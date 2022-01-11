ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Murder trial delayed

By Shelli Parker sparker@athensreview.com
Athens Daily Review
Athens Daily Review
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2IZzgk_0dihDcOy00

A motion for continuance has been filed in the case against Dameon T. Williams while the attorneys await important reports, documents and information.

Williams was indicted for the alleged murder of his long-time domestic partner, Ashley Koonce, in February 2020. Officers were called to a home Feb. 20 where they found her dead with multiple gunshot wounds.

Williams surrendered shortly after and was taken to jail.

The trial was originally set for Tuesday, Jan. 17, however the defense filed a Motion for Continuance while waiting on important reports needed prior to trial.

According to the motion, a substantial amount of new evidence has emerged in the past 30 days, including DNA evidence the court ordered to be expedited.

The defense also stated a request for all Texas Department of Family Protective Services records involving the state's witnesses.

Judge Scott McKee ordered the reports produced by DFPS by 5 p.m. Wednesday.

Without time to "weigh all of this recently disclosed information, counsel will potentially be less effective in trial" the motion stated.

Both the defense and the state will need time to review these documents.

The trial has been set for Jan. 18.

Comments / 0

Related
Telegraph

Prisoner kicked custody officer so hard he killed her, court hears

A convicted criminal has admitted killing a prison security officer by kicking her in the head as she was escorting him from his cell following a court appearance. Humphrey Burke, 28, who was described as “unpredictable and dangerous”, left Lorraine Barwell, 54, with catastrophic brain injuries when he attacked her at Blackfriars Crown Court in 2015.
PUBLIC SAFETY
whopam.com

Trial scheduled for Oak Grove murder suspect

A trial date was scheduled Wednesday morning in Christian Circuit Court for 23-year old Deqavion James of Oak Grove, who is charged with murder and robbery for his alleged role in the 2016 shooting death of De’Andre Palmer in Oak Grove. James had entered a guilty plea to lesser...
OAK GROVE, KY
starvedrock.media

New Trial Date For Sheridan Double Murder Case

An accused double-murderer is back on the trial calendar in La Salle County. Thirty-eight-year-old Donald Fredres of Sandwich had a status hearing Thursday morning. He was given a new jury trial date of April 25th. Fredres has pleaded not guilty to murder, attempted murder and aggravated discharge of a firearm....
SHERIDAN, IL
KESQ News Channel 3

Testimony continues Thursday in trial of quadruple-murder suspect

Prosecution testimony will continue Thursday in the trial of a Cathedral City man accused of gunning down four people in Palm Springs three years ago. Jose Larin-Garcia, 22, is charged with four counts of murder stemming from the February 2019 shootings in which the victims, ages 17 to 25, were found dead at two separate The post Testimony continues Thursday in trial of quadruple-murder suspect appeared first on KESQ.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Dfps
wchsnetwork.com

New trial date in Joshua Phillips murder case

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The man accused in the December 2020 shooting death of Charleston police officer Cassie Johnson won’t go on trial until later this year. Kanawha County Circuit Judge Jennifer Bailey rescheduled the trial for Joshua Phillips to March 28 in a brief video hearing held Monday morning in Kanawha County Circuit Court.
CHARLESTON, WV
kfgo.com

Trial set for in murder of brother, pregnant sister-in-law

MILBANK, S.D. – A Milbank man is scheduled to face trial this summer on charges of killing his brother and pregnant sister-in-law. Fifty-seven-year-old Brent Hanson appeared in court where a judge set a jury trial to begin Aug. 11. Police say Hanson hit his brother, Clyde Hanson, in the head with a baseball bat Dec. 12 at a residential property they both owned, but where they lived in separate spaces. Authorities say Jessica Hanson, who was nine months pregnant, returned home the following morning and the defendant struck her in the head with a machete.
MILBANK, SD
q957.com

Trial set for August for Milbank man accused of murders

MILBANK, S.D. (KWAT) — An August trial date has been set for a Milbank man charged with murdering his brother and pregnant sister-in-law. Brent Hanson, 57, appeared in court Tuesday. He’s been indicted by a Grant County Grand Jury on three counts of first-degree murder and three counts of second-degree murder.
MILBANK, SD
Middletown Press

Waukesha parade suspect to stand trial for murder

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A Milwaukee man accused of killing six people and injuring dozens more when he drove an SUV through a suburban Christmas parade must stand trial, a court commissioner ordered Friday. Prosecutors have presented “ample” evidence to show Darrell Brooks Jr. probably committed felonies, Waukesha County...
WAUKESHA, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
therealdeal.com

Surfside collapse trial delayed to March 2023

The Surfside condo collapse trial was delayed by about six months to March 2023, despite an ongoing court push to bring justice to the victims as quickly as possible. Attorneys for the defendants – including the development team of neighboring condo tower Eighty Seven Park – argued that they need more time for their experts to complete their investigations into the June 24 collapse of Champlain Towers South. The property is still set to be auctioned later this year.
LAW
alaskapublic.org

