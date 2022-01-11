Check out these homes for sale in Vernal now
(Vernal, UT) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Vernal will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.
These listings are from our classifieds:
Single level home in Esquire Estates with 2 car carport and large yard. Square footage figures are provided as a courtesy estimate only and were obtained from ______________ . Buyer is advised to obtain an independent measurement.
For open house information, contact NATHAN SNOW, CENTURY 21 COUNTRY REALTY at 435-722-4553
This home sits on 28 acres with the best views in the canyon! Enjoy cool evenings on the wrap around covered porch or enjoy the concrete stamped patio 18x60+ ft along the back of the house - perfect for a fire pit and entertaining.; concrete RV pad 16x35-40 w/ water & power; Thermador commercial kitchen stove; borders BLM land; 2 large storage rooms in basement; All new toilets; septic tank was recently pumped and checked - excellent condition; granite countertops and sink in kitchen were recently installed; propane stove in basement; electric radiant heat in the ceilings; basement bedroom is non-conforming - no window.AGENT RELATED TO SELLER
For open house information, contact Rene Wood, Allstar Realty - Heber at 435-654-9440
Comments / 0