Sheridan, WY

On the hunt for a home in Sheridan? These houses are on the market

 5 days ago

(Sheridan, WY) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in Sheridan. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1eYTGl_0dihCgBL00

1509 Cedar Avenue, Sheridan, 82801

5 Beds 3 Baths | $359,900 | Mobile Home | 2,464 Square Feet | Built in 1978

Welcome home to this 5 bedroom, 3 bathroom house in a quiet established neighborhood close to school and parks. This home also has a walkout basement and a nice deck to sit and enjoy the quiet, fenced backyard. This won't last long so don't wait. Set up your showing today. All measurements are approximate.

For open house information, contact Kyla Allen, ERA Carroll Realty, Co., Inc. at 307-767-28911

Copyright © 2022 Sheridan County Board of Realtors MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-SCBBRWY-21-1275)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2RXHFB_0dihCgBL00

2100 Pheasant Draw Road, Sheridan, 82801

4 Beds 5 Baths | $3,000,000 | Single Family Residence | 5,689 Square Feet | Built in 2011

Elegance inspired by the Arts and Crafts movement of the mid-19th century is characterized by clean lines, tapered columns and beautiful built-ins to maximize storage throughout this four-bedroom, five-bathroom modern craftsman style home. Life will easily revolve around the spacious open floorplan of the chef's kitchen, dining and living room with picturesque views of the Big Horn Mountains that one can enjoy while perched in front of the woodburning fireplace. Some of the home's features include hand-scraped hickory floors, quarter sawn oak cabinetry, onyx & soapstone countertops, stunningvintage light fixtures, coffered ceilings, Irish wallpaper in the sunroom and a surround sound system. The curved rolling ladder in the library provides easyaccess to the built-in shelves and

For open house information, contact Jess Hattervig, ERA Carroll Realty, Co., Inc. at 307-767-28911

Copyright © 2022 Sheridan County Board of Realtors MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-SCBBRWY-21-1218)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1s9sGT_0dihCgBL00

None, Sheridan, 82801

3 Beds 4 Baths | $639,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,146 Square Feet | Built in 2022

Maintenance free living at it's finest, now is your chance to get in on phase 1 of the Sheridan Ranch single family home development. Carlton construction will be breaking ground soon on these high-quality homes to be ready to occupy in 2022. Features include: Efficient, open floor plans, zero entry, single level living with a finished bonus room above the attached 2 car garage, Unobstructed Mountain and Golf course views and an HOA to take care of lawn care and snow removal.

For open house information, contact Team Valdez, Summit Realty Group Inc. at 307-751-8912

Copyright © 2022 Sheridan County Board of Realtors MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-SCBBRWY-21-1305)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UEPok_0dihCgBL00

1319 Taylor Avenue, Sheridan, 82801

3 Beds 2 Baths | $340,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,344 Square Feet | Built in 1997

Spotless move in ready! Newer updated Kitchen with beautiful countertops and stainless steel appliances. Master bedroom with private bathroom & walk in closet. Large storage shed & alley access. Newer Roof.

For open house information, contact Margaret A Carlton, Carlton Real Estate LLC at 307-763-7354

Copyright © 2022 Sheridan County Board of Realtors MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-SCBBRWY-21-1380)

Sheridan, WY
With Sheridan Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

