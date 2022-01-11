ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brownwood, TX

Homes for sale in Brownwood: New listings

Brownwood Dispatch
Brownwood Dispatch
 5 days ago

(BROWNWOOD, TX) If you’re on the house-hunt in the Brownwood area, you won’t want to miss these listings.

Whether you’re looking for privacy and quiet or a cozy neighborhood where your kids can visit neighbors and play in the park, there’s something for every buyer in this blend of units.

Considered by many financial advisors to be a bedrock investment for young families and older Americans alike, a house gives you more than a home base.

If you’re Brownwood-curious, take a look at these listings today:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NxrQj_0dihCOUN00

1715 Brooks Avenue, Brownwood, 76801

3 Beds 2 Baths | $169,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,316 Square Feet | Built in 1974

This is a beautiful home in a quiet, established neighborhood. Enjoy having natural gas for central heating and hot water. Laminate wood flooring in all bedrooms and the living room area. New air conditioning was installed in 2018, and the roof was replaced in April 2021. Behind the home is an alley, and vacant land that provides additional privacy. Interior features include an open living room, convenient laundry room where you enter the home from the attached two car garage, featuring automatic door openers. Outside, enjoy the large, wood-fenced backyard with a comfortable, covered patio. Adjacent to the backyard there is a large storage room with electricity that could also serve as a workshop.

For open house information, contact Sampson Guthrie, Sam C. Guthrie III at 817-793-2220

Copyright © 2022 North Texas Real Estate Information Systems, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-NTREIS-14694017)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3XbcSL_0dihCOUN00

18894 N Highway 183, May, 76857

3 Beds 2 Baths | $134,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,534 Square Feet | Built in 1979

2 ACRES WITH HOME!!! MAY,TX This 1534 sqft. 3 bedroom 2 bathroom manufactured home is located in one of the best small towns in Texas. This home has a large living and dinning area. The kitchen is big with a nice wrap around bar and lots of storage. There is a study and a large mud-laundry room as well. The master bedroom and bathroom are huge in this house with a walk in shower and large tub. Great closet space as well. The house has a attached 2 car carport with a storage area for you to keep all your vehicles and tools. If you notice this home has been bricked and will help make this one last a lot longer with less maintenance. There is also a small metal shop and 2 acres if you need more room...

For open house information, contact Brian Clark, Ranch Pro Real Estate at 325-642-3630

Copyright © 2022 North Texas Real Estate Information Systems, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-NTREIS-14646125)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kL5Rt_0dihCOUN00

1025 La Monte Drive, Brownwood, 76801

4 Beds 2 Baths | $29,995 | Single Family Residence | 2,070 Square Feet | Built in 1958

This is a rehab property. Needs complete rehab

For open house information, contact Aaron Jistel, Listing Spark at 512-827-2252

Copyright © 2022 North Texas Real Estate Information Systems, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-NTREIS-14629810)

See more property details

135 David, Brownwood, 76801

2 Beds 2 Baths | $126,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,436 Square Feet | Built in 1965

Nice home close to the lake with lots of storage and closet space. Three storage buildings. Four window units for cooling. Two that also heat. Enclosed porch on front of home. JUST BLOCKS FROM WILD DUCK MARINA.

For open house information, contact Dale Hicks, Donnie Stegemoller, REALTORS® at 325-646-5656

Copyright © 2022 North Texas Real Estate Information Systems, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-NTREIS-14666474)

See more property details

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

U.S. CDC urges Americans to wear 'most protective mask you can'

WASHINGTON, Jan 14 (Reuters) - The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Friday revised its guidance for Americans on wearing masks to protect against COVID-19, recommending donning "the most protective mask you can" while stopping short of advocating nationwide usage of N95 respirators. The CDC, an agency...
U.S. POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Business
Local
Texas Real Estate
City
Brownwood, TX
Brownwood, TX
Business
The Hill

Underground volcano eruption causes 'tsunami activity' on Tonga

“Tsunami activity” was detected after an underground volcano eruption near the South Pacific country of Tonga, New Zealand’s National Emergency Management Agency tweeted on Saturday. “We have issued a NATIONAL ADVISORY: TSUNAMI ACTIVITY following the Tongan eruption. We expect New Zealand coastal areas on the north and east...
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Realtors#Air Conditioning#Housing List#Americans
NBC News

Who is Aafia Siddiqui, the federal prisoner at the center of the Texas hostage situation?

Aafia Siddiqui, whose release has been demanded by a man who has taken hostages inside a Texas synagogue, would not condone the man's actions, her attorney said Saturday. The unidentified man, who took an unspecified number of people hostage inside Congregation Beth Israel in Colleyville, Texas, said he wants Siddiqui to be released from a Texas federal prison, where she is serving an 86-year sentence after being convicted of attempting to murder U.S. soldiers.
TEXAS STATE
Brownwood Dispatch

Brownwood Dispatch

Brownwood, TX
248
Followers
559
Post
24K+
Views
ABOUT

With Brownwood Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy