Take a look at these homes on the market in Troy

(Troy, AL) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in Troy than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

102 Ananias Street, Troy, 36079 4 Beds 4 Baths | $387,989 | Single Family Residence | 2,969 Square Feet | Built in None

Premiere plan designed for gracious living, the Brunswick plan is a blend of space, convenience, and simplistic ideas. Rich open foyer adjoins dressed up formal dining room that is detailed to perfection and offers a place for more formal entertaining. Impressive kitchen with extravagant finishes, allows cooking and serving to be a breeze with its grand size and attention to functionality as well as it's openness to the fabulous great room. Owner's quarters located on first floor with a extravagant master bath with his and hers/split granite vanities, garden tub with tile surround and full tile shower with heavy glass door. Step onto the second floor to find three large bedrooms as well as a loft area that offers multi-purposes. Covered rear porch and two-car garage complete the package to this highly sought after plan.

206 Ella Way, Troy, 36079 3 Beds 2 Baths | $233,784 | Single Family Residence | 1,719 Square Feet | Built in 2021

3 Bedroom 2 Bath Home Located In The The Village Subdivision In Troy.,New Construction In The Village Subdivision In Troy. This 3 Bedroom,2 Bath,Open Floor Plan Home Will Have Granite Counter Tops,Lvp Flooring,A Tankless Water Heater,And A 2-car Garage. The Estimated Completion Date Is Late 2021. Call Jojo Today At 334-268-1583 To Make This One Your Own Before Someone Else Does!

1515 County Rd 65 Road, Tuskegee, 36082 4 Beds 2 Baths | $130,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,464 Square Feet | Built in 1955

Home has a delightful porch that stretches across the fromt of the home on around to the right side, part of which is covered. Wonderfully renovated and decorated home that beings out the beauty of traditional southern charm, all located on 3/4 acre (+/-) in a quiet low traffic area. Home features 3 bedrooms downstairs, with a livingroom, formal dining room, eat in kitchen, and bath downstairs, with beautiful floors, with an apartment style efficiancy suite upstairs.

101 Lakewood Drive, Troy, 36079 3 Beds 2 Baths | $167,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,285 Square Feet | Built in 2021

Check Out This Beautiful New Construction 3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Home Nestled In A Quiet And Established Neighborhood! This Home Features Granite Countertops,Lvp Flooring,Tray Ceilings In The Living Room And Master Bedroom,A Large Walk In Master Closet,An Attached Outdoor Storage Room,And So Much More! Call Today For Your Own Private Showing!

