ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Law Enforcement

Ex-LAPD Cops Fired For Playing Pokémon GO And Ignoring Robbery Call Are Denied Appeals To Be Rehired

By Zack Linly
92.7 The Block
92.7 The Block
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1i8vuF_0dihCZx800

D o y’all remember Pokémon GO , the mobile app game that, a few years ago, had people walking out in the middle of the street, getting robbed and running smack into various hazards while staring at their phone screens trying to catch a figure that only existed on said phone screens?

Well, if you had to guess at all the dangers of the game, it’s likely “cops just saying ‘f*** it’” wasn’t on your bingo card. Yet, in 2017, two LAPD officers were fired after their patrol car’s in-vehicle dash-cam caught them ignoring a robbery call so they could play the game. And on Monday, a California appeals court denied the ex-cops’ bid to get their jobs back.

MORE: Protect George Floyd’s Niece! Houston Cops Took Hours To Respond After 4-Year-Old Was Shot In Her Sleep

According to court documents , on April 15, 2017, former officers Louis Lozano and Eric Mitchell received a call about a robbery in progress at Crenshaw Mall. The two reportedly explained their absence by saying they were in a “loud area” and simply didn’t hear the call, but the dash-cam footage reviewed by the department the next day showed they did, indeed, hear the call but chose to ignore it despite them being located a “short distance from the mall” where the robbery was happening.

In fact, Lozano could be heard on the recording saying “screw it” shortly after the call came in and Mitchel was heard telling his partner that a “Snorlax just popped up at 46th and Leimert.” (Apparently, a Snorlax is a rare Pokémon. Don’t feel bad if you already knew that —it only means you’re a child or an unbelievable nerd.) The LAPD investigation also found that the two went on discussing the game for “approximately the next 20 minutes.”

According to Newsweek , “Lozano and Mitchell argued that the in-vehicle recording system was used improperly by the city in a disciplinary manner and that Los Angeles officials used private conversations obtained by the recording system to justify the termination.”

Bruh…what?

What the hell would an in-vehicle recording system even be used for if not to monitor what goes on inside the patrol car in case of police misconduct or anything else that might be used as evidence? It’s wild that the ex-cops weren’t even arguing that they did nothing wrong, but were instead arguing that the department had no right to use its own surveillance tools to catch them doing wrong.

Obviously, the court was hearing none of that blue nonsense and upheld the cop’s firings stating that they were caught “willfully abdicating their duty to assist a commanding officer’s response” and that they were “disingenuous and deceitful in their remarks” to superiors.

Listen: It’s a good thing these cops were taken off the streets because they might be a danger to citizens of the most marginalized and vulnerable race among us —the Pokémon community.

Who knows how many POC (Pokémon ogled by cops) have been dealing with constant harassment by police officers? Obviously, Lozano and Mitchell spent a lot of time following them around when they were minding their own business and breaking no laws and trying to take them into custody without probable cause. It wouldn’t be surprising if racist officers were intentionally calling a certain one “Pikerchu” with the hard R then telling their superiors it was an honest mistake.

Just because the PLM movement isn’t getting much steam doesn’t mean Poké brutality isn’t a serious problem in America.

Systemic anti-Poké-ism in policing has to stop.

SEE ALSO:

Why Stacey Abrams, Voting Rights Advocates Are Skipping Joe Biden And Kamala Harris Speeches In Atlanta

Deadly Bronx And Philly Fires Spotlight Racial And Economic Disparities In Housing

[ione_media_gallery src="https://newsone.com" id="3440564" overlay="true"]

Comments / 0

Related
BET

Female ‘Prison Bae’ Sets Social Media On Fire With Her Pictures

An incarcerated woman shared her prison photo over the Christmas holiday and has attracted tons of suitors online. “Merry Christmas from the Pretty Gangsta, #FreeMe #FreeNyla,” the Dec. 25 post from Nyla Murrell’s Facebook account said. By Tuesday (Dec. 28), it received more than 10,000 likes and over 4,600 shares.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Judge allows Capitol rioter accused of assaulting officers to go to his best friend and co-defendant's wedding in Florida - where one of the guests could include a third co-accused who has so far evaded arrest

A Capitol rioter out on bail after being charged with assaulting cops at the building on January 6 will be allowed to travel to Florida to attend his best friend and co-accused's bachelor party and wedding, a federal judge has ruled. Joseph Hutchinson III, 25, of Albany, Georgia will head...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
Vice

Influencer Who Dated Drug Dealers Was Just Arrested With 169 Baggies of Cocaine

MEXICO CITY — A reality TV star and aspiring reggaetón artist was arrested in Mexico City on Monday in a stolen car with over 150 bags of cocaine. Gabriela Castillo, 26, has been publicly linked romantically to multiple well-known gangsters in the Mexican capital in the past and was detained this week alongside an alleged member of a car theft ring, according to local media.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Oldest January 6 rioter, an 81-year-old Army veteran, is sentenced to three years probation after telling judge he breached the Capitol because he 'got bored' sitting at home alone

The oldest January 6 rioter, an 81-year-old Army veteran, has been sentenced to three years probation for storming the Capitol. Gary Wickersham told the judge he went to Washington DC because he 'got bored' sitting alone at home as he pleaded for mercy, calling the trespassing 'a dark blot' on his otherwise unblemished character.
PROTESTS
Dallas Observer

Already Behind Bars: Capitol Rioter Jenna Ryan Went to Federal Prison Days Before Christmas

As visions of sugar plums danced in kids’ heads, Jenna Ryan was nestling into her new prison bed. Days before Christmas, the embattled Frisco real estate broker reported to Bryan Federal Prison Camp to begin serving her 60-day prison sentence. Ryan, who filmed herself entering the U.S. Capitol building on Jan. 6, pleaded guilty in August to a misdemeanor count of parading, picketing or demonstrating in the Capitol.
FRISCO, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Kamala Harris
The Independent

Capitol rioter who stole Nancy Pelosi’s sign is accused of killing mother-of-two in drink-driving crash

An accused Capitol rioter who was caught on video stealing a sign from House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s office has now been charged with killing a mother-of-two in a drink-driving crash.Emily Hernandez, 22, was allegedly drunk behind the wheel when she drove westbound along the eastbound lanes of Interstate 44 in Franklin County, Missouri, on Wednesday night, according to Missouri State Highway Patrol.Victoria Wilson, a 32-year-old mother-of-two, and her husband Ryan Wilson, 36, were travelling in their car in the right direction along the eastbound lanes when, just after 7pm, the two cars collided.The crash caused the Wilsons’ car to spin...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Robbery#Police Misconduct#Lapd#Unioncounsel
PIX11

Facebook live leads NYPD to missing girl, 12, on Times Square red stairs

TIMES SQUARE — A 12-year-old girl from the Bronx who went missing Monday was found in the early hours of Thursday while doing a Facebook live on the famous red stairs in Times Square. “She was staying in Brooklyn at a friend’s house,”  Lavayisha Burns, the girl’s mother, explained.  “The little girl she was with, […]
BRONX, NY
The Independent

Who is Ray Epps? The Capitol riot figure who disappeared from the FBI’s wanted list

The Federal Bureau of Investigation “can’t say” who Ray Epps is, and the Justice Department won’t share any information on why he was removed from a list of potential suspects in the US Capitol riot.The two agencies’ responses to the curious case of their former person of interest, identified in photo No 16 in an FBI list of people whom the feds wanted to identify, provided more fodder for speculation after the select committee investigating the January 6 riot outright denied he was a federal agent or informant.“Mr Epps informed us that he was not employed by, working with,...
PUBLIC SAFETY
PIX11

Handcuffed prisoner escapes NYPD custody in Brooklyn

BROOKLYN — A handcuffed prisoner escaped police custody in Brooklyn on Wednesday morning, officials said. Akeem Williams, a 21-year-old robbery suspect, was taken to the hospital after he complained of chest pains, police said. Williams escaped from Brookdale Hospital while he was being treated. Though he was rear cuffed, Williams was able to bring his […]
BROOKLYN, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
The Independent

911 call of Jason Walker shooting reveals nurse being ignored as she tried to save Black man shot by white police officer

The 911 call from the shooting of Jason Walker in Fayetteville, North Carolina has been released and revealed that a frustrated nurse was ignored as she tried to save him. Deputy Jeffrey Hash called 911 after he discharged his firearm on 8 January, shooting Mr Walker, who was BlackThe call lasted almost four minutes and Mr Hash, who was off-duty at the time, can be heard saying, “I just had a male jump on my vehicle and broke my windshield. I just shot him. I am a deputy sheriff”. “You said you shot him?” the emergency dispatcher asks. “Yes,...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

South Dakota man arrested after his mother accidentally serves pot brownies at senior centre

A South Dakota man has been arrested and slapped with a felony drug charge after his mother unwittingly served his marijuana brownies to senior citizens at a community centre.A probable cause affidavit said that Michael James Koranda, 46, was arrested on 5 January after officers at the Bon Homme County Sheriff’s Office began to probe reports of “possible poisonings” at the Tabor Community Centre, reported NBC News.The probe came after dispatchers received a series of calls about possible poisonings involving senior citizens at a card game in the centre on 4 January.“An investigation into the incident led me to believe...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Rabbi Capitol rioter asks to pay $50 to avoid jail and calls arrest ‘modern-day version of tar and feathering’

A Messianic rabbi who is among the hundreds charged in the Capitol riot has argued that he should be allowed to pay a fine of $50 (£36) and not be sent to jail.Rabbi Michael Stepakoff, who took a selfie wearing a MAGA cap inside the Capitol building on the day of the riot, made the argument through his defence lawyer ahead of his sentencing next week, reported Business Insider.Mr Stepakoff’s defence lawyer Marina Medvin made the argument in a court filing where she accused the Justice Department of making “public shaming” webpages for the riot defendants.It is a “modern-day version...
PROTESTS
92.7 The Block

92.7 The Block

1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
486K+
Views
ABOUT

Charlotte's source for Hip-Hop and R&B!

 https://927theblock.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy