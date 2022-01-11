Take a look at these homes for sale in Palmer

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
(Palmer, AK) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in Palmer than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1sV70I_0dihCasz00

7950 E Cottrell Campus Drive, Palmer, 99645

3 Beds 2 Baths | $129,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,378 Square Feet | Built in 1978

Fantastic location. Less than a mile to hospital, college,,trails, highways and everything else. Great well, ideal building spot for house, multi-family, cabins, or business. No restrictions on lot

For open house information, contact Marty Van Diest, Valley Market Real Estate at 907-745-8673

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TbWVR_0dihCasz00

9522 Blue Fox Drive, Palmer, 99645

5 Beds 3 Baths | $473,600 | Single Family Residence | 2,616 Square Feet | Built in 1994

No restrictions. Three log cabins on ten acres. 2 wells, 2 septics Main cabin with fantastic mountain views. This is a rare piece of REAL ALASKA, only a mile to the new Hatcher Pass Ski Lodge and trails, and close to new ski lifts.. Little Susitna River just down the road. Fantastic place. Currently a farm and cabin rentals. Full south facing property.

For open house information, contact Marty Van Diest, Valley Market Real Estate at 907-745-8673

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1R9i4W_0dihCasz00

17330 E Huntley Road, Palmer, 99645

4 Beds 3 Baths | $850,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,544 Square Feet | Built in 1976

Amazing log home on Lazy Mt! Old School craftsmanship. Fantastic Views looking over Palmer. On clear days you can even see Mt Redoubt across Cook Inlet! View the 3D tour. Detached garage with 2 bedroom apartment on top. 15kw diesel generator for back up power! Huge deck soaks up the sun. You really should see this legacy property.

For open house information, contact Jay Van Diest, Valley Market Real Estate at 907-745-8673

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1n8RVL_0dihCasz00

5451 N Maverick Drive, Palmer, 99645

3 Beds 3 Baths | $605,000 | Condominium | 2,743 Square Feet | Built in 1993

Great location off Palmer Fishhook road. Secluded spot at the end of Maverick. Beautiful landscaping, 1,035 sq ft garage that is 33 ft deep. Master on the main level. Chicken condo, and greenhouse. Lots of perennials. No CCRs so horses, BnB, or other options are available. Make sure to watch the video in the photo

For open house information, contact Marty Van Diest, Valley Market Real Estate at 907-745-8673

