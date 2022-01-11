Top homes for sale in Batesville

(Batesville, AR) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Batesville will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

These listings are from our classifieds:

120 Short Street, Batesville, 72501 2 Beds 2 Baths | $99,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,116 Square Feet | Built in 1990

This is a 2 bedroom but can be a 3 bedroom just one of the bedrooms is being used as a den/sewing room because it leads out to the back covered deck.Large living room, laundry is off the kitchen and has a shower and toilet, kitchen and dining room are open but there is room for a large dining table.Fully fenced large back yard, attached carport and another detached carport. Lots of mature shade trees in the yard. Located between Cave City and Batesville, AR.

3325 N Saint Louis Street, Bates, 72501 2 Beds 2 Baths | $215,500 | Single Family Residence | 1,220 Square Feet | Built in 2015

This recently built, country cottage is tucked away from the road on a wooded private lot, yet conveniently only 5 minutes from shopping necessities and White River! This property has additional adjoining acreage available. It is perfect for hunting and has an abundance of wildlife with no restrictions. It had a new septic system installed in 2021. The shop is spacious and has a lift in three of the four bays and also has electricity and a workshop area. The shop also has a 2 bed/1 bath apartment attached.

108 Shangri-La Lane, Batesville, 72501 3 Beds 3 Baths | $287,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,439 Square Feet | Built in 1992

Country 2 story home with large front and back porches and detached 2 car garage.This home is all decked out for the Holidays! Lots of room to dine, with the original living room being used as extra dining and all set up for Christmas. Spacious kitchen/dining with breakfast bar and stools, nearly new appliances and lots of cabinets! Master bedroom with large bathroom and closets on the main floor, also the halfbath and laundry in hall way by back door. Large family room. 2 beds and bath upstairs. see list

12289 Heber Springs Rd., Locust Grove, 72550 3 Beds 2 Baths | $189,500 | Single Family Residence | 2,100 Square Feet | Built in 1995

Cedar Log Home on 6 acres has the perfect setting. Enjoy your coffee on the 40' front porch or back porch not to mention the seclusion this property offers. Features an open concept with your living area and kitchen. Features 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, laundry, vaulted ceiling, 2 separate stairways & 2 car garage. Kitchen & master bath has recently been updated. This home was built with love and it shows in every room. Short drive to Batesville, Heber Springs Greers Ferry Lake & Little Red River.

