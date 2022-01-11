House hunt Campbellsville: See what’s on the market now

(Campbellsville, KY) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Campbellsville will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

400 Whitlock Road, Campbellsville, 42718 3 Beds 3 Baths | $545,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,091 Square Feet | Built in None

Exceptional Opportunity for an Investor! 3 bedroom 3 bath, perfect for Airbnb, your new home, and new builds. Checkout this unique three story, three bedroom, three bath home that has a lovely view of the countryside. This home has a 32x40 shop building, a pond, a New York central heating and air system, two styptic systems, alike new stove, and a utility room. Come and use your vision to make this unique home into a beautiful showplace as your retirement home, an Airbnb, or a weekend getaway. Plus you'll have additional residential lots to build new homes, duplexes or sell. Call today for details as this property has restrictions on the lots. Lot is 11.895 +/- acres

For open house information, contact Jill Pruyear, Coldwell Banker Legacy Group at 606-678-4663

107 Hillcrest Drive, Campbellsville, 42718 3 Beds 2 Baths | $164,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,523 Square Feet | Built in 1970

WELCOME HOME! This home has so much to offer. The great location and yard is a huge PLUS! Three bedrooms and two baths. Master bedroom is spacious with a master bath and new tiles in shower. You will love the kitchen remodels. Opened kitchen up to dining makes it perfect. The kitchen has over cabinet lighting. The openness is a great trend. Large laundry room which would be great for storage and pantry. Extra room could be for a game room/ playroom/ study/bedroom and /or storage. Basement has a partial finished area that has many possibilities. Walk out basement to a private side driveway. Storage in basement. Deck off back nice for entertaining and cook outs. Lets help make this your next home! Location perfect for all conveniences. Shopping. restaurants, downtown, Campbellsville University and Green River Lake.

For open house information, contact Rhonda Smith, RHONDA SMITH REALTY INC at 270-789-8570

2785 Howardstown Rd, Raywick, 40060 5 Beds 4 Baths | $899,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,386 Square Feet | Built in 2010

You won't find a nicer place than this property!!! This secluded property has gated access, a long driveway back to an absolutely stunning home, large workshop, barn, sheds, ponds, wooded hunting or recreation ground and much more. Lets start with the stunning home: with over 5500 square feet of total space in the home you will have no problem finding room to spread out. The homes focal point is the awesome Master bedroom suite that is huge with a large walk-in closet and super full bath(walk-in shower and separate tub). Also, you will find a well laid out kitchen(great cabinets and counter space), beautiful living room with a wood fireplace, dining room, bedroom/office ,laundry room, a breakfast nook and a half bath all on the main floor. Upstairs you will find three additional bedrooms and a nice full bath. Lets not forget about the spectacular basement that has a phenomenal bar/kitchen area, lounging area, bonus room(used as a recreation room), full bath and large storage area. All of this is located in the breath taking brick home. Outside the home you will be graced by the beauty of the Kentucky countryside as you sit under your pavilion, in your pool or under your covered porch. For the worker in you there is massive 40x72 shop, super nice two car garage with a covered porch, good fence, barn, sheds, great hunting, recreation ground and river frontage. This forever property is ready for its new owner. Don't wait to see this one!!!

For open house information, contact Larry McCauley, Exit Realty McCauley at 270-692-8800

10 Fair Springs Trail, Campbellsville, 42718 3 Beds 2 Baths | $229,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,364 Square Feet | Built in 2014

Built in 2014, this three bedroom, two bath brick home has a large backyard for entertaining including a double covered 16 ft x 26 ft deck, a separate pavilion, a 48x20 above ground pool and firepit. The house features a nice sized master and full bath, two additional bedrooms, full bath, kitchen with hickory cabinets, wood grain tile throughout, separate laundry room, attached two car garage, two outdoor sheds, all on 3.25 acres.

For open house information, contact Jill Pruyear, Coldwell Banker Legacy Group at 606-678-4663