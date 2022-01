SAN PABLO (CBS SF/BCN) — An off-duty El Cerrito police officer was killed and two others were injured Sunday morning following a crash involving four vehicles on eastbound I-80 in San Pablo. The El Cerrito Police Department identified the officer killed in the crash as 26-year-old Jerrick Bernstine. “On his way home from work, Officer Jerrick Bernstine was involved in a traffic collision on Interstate 80 near San Pablo Dam Road,” the department said in a news release. “A van in front of Officer Bernstine lost control and collided with the center median. Officer Bernstine’s car struck the van and he died...

SAN PABLO, CA ・ 5 DAYS AGO