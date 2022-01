KALAMAZOO COUNTY, MI – Six months after a man was found mentally incompetent for a murder trial, he is scheduled to have his case reviewed. Scott Sterffy, 56, was found incompetent to stand trial during a hearing Sept. 24 in Kalamazoo County District Court. He is charged with one count of open murder and one felony count of disinterment and mutilation of a dead body in the death of his father, Dr. Thomas Aye, 82.

KALAMAZOO COUNTY, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO