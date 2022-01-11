Homes for sale in Brownwood: New listings

(BROWNWOOD, TX) If you’re on the house-hunt in the Brownwood area, you won’t want to miss these listings.

Whether you’re looking for privacy and quiet or a cozy neighborhood where your kids can visit neighbors and play in the park, there’s something for every buyer in this blend of units.

Considered by many financial advisors to be a bedrock investment for young families and older Americans alike, a house gives you more than a home base.

If you’re Brownwood-curious, take a look at these listings today:

1715 Brooks Avenue, Brownwood, 76801 3 Beds 2 Baths | $169,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,316 Square Feet | Built in 1974

This is a beautiful home in a quiet, established neighborhood. Enjoy having natural gas for central heating and hot water. Laminate wood flooring in all bedrooms and the living room area. New air conditioning was installed in 2018, and the roof was replaced in April 2021. Behind the home is an alley, and vacant land that provides additional privacy. Interior features include an open living room, convenient laundry room where you enter the home from the attached two car garage, featuring automatic door openers. Outside, enjoy the large, wood-fenced backyard with a comfortable, covered patio. Adjacent to the backyard there is a large storage room with electricity that could also serve as a workshop.

For open house information, contact Sampson Guthrie, Sam C. Guthrie III at 817-793-2220

18894 N Highway 183, May, 76857 3 Beds 2 Baths | $134,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,534 Square Feet | Built in 1979

2 ACRES WITH HOME!!! MAY,TX This 1534 sqft. 3 bedroom 2 bathroom manufactured home is located in one of the best small towns in Texas. This home has a large living and dinning area. The kitchen is big with a nice wrap around bar and lots of storage. There is a study and a large mud-laundry room as well. The master bedroom and bathroom are huge in this house with a walk in shower and large tub. Great closet space as well. The house has a attached 2 car carport with a storage area for you to keep all your vehicles and tools. If you notice this home has been bricked and will help make this one last a lot longer with less maintenance. There is also a small metal shop and 2 acres if you need more room...

For open house information, contact Brian Clark, Ranch Pro Real Estate at 325-642-3630

1025 La Monte Drive, Brownwood, 76801 4 Beds 2 Baths | $29,995 | Single Family Residence | 2,070 Square Feet | Built in 1958

This is a rehab property. Needs complete rehab

For open house information, contact Aaron Jistel, Listing Spark at 512-827-2252

135 David, Brownwood, 76801 2 Beds 2 Baths | $126,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,436 Square Feet | Built in 1965

Nice home close to the lake with lots of storage and closet space. Three storage buildings. Four window units for cooling. Two that also heat. Enclosed porch on front of home. JUST BLOCKS FROM WILD DUCK MARINA.

For open house information, contact Dale Hicks, Donnie Stegemoller, REALTORS® at 325-646-5656