Home ownership in Hillsborough is within reach with townhouses like these

(HILLSBOROUGH, NC) If you’re on the market for a home in Hillsborough, these townhouses offer a unique value proposition. Especially in a hot housing market, they can be an affordable entry to the housing market, giving you the space to grow while keeping you close to the vibrancy of the city.

Another sometimes-overlooked quality of a townhome is on-site amenities. In addition to being close to what the city has to offer, like restaurants, art galleries and movie theaters, often within walking distance, many modern townhome-style developments have common areas onsite that can include things like pools or tennis courts.

If you’re interested in townhomes, take a look at these selections from our classifieds:

107 Twisted Oak Place, Durham, 27705 2 Beds 3 Baths | $239,500 | Townhouse | 1,290 Square Feet | Built in 1984

Very nice townhouse in great area, wooded and somewhat secluded; Low Maintenance: HOA maintains the roof, exterior, grounds, landscaping. Easy commute to Duke, UNC, RTP. Community pool, tennis, clubhouse, pond and walking trail close by. Back deck feels private with wooded view.

3775 Guess Road, Durham, 27705 2 Beds 2 Baths | $175,000 | Townhouse | 1,344 Square Feet | Built in 1975

SO easily convenient to highways, shopping, dining, schools, Duke University and hospitals!

516 Watermill Way, Hillsborough, 27278 3 Beds 3 Baths | $325,240 | Townhouse | 1,678 Square Feet | Built in None

Welcome to the Denver with its two-story overlook foyer! Entertain at the kitchen island with beautiful cabinetry. The Primary Bath offers deluxe bath with separate shower and tub and dual vanities. Large secondary bedrooms! Professionally sodded yards. Smart home package included!

1278 Adrian Court, Mebane, 27302 3 Beds 3 Baths | $294,900 | Townhouse | 1,429 Square Feet | Built in 2021

Beautiful Cambridge Park Townhome located in one of Mebane's newest communities.This home has maywood floors and offers an open concept first floor with a huge family room,spacious kitchen island and covered back patio.Beautiful grey cabinets with granite countertops,tile backsplash and upgraded flooring on the main level.You will love the three nice bedrooms on the second floor with 2 full baths and a laundry room.Cambridge Park is a swimming pool and club house community.This one will not last long.

