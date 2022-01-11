Top homes for sale in Crescent City
(Crescent City, CA) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in Crescent City. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.
These listings are from our classifieds:
Great location near schools and shopping. Property has a 2100 sq ft pole barn on the property with electricity to the building. A residence could be built on the property so long as it complied with setbacks and lot coverage limits. Water/sewer could be supplied with a residential permit. Per the county the property is zoned C-2 (low density Multi-Family residential)
For open house information, contact ANA POTTER, Potter Real Estate Group, Inc at 707-460-6800
Lovely home, Large corner lot across from Mary Peacock School. Front & back yards both fenced, cement patio, fruit trees, & shed in back yard. Lots of rm in side yard for storage of RV/boat/kennel. Nice open living space & a view of the back yard from the kitchen window & masterbedrm. 4th bedrm off of dinning/kitchen has big walkin closet & access to back patio- great flex rm to use as family rm, office, gym, etc...Heat Pump, a wood stove, & Eltc. cadet zonal heating in every bed& bath rm. Lots of storage
For open house information, contact ROBIN HARTWICK, NORTH WOODS REALTY at 707-464-7355
This home lives large with an open floor plan and spacious mud room. Master suite with a half bath. Sky light and sizable windows through out brightening the home. Corner lot fully fenced with a covered porch.
For open house information, contact ANA POTTER, Potter Real Estate Group, Inc at 707-460-6800
Roomy country living with this large 4 bedroom 3 bathroom home, front yard view looks out over a greenbelt that will never be built upon...steps to Lake Earl! RV hookups and access via side yard. Huge downstairs master bedroom with 3 large closets, both step in shower and delightful soaker jetted bath. A second downstairs bedroom with full bath as well. Laundry utility room with utility sink. Two spacious rooms upstairs with a Jack N Jill bathroom. This backyard with large deck was made for entertaining!
For open house information, contact Patty Adams, NORTH WOODS REALTY at 707-464-7355
Comments / 0