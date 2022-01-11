ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Hero's World codes [Update 4]

By Mihail Katsoris
pocketgamer.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn this page, you'll find every Hero's World code as well as information on how you can redeem them in-game. Keep in mind that these codes might only be available for a short time, so make sure to redeem them as soon as you can before you miss out on the...

www.pocketgamer.com

Comments / 0

Related
Game Informer Online

[UPDATE] Hideo Kojima Hints At Working On Two Upcoming Games

Hideo Kojima ended up tweeting his 2022 plans a week after the release of the Famitsu's New Year's ambitions feature, only this time he's clarified some of what he may be working on. Kojima Tweeted this on January 1, saying, "This year, I'm going to start a new work in earnest, and move to the next level of experimentation with a radical project. I'm also hoping to get the video team going. And I may start doing something like a radio project?"
VIDEO GAMES
pocketgamer.com

Archero codes - Get your coins and gems

Are you eager to learn what the latest Archero codes are? Then look no further, because this is your one-stop shop for everything regarding Archero, including the promo codes!. If you're relatively new to the game, then you will most definitely find the rewards from these codes useful and even if you're a seasoned player you will probably find the Gems, Coins and other loot helpful! After all, you're the one archer to rule them all (or, sort of)!
VIDEO GAMES
pocketgamer.com

ZIO and the Magic Scrolls coupon codes: January 2022

ZIO and the Magic Scrolls is an idle RPG set in the magical world of Aerok. It has just been released on Android and iOS. If you have already downloaded the game and are looking for working ZIO and the Magic Scrolls coupon codes that you can use to claim free in-game rewards, then you have come to the right place. In this post, we will share a list of all active ZIO and the Magic Scrolls coupon codes that you can use to get free in-game diamonds.
VIDEO GAMES
pocketgamer.com

Ninja Legends 2 codes to redeem (January 2022)

As you know, Ninja Legends 2 is all about learning Ninjutsu, and mastering it will lead you to become the greatest warrior of all time. But lately, you might have discovered that it’s not easy to reach this pinnacle as the game has a high skill cap and requires regular grinding. Well, there’s an easy way out and that is this ultimate list of Ninja Legends 2 codes.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Quests#Working Hero#Premium Rolls#Hair Color Re#Ryukton#Bossdrop#Rolls Hero#Subtokelvingts#Funnysam#Guildwar#Venture
pocketgamer.com

Wisteria codes you can redeem (January 2022)

The search for Wisteria codes ends here as this article has all the updated and active ones. Wisteria is another anime-based Roblox game that derives the story of the famous anime Demon Slayer. Take a look at our Wisteria codes which will give you an upper hand while playing. Upon...
VIDEO GAMES
pcinvasion.com

E3 will be an online-only event once again for 2022 [updated]

[Update – January 7 @ 10:10 AM ET]: The ESA delivered a follow-up statement to IGN, stating that an E3 2022 online event is still not confirmed at this time. Its original message does allude that the show will be online. However, we’ll have to wait and see what the ESA is planning.
VIDEO GAMES
pocketgamer.com

Best Metroidvania games for iOS

Do you want to know what Metroidvania games are and which ones are the best? Look no further! On this page, you'll find a list of the best Metroidvania games for iOS devices. Metroidvania are typically non-linear 2D adventure platformers, heavily focused on character progression and the exploration of an interconnected game world. By obtaining special items, players can power-up their character and overcome obstacles in order to gain access to previously unreachable areas, opening up the game world for further exploration. Items like these are usually protected by a 'Boss' character, or they are hidden somewhere on the map.
VIDEO GAMES
techworm.net

How to Redeem a code in Valorant [ January 2022 Codes ]

The Valorant community has been waiting for the community gift codes feature for a long time. Finally, Riot Games has introduced the feature in their FPS eSports title Valorant. Developed by Riot Games, Valorant is a free-to-play first-person tactical shooter game that is available only on the Windows platform. At...
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
pocketgamer.com

Overrouge is a rougelite card-deck builder, now available on Android and iOS

Kemco has announced the launch of their card deck-building roguelite Overrouge on Android and iOS. Overrouge will feature multiple different card genres with unique cards to build an all-powerful deck. Based on the card type, there are also five labyrinth themes like poison or graveyards. With progress, as the number of cards increase, each labyrinth will bring with it a diverse deck of cards. Players can mess around and customize decks based on their playstyle with over 300 types of cards and 150 unique treasures to choose from.
VIDEO GAMES
pocketgamer.com

Matching Town is a new match-3 puzzler with immersive storylines out now on Android in early access

Matching Town is a new fun family game with interesting puzzles and storylines that has just been released on Android in early access in select countries. Matching Town is a match-3 puzzler developed and published by Outact Inc. who have previously released Wartide. It features a story of a beautiful town built 50 years ago by Mona, the grandmother of Mika. Mona built the town's busiest shopping street. But after her death, it was completely ruined and now Mika has decided to go back and restore the street to its former glory.
VIDEO GAMES
pocketgamer.com

Undestroyed: Tips to help you tackle this robotic roguelike

Undestroyed is a combat-based platformer that features beautiful colours and ultra-smooth animation. The game plays very similarly to Dead Cells and also sprinkles in elements of Nier Automata. You play as a robot who was built for battle. You need to protect innocent robots from the ones who have become corrupt.
VIDEO GAMES
pocketgamer.com

Robot Tactics X launches open beta for the strategic mech-themed gacha game

Game Hollywood has announced the official open beta launch for Robot Tactics X, its anime-style gacha game on mobile. Featuring strategic turn-based battles, the mech-themed title begins open beta from today, giving away free summons and SSR goodies to Commanders who join in on the fun. Robot Tactics X takes...
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy