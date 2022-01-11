ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marshfield, WI

Top homes for sale in Marshfield

Marshfield News Flash
Marshfield News Flash
 5 days ago

(Marshfield, WI) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in Marshfield. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2FgT8A_0dihCFXq00

900 W 5Th Street, Marshfield, 54449

5 Beds 3 Baths | $284,900 | Single Family Residence | 3,669 Square Feet | Built in None

Feast your eyes on this historical neoclassical charmer! A taste of southern charm meets the warmth of the Midwest in this beautiful 5 bedroom 3 bath home. You will fall in love with all the special character as you stroll room to room on the main floor. The parlor has exquisite detail from the arched doorways to the solid wall of built ins and wood burning fireplace. The kitchen is complete with granite countertops and cherry cabintry which also connects you to the butler’s pantry with more custom cabinets, and then leads you to find the spacious screened in porch on the west side of the house, a perfect place to get away and enjoy the summer days and nights. The main floor also boasts a formal dining room, huge living room with wood burning fireplace, and a main floor mother in law suite with gas fireplace. Stroll up stairs to find your recently refinished hardwood floors, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, and a 3rd story unfinished attic space. Outside you will have plenty of green space to enjoy the Wisconsin seasons, and with a 4 car garage plenty of storage for all those toys.

For open house information, contact KATIE OFFICER, FIRST WEBER at 800-746-9464

Copyright © 2022 Central Wisconsin MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-CWBRWI-22103730)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ezBsK_0dihCFXq00

701 S Cedar Avenue, Marshfield, 54449

2 Beds 2 Baths | $94,900 | Single Family Residence | 520 Square Feet | Built in 1898

IMAGINATION And a little work will reward you with a real dream house. This 2 bedroom, 2 bath, 2 car detached garage home has many updates including a new roof 2021, new patio door, some windows, flooring, kitchen appliances, washer & dryer. The upper level bathroom in a work in progress and the seller will leave all material to finish it. Come check out this great home that needs a bit of repairs here & there! Call today! *This home is being sold AS IS.

For open house information, contact Stephanie Spaeth, NextHome Hub City at 715-898-1060

Copyright © 2022 NextHome, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-NEXTHOME-190767)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DVWWU_0dihCFXq00

605 S Adams Avenue, Marshfield, 54449

5 Beds 3 Baths | $324,900 | Single Family Residence | 3,372 Square Feet | Built in None

Here It Is! Rare find on Marshfield's highly sought after West side. Impressive 3100+ sq. ft. on the main level provides comfortable living. Open kitchen/dining/living room with vaulted ceilings perfect for entertaining. Several improvements include replacement of both furnaces, convenient workshop, fireplace surround, concrete driveway, quartz countertops, hardwood floors, dishwasher, range, microwave and an Absolute Must See Master Bath! Private deck in back allows for peaceful comforts of the spacious and beautifully landscaped .57 acre yard.

For open house information, contact RICHARD KAISER, COLDWELL BANKER BRENIZER at 715-387-8414

Copyright © 2022 Central Wisconsin MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-CWBRWI-22106073)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34p4Lk_0dihCFXq00

221 W 11Th Street, Marshfield, 54449

3 Beds 2 Baths | $115,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,282 Square Feet | Built in None

With its beautifully maintained exterior, this 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home will no doubt catch your eye. The concrete driveway is in great condition for easy access to the roomy 2.5 car garage. The main level bedroom is complete with new windows that offer plenty of natural light. You can’t miss the bright and spacious full bathroom that sits right off the living room. The kitchen provides much cabinet space and can be complete with a dining table. The upstairs is tied together with a full bathroom and 2 bedrooms with ample closet space. The large basement is the perfect storage spot.

For open house information, contact JENI SCHOENHERR, FIRST WEBER at 800-746-9464

Copyright © 2022 Central Wisconsin MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-CWBRWI-22106431)

See more property details

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Reuters

U.S. CDC urges Americans to wear 'most protective mask you can'

WASHINGTON, Jan 14 (Reuters) - The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Friday revised its guidance for Americans on wearing masks to protect against COVID-19, recommending donning "the most protective mask you can" while stopping short of advocating nationwide usage of N95 respirators. The CDC, an agency...
U.S. POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Business
Local
Wisconsin Real Estate
City
Marshfield, WI
Marshfield, WI
Business
State
Wisconsin State
The Hill

Underground volcano eruption causes 'tsunami activity' on Tonga

“Tsunami activity” was detected after an underground volcano eruption near the South Pacific country of Tonga, New Zealand’s National Emergency Management Agency tweeted on Saturday. “We have issued a NATIONAL ADVISORY: TSUNAMI ACTIVITY following the Tongan eruption. We expect New Zealand coastal areas on the north and east...
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#West Side#Housing List#Washer Dryer
NBC News

Who is Aafia Siddiqui, the federal prisoner at the center of the Texas hostage situation?

Aafia Siddiqui, whose release has been demanded by a man who has taken hostages inside a Texas synagogue, would not condone the man's actions, her attorney said Saturday. The unidentified man, who took an unspecified number of people hostage inside Congregation Beth Israel in Colleyville, Texas, said he wants Siddiqui to be released from a Texas federal prison, where she is serving an 86-year sentence after being convicted of attempting to murder U.S. soldiers.
TEXAS STATE
Marshfield News Flash

Marshfield News Flash

Marshfield, WI
114
Followers
562
Post
15K+
Views
ABOUT

With Marshfield News Flash, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy