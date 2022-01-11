Take a look at these homes on the Athens market now

(Athens, TN) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Athens will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

952 County Road 264, Niota, 37826 4 Beds 4 Baths | $459,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,840 Square Feet | Built in 2010

This a rare property within 4 miles of I-75, and yet has total privacy and seclusion on 18.68 acres. 3840 heated square feet all on one level. Small unfinished basement can be used for storage. Price calculated below appraisal. Rooms are extra large. Plenty of room for garden and equipment .Property includes 2 parcels: 025 045.00 with home and 13.12 acres plus 1 adjacent parcel- 025 041.00 with 5.75 acres. 2 Additional parcels can be available for sale. Home Warranty Plan included.

445 Moss Rd, Delano, 37325 4 Beds 4 Baths | $1,500,000 | Single Family Residence | 4,502 Square Feet | Built in 1997

Enjoy endless possibilities in this wonderful 35+ acre property - for developers there are several awesome home sites, both wooded and cleared with more than 1,350 feet of water frontage on the Hiwassee River - minutes from the Ocoee River, a wedding venue, Amish Farmer's Market and other resort locations. This is a wonderful haven for fly-fishing, swimming and recreational boating. The house would be a perfect home or welcome center, the open floor plan and split bedrooms create the perfect design for either a personal home or rental possibilities with a wrap-around porch looking off on the tree-lined river. 20+ acres are wooded with level home-site possibilities - 10+ acres are cleared and ready for use!

111 Long Ridge Road, Calhoun, 37309 3 Beds 2 Baths | $390,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,400 Square Feet | Built in 1999

Want to get away from the hustle and bustle of every day life ? Come home to this charming 3 br 2 bath home nestled on 5 acres in the small gated community of Pinhook Bend located in Calhoun Tn. This home offers a beautiful wrap around porch on 2 sides of the house. Grab your favorite beverage, sit back , relax and enjoy the breathtaking views of the Appalachian Mtns. and the beautiful fall foilage that Tn has to offer . Inside you'll find beautiful hardwood flooring throughout and a gorgeous vaulted tongue and groove ceiling , open concept living/ kitchen area with plenty of windows to enjoy the natural light and all the wildlife nature has to offer . Downstairs is a full unfinished basement with wood stove that would be perfect for large man cave , family room etc. with an extra space for a mud room leading outside where you will find a covered area for more seating or storage. Within half a mile you'll find a private boat access and picnic area. Plenty of fishing, hiking waterfalls and rafting there is always something to do Minutes to the Ocoee River Center, home of the 1996 Olympics, winery and much more .With many accessible drop off areas you can float your way home down the Hiwassee River on those hot summer days. Although it seems so secluded you're only a few min. to downtown Benton and minutes to Cleveland for shopping and dining. Located midway to Knoxville , Chattanooga , Georgia and even the North Carolina Mtns this would make someone a great forever home or someone wanting too add a 2nd home (Airbnb) to their portfolio .Don't miss your chance to own this beautiful piece of property. Seller is keeping adjoining 6 acres and new owner will be notified first if and when they decide to sell .

304 Pond Hill Rd, Niota, 37826 3 Beds 2 Baths | $157,000 | Mobile Home | 1,196 Square Feet | Built in 2000

Great family home in the charming town of Niota! Open the door to your home that features an open concept floorplan. This home has a split floorplan with the primary suite on the left, and the other two bedrooms and hallway bathroom on the opposite side of the home. Perfect for a roommate situation, kiddo's, in-law's, siblings, etc. This home boasts new flooring, new paint, tons of natural light, separate laundry room off of the kitchen, a fully fenced in back yard, and a wheelchair accessible ramp that leads to the back door. Enjoy sitting on the large back deck, and watch the kiddos play in the backyard. Nice quiet street that is close to the golf course, shopping, and local diner. Only 6 minutes to Athens, and 12 min to Sweetwater. This one won't last long! Call for your tour today. New roof in 2021. New water heater 2021. New 5ft tall chain link fence in 2021. New paint, new flooring, remodeled in 2021. City water, sewer and trash. Low property taxes! Professional pictures on Tuesday 1/11/22 in the afternoon. Will be uploaded on MLS 1/12/22.

