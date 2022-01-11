Take a look at these homes on the market in West Plains

(West Plains, MO) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in West Plains will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

4612 Marianna Drive, West Plains, 65775 3 Beds 2 Baths | $262,500 | Single Family Residence | 2,116 Square Feet | Built in 1970

Rare Opportunity! Sitting on 2.3 acres m/l. in a much desired neighborhood this well maintained 3 bedroom 2 bath home in West Plains, Mo. is being made available for the first time in nearly 40 years. This lovely property features a natural stone fireplace, light filled kitchen with oak cabinets, wainscoting and French doors. Updated windows, tile shower and newer Trane heating and cooling system and newer roof. On the exterior you'll find a big beautiful level yard with established trees and shrubs. Walk out basement featuring a huge concrete patio, perfect for entertaining your family and friends. Call today to schedule a showing!

For open house information, contact Teresa D. Guilliams, Vantage Real Estate Group, LLC at 417-255-1500

409 South Harlin Drive, West Plains, 65775 3 Beds 2 Baths | $169,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,648 Square Feet | Built in 1964

Looking for a chef's kitchen. This is it. 3 built in ovens, new 5 burner gas cooktop. Built in microwave. New dishwasher and garbage disposal. Breakfast bar and lots of cabinets. Formal dining. Double sided wood fireplace with new insert. Other side of FP in Living room is electric. Sunken family room that walks out to private back yard fenced. Master bedroom has walk in closet and private bath with soaking tub. Main bath has handicap shower with tile. Attic has lots of storage capacity. Front is brick with wrought iron and covered porch. This one is move in ready and has lots of amenities. Don't wait to call. Move in ready.

For open house information, contact Laurie Nissen, Ozark Kountry Realty, Real Estate & Auctioneering at 417-256-5729

12844 County Road 8110, West Plains, 65775 4 Beds 4 Baths | $670,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,900 Square Feet | Built in 2011

STUNNING rustic custom cedar log home!! Vaulted ceilings with a gorgeous floor to ceiling stone fireplace. A huge wall of windows provide a breathtaking view. Main floor is open providing for a great space to entertain. Bedroom and cozy sitting area in the loft area . Come downstairs to the basement to find another living area or game room - your choice! Two bedrooms in basement, as well as bathroom and storage and John Deere Room. Check out the 'secret' passage from the John Deere room to the mechanical room. Wrap around porch around much of the house allow you to sit outside and enjoy all the views - this could be your piece of paradise!!**Furnishings can be purchased from seller if desired.*Basement bedrooms are non-conforming.

For open house information, contact Kim Bateman, Murney Associates - Primrose at 417-823-2300

2816 Burke Avenue, West Plains, 65775 3 Beds 4 Baths | $329,900 | Single Family Residence | 3,909 Square Feet | Built in 1970

Check out this all brick ranch style home on 1 acre inside West Plains City Limits. Main level of the home features 2 car attached garage, large laundry room, well appointed kitchen, formal dinning area, Sun room, Large living area, 3 bedrooms and 2 and a half bathrooms and two office room areas. The full basement features 1 full bathroom and full kitchen as well as 2 additional living areas and plenty of storage! All on 1 acre with more land available to purchase.

For open house information, contact Whitney Justine Frazier, Keller Williams Tri-Lakes - WP at 417-336-4999