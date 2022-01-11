‘It’s Been a Long Road, but It’s Been a Good Journey’: 20 of Sidney Poitier’s Best Quotes

Sidney Poitier, the Bahamian-American actor who made history in 1964 when he became the first Black man to win an Oscar for Best Actor, has passed away at the age of 94. Born in Miami and raised in the Bahamas, Poitier began acting as a teenager and appeared in his breakout film role at the age of 18, Blackboard Jungle, in which he played a musically talented high school rebel. From then on, the actor appeared in a variety of social drama films that interrogated the concept of interraciality. He received his first Oscar nomination in 1958, at the age of 21, for his star turn in The Defiant Ones alongside Tony Curtis. His first Oscar (and Golden Globe) came in 1964, for his performance in Lilies of the Field. With the win, Poitier became the first Black man to win the trophy for Best Actor at the Academy Awards, a feat which would not come again until 2001 when Denzel Washington won for Training Day. “I’ll always be chasing you, Sidney. I’ll always be following in your footsteps. There’s nothing I would rather do, sir,” Washington said to Poitier at the time of his win. Out of all male Oscar winners, Poitier was the oldest living at the time of his death in January 2022.

