the dinner, you can count on second servings of all of the above.
CELEBRITIES
johnnyjet.com

I Once Sat Next to Sidney Poitier’s Wife on a Flight

I travel to 20+ countries a year sharing my firsthand knowledge of reward travel, travel credit card deals, travel tips and more. I’ve been very fortunate to have flown countless times and to learn from an early age that you can fly both comfortably and cheaply if you take the time to learn some of the tricks. That’s actually why I created my newsletter and website in the first place, in 1995.
LIFESTYLE

