Check out these Blythe homes on the market

3856 Sandy Point Drive, Blythe, 92225 3 Beds 3 Baths | $399,800 | Single Family Residence | 2,122 Square Feet | Built in 2005

Close to the River and ready for you!!! Walk to the dock and enjoy the relaxing water of the Colorado River. This large home comes with 3 bedrooms and 3 baths and has a big open floor plan. Granite counter tops and lots of extra. The three car garage has room for your toys, side parking and a huge backyard. This one won't last long so hook up your boat and head over today!!!

For open house information, contact John Osborne, Osborne Realty at 760-921-2121

214 Hidden Valley, Blythe, 92225 3 Beds 2 Baths | $180,000 | Mobile Home | 1,152 Square Feet | Built in 1999

Welcome to Glades Hidden Valley Park on the Colorado River. This ideal full time OR vacation home offers 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths with a great open concept floor plan and lots of square footage. The spacious kitchen area has a breakfast bar for bar stools and a window at the kitchen sink. You could definitely bring a kitchen island if you you'd like, there is so much room! Kitchen features include: a coffee/wine bar, stainless steel refrigerator, stainless steel sink, a propane range and oven. Attached to the kitchen is an indoor laundry room ideal as a mud room with a side door to the side yard. Beautiful newer window coverings throughout and ceiling fans in the Master bedroom and living room. Master bedroom is on one side of the home and the 2 additional bedrooms are on the other. Front wrap around COVERED main Porch/Deck faces mountain views and the swing set and Baseball field and the side patio and driveway look out to the river. Gorgeous sunsets while dining al fresco every evening! The extensive driveway offers lots of parking. Ideal place for the off road and boating enthusiast and the ultimate vacation home! The garage has been extended to hold all the toys. Includes Newer Air conditioner! This community is so fun, you'll love it!. The Park has 2 ramps for dropping your boat or wave runners etc. Bring Paddle boards and Kayaks for all day fun! The Lagoon is really big and great for learning to paddle or ideal for big float islands. Annual events + A dogs paradise!

For open house information, contact Darel Rosen, First Team Real Estate at 888-236-1943

3589 W Wells Rd Road, Blythe, 92225 3 Beds 1 Bath | $34,900 | 1,568 Square Feet | Built in 1989

Great price for a three bedroom home with Golf Course living. Walk to the Golf course or pool area, covered parking great for relaxation and enjoy the views from the wrap around patio. Covered tandem carport. All appliances including water softener convey with sale. Dual pane windows throughout.

For open house information, contact John Osborne, Osborne Realty at 760-921-2121

14600 Hwy 95, Blythe, 92225 3 Beds 2 Baths | $99,000 | Mobile Home | 1,100 Square Feet | Built in 1985

RIVERFRONT VIEWS!!! This 3 bedrooms, 2 bath home is located on a river front lot with 62 feet of River frontage. This home features an open floorplan with spacious living room with cozy fireplace and is adjacent to the formal dining room. LARGE kitchen includes Propane Range, plenty of cabinets for storage and overlooks living room. This home also features Screened porch with view of the river, firepit, and private dock. Detached 25 X 30 garage, carport and two sheds. Come view this home and make it yours today.

For open house information, contact Darryl Jones, ERA North Orange County at 714-996-3000