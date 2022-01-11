Check out these houses for sale in Greenwood

(GREENWOOD, MS) A house offers an unmatched value proposition: Not only a place to call home, but an investment that lasts.

522 Bell Avenue, Greenwood, 38930 3 Beds 2 Baths | $140,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,767 Square Feet | Built in 1920

A perfectly delightful classic cottage with large front porch and white columns on a corner lot in NE Greenwood. Enjoy the wonderful features of an older home, featuring an eat-in country kitchen, hardwood floors, tall ceilings, large formal dining room, living room with fireplace , while having the benefit of central a/c and heat and the low maintenance of vinyl siding and vinyl double pane windows with screens. The studio, workshop in garage, covered porches and patio in the lush backyard are an artist’s haven.

507 Saunders, Greenwood, 38930 3 Beds 1 Bath | $62,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,008 Square Feet | Built in 1952

Excellent starter home. Three Bedrooms with one bath. All hardwood floors recently refinished. Open living and dinning room area. Very nice condition with all appliances plus washer & dryer.

3105 Highway 82 East, Greenwood, 38930 3 Beds 2 Baths | $132,500 | Single Family Residence | 1,782 Square Feet | Built in 1962

Great home on 2 acres just on the edge of Greenwood with 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths and a precious screened porch. Great potential for the acreage behind the house...This is a great home and won't be on the market long...call for details and your private showing soon!

500 East Wilson Street, Greenwood, 38930 4 Beds 2 Baths | $185,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,230 Square Feet | Built in 1963

This is a rare opportunity in north east Greenwood! Enjoy extra income or just extra space, with this spacious 3 bedroom home with formal living and dining, large den, study, swimming pool and and attached 2 bedroom, 1 1/2 bath apartment with 996 s.f., , 312 s.f. covered porch, and 2 storage buildings. With a little updating you can have your dream home on a beautiful corner lot.

