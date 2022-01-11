Check out these homes for sale in Vernal now

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vernal, UT

 5 days ago

(Vernal, UT) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Vernal will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

These listings are from our classifieds:

658 South 1400 West, Vernal, 84078

3 Beds 2 Baths | $175,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,484 Square Feet | Built in 2004

Single level home in Esquire Estates with 2 car carport and large yard. Square footage figures are provided as a courtesy estimate only and were obtained from ______________ . Buyer is advised to obtain an independent measurement.

For open house information, contact NATHAN SNOW, CENTURY 21 COUNTRY REALTY at 435-722-4553

Copyright © 2022 Fannie Mae. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-FNMA-D2100FN)

6407 N Dry Fork Canyon Rd, Vernal, 84078

3 Beds 3 Baths | $747,500 | 2,982 Square Feet | Built in 1976

This home sits on 28 acres with the best views in the canyon! Enjoy cool evenings on the wrap around covered porch or enjoy the concrete stamped patio 18x60+ ft along the back of the house - perfect for a fire pit and entertaining.; concrete RV pad 16x35-40 w/ water & power; Thermador commercial kitchen stove; borders BLM land; 2 large storage rooms in basement; All new toilets; septic tank was recently pumped and checked - excellent condition; granite countertops and sink in kitchen were recently installed; propane stove in basement; electric radiant heat in the ceilings; basement bedroom is non-conforming - no window.AGENT RELATED TO SELLER

For open house information, contact Rene Wood, Allstar Realty - Heber at 435-654-9440

Copyright © 2022 Park City Board of REALTORS&#174;. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-PCBRUT-12102875)

