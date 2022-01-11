Check out these houses for sale in Deridder

(DERIDDER, LA) Looking for a house in Deridder? Take a look at these listings pulled today from our classifieds, where homes from around the area are collected in one place.

From stately grounds to bedrooms for the whole family, there’s something for everyone in this mix of units.

And unlike renting, owning a home of course unlocks the investment power of the property market, hopefully growing in value every day, and also encouraging saving via payments toward your principal.

Take a look at these Deridder listings:

709 Hauser Street, Deridder, 70634 1 Bed 1 Bath | $114,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,024 Square Feet | Built in 1990

A cute 1 bedroom / 1 bathroom home situated on four acres down a quiet neighborhood, south of Deridder. One room could be used as an office or made into a second bedroom. Country living or weekend getaway, this place is for you. No flood zone. All measurements are more or less.

505 Stacey Lane, Deridder, 70634 3 Beds 2 Baths | $165,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,450 Square Feet | Built in 1986

Lovely Acadiana style home located minutes from shopping & dining. This home features 3 bedroom/2 bath, fenced back yard, covered/attached parking, cozy front porch, and a large sunroom. This home has endless possibilities. All measurements are M/L. Call for a showing today!

610 S Division Street, Deridder, 70634 3 Beds 1 Bath | $105,000 | Single Family Residence | 845 Square Feet | Built in 2014

Quaint cottage style home located on a shaded double corner lot minutes from dining/shopping. This MOVE IN READY property features 3 bedrooms/ 1 full bath and is ideal for a first time home buyer or rental investment. Schedule your showing today! All measurements are M/L.

2099 Granberry Road, Deridder, 70634 3 Beds 2 Baths | $208,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,940 Square Feet | Built in None

3 bedroom/2 bathroom home on just shy of an acre of land. Home has large living room, fenced in backyard, newly built patio, NEW roof, new flooring, and bonus room with fireplace! Owner is a licensed real estate agent in Louisiana.

