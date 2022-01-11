ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Crescent City, CA

Top homes for sale in Crescent City

Crescent City News Watch
 5 days ago

(Crescent City, CA) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in Crescent City. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

These listings are from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1phgZ8_0dihCnMQ00

690 W Washington Blvd, Crescent City, 95531

0 Bed 0 Bath | $125,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,100 Square Feet | Built in 1976

Great location near schools and shopping. Property has a 2100 sq ft pole barn on the property with electricity to the building. A residence could be built on the property so long as it complied with setbacks and lot coverage limits. Water/sewer could be supplied with a residential permit. Per the county the property is zoned C-2 (low density Multi-Family residential)

For open house information, contact ANA POTTER, Potter Real Estate Group, Inc at 707-460-6800

Copyright © 2022 Del Norte Association of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-DNAORCA-210474)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0NMBg1_0dihCnMQ00

1695 Arlington, Crescent City, 95531

4 Beds 2 Baths | $382,400 | Single Family Residence | 1,700 Square Feet | Built in 1996

Lovely home, Large corner lot across from Mary Peacock School. Front & back yards both fenced, cement patio, fruit trees, & shed in back yard. Lots of rm in side yard for storage of RV/boat/kennel. Nice open living space & a view of the back yard from the kitchen window & masterbedrm. 4th bedrm off of dinning/kitchen has big walkin closet & access to back patio- great flex rm to use as family rm, office, gym, etc...Heat Pump, a wood stove, & Eltc. cadet zonal heating in every bed& bath rm. Lots of storage

For open house information, contact ROBIN HARTWICK, NORTH WOODS REALTY at 707-464-7355

Copyright © 2022 Del Norte Association of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-DNAORCA-210463)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1stsKs_0dihCnMQ00

545 Reddy, Crescent City, 95531

3 Beds 2 Baths | $265,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,320 Square Feet | Built in 1953

This home lives large with an open floor plan and spacious mud room. Master suite with a half bath. Sky light and sizable windows through out brightening the home. Corner lot fully fenced with a covered porch.

For open house information, contact ANA POTTER, Potter Real Estate Group, Inc at 707-460-6800

Copyright © 2022 Del Norte Association of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-DNAORCA-210512)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1O3Blr_0dihCnMQ00

201 Lakeview, Crescent City, 95531

4 Beds 3 Baths | $399,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,700 Square Feet | Built in 1933

Roomy country living with this large 4 bedroom 3 bathroom home, front yard view looks out over a greenbelt that will never be built upon...steps to Lake Earl! RV hookups and access via side yard. Huge downstairs master bedroom with 3 large closets, both step in shower and delightful soaker jetted bath. A second downstairs bedroom with full bath as well. Laundry utility room with utility sink. Two spacious rooms upstairs with a Jack N Jill bathroom. This backyard with large deck was made for entertaining!

For open house information, contact Patty Adams, NORTH WOODS REALTY at 707-464-7355

Copyright © 2022 Del Norte Association of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-DNAORCA-210343)

See more property details

Comments / 0

#Fruit Trees#Country Living#Housing List#Multi Family#Mary Peacock School#Front#Walkin Closet Access#Eltc#North Woods Realty