Murder trial in Fairbanks cold case starts Monday

A Maine man is set to go on trial for murder in the death and sexual assault of a woman in Alaska nearly three decades ago. Jury selection in the case of Steven Downs, 47, of Auburn, Maine, is scheduled for Monday in Fairbanks, the Sun Journal reported. Downs was charged in the 1993 death of 20-year-old Sophie Sergie.
FAIRBANKS, AK
94.3 Jack FM

COVID Concerns Postpone Green Bay Murder Trial

GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – The Jan. 24 trial for a man accused of stabbing another man 175 times was postponed Thursday due to concerns about COVID-19. Andres Garcia-Saenz, 24, is charged with first-degree intentional homicide for allegedly stabbing Douglas Campbell in March 2020. The postponement comes just days...
GREEN BAY, WI
wglr.com

Jury selection begins in Chandler Halderson murder trial

MADISON, Wis. — Jury selection is underway in the trial of Chandler Halderson, the Dane County man accused of killing and dismembering his parents last summer. The prospective juror pool includes more than 60 people across Dane County. Judge John Hyland dismissed a handful of jurors who had raised health concerns about being seated for the trial, which is expected to last at least three weeks. That included some jurors who reported having coughs over the last few days and a person who said they were unvaccinated from COVID-19 with underlying health conditions.
lostcoastoutpost.com

TODAY in COURT: Bear River Triple-Murderer’s Sentencing Delayed; Double-Murder Trial Over SoHum Couple’s 2018 Deaths Scheduled to Start Next Week

Sentencing for triple-murderer Mauricio Johnson has been delayed by nearly four weeks because the Probation Department failed to provide a pre-sentence report in time. Today Judge Timothy Canning set sentencing for Feb. 16 after defense attorney Andrea Sullivan said she has received no report from probation. The report is supposed to be available at least five days before sentencing. The sentencing, which could take a full day, had been set for Jan. 21.
PUBLIC SAFETY
WEHOville.com

Criminal trials delayed amid COVID spike

Citing a spike in the number of COVID-19 cases, Los Angeles County’s presiding judge issued an emergency order Tuesday that authorizes criminal jury trials to be temporarily delayed. The emergency order — the first since last October that involves criminal cases — applies to criminal jury trials with statutory...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
1350kman.com

Goens murder trial opens with witness, police testimony

Witness testimony and police body camera footage followed opening statements by the prosecution in Riley County District court Friday as the murder trial of 31-year-old Richard Goens commences. Goens, represented by attorney Nick Heiman, appeared Friday before Judge Grant Bannister. Goens is one of four defendants linked to an allegedly...
RILEY COUNTY, KS
The Independent

Man who died while awaiting trial for murder sustained self-inflicted neck wound

A man found dead in his prison cell while awaiting trial for the murder of missing Diane Douglas had sustained a self-inflicted neck wound.Stuart Williamson, 56, was accused of killing Ms Douglas between December 1 and December 31 2018, when she would have been 55 or 56.Williamson was found dead in his prison cell at HMP Norwich at around 5pm on December 29 2021, Norfolk Police said.October 21 2021: Ms Douglas is reported missing by family, triggering a 'no body' murder investigationOctober 30: Williamson is arrested before being charged with murder, with a trial set for April 2022. He had...
PUBLIC SAFETY
fox5atlanta.com

Lawyer faces rape charges

Sandy Springs police say a woman who was seeking legal representation was instead raped by that lawyer. He has since been arrested.
SANDY SPRINGS, GA
starvedrock.media

Princeton Murder Defendant Given March Trial Date

A new trial date has been set regarding a killing in Princeton. Twenty-year-old Davijon Robinson of Kewanee was in a Bureau County courtroom last week. He was given a jury trial date of March 21st. Robinson has pleaded not guilty to the charge he murdered 17-year-old Caleb Conrath in his...
PRINCETON, IL
The Independent

Utah ‘millionaire’ accused of holding woman hostage and carving eerie message into her hand

A Utah man has been arrested for kidnapping, holding a woman captive and assault after he was accused of keeping her for several weeks at his home and “carving” a number six on her left hand to signify she had six months to “love him or be killed”.Ramone Marcio Martinez, 39, was arrested and charged in Salt Lake County on Wednesday for aggravated kidnapping and five counts of aggravated assault, according to a police booking affidavit cited by local news network KSL 5 TV.The suspect identified himself as a millionaire to the authorities, according to the affidavit.The woman had...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Athens Daily Review

Athens Daily Review

Athens, TX
1K+
Followers
61
Post
125K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Athens Daily Review

Comments / 0

Community Policy