ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Abingdon, VA

House-hunt Abingdon: What’s on the market

Abingdon News Alert
Abingdon News Alert
 5 days ago

(ABINGDON, VA) Looking for a house in Abingdon? Take a look at these listings pulled today from our classifieds, where homes from around the area are collected in one place.

From sweeping views to cozy neighborhoods, there’s something for everyone in this blend of properties from around the area.

And unlike renting, owning a home of course unlocks the investment power of the property market, hopefully growing in value every day, and also encouraging saving via payments toward your principal.

Check out these listings from around the Abingdon area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3CQttc_0dihCEf700

18474 County Park Rd Road, Abingdon, 24211

3 Beds 2 Baths | $225,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,560 Square Feet | Built in 2002

COZY HOME HEAR SOUTH HOLSTON LAKE! THIS HOME IS SITUATED ON APROX 1 ACRE LOT. HOME IS VERY WELL-MAINTAINED, AND OFFERS 3 BEDROOMS, 2 BATHS, KITCHEN WITH ISLAND, MASTER SUITE WITH GARDEN TUB, 27 X 30 DETACHED GARAGE, 8 X 12 STORAGE SHED. BEAUTIFUL VIEWS OF THE MOUNTAINS!

For open house information, contact SHERRY CURTIS, EAGLE REALTY AND PROPERTY MGT, INC. at 276-596-7791

Copyright © 2022 Tennessee Virginia Regional Multiple Listing Service. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-TVARMLS-9928597)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BqEeJ_0dihCEf700

506 Southwest Hagy St. Street, Abingdon, 24210

2 Beds 1 Bath | $89,900 | Single Family Residence | 758 Square Feet | Built in 1924

Great starter home or retirement home. Offers 2 bed, 1 bath, all on 1 level. Home offers a new metal roof, partial rebuilt back porch & new flooring throughout.

For open house information, contact MIKE COWAN, PREMIER HOMES & PROPERTIES at 423-946-7575

Copyright © 2022 Tennessee Virginia Regional Multiple Listing Service. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-TVARMLS-9932187)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2IVhBU_0dihCEf700

454 Southwest Oakland Street, Abingdon, 24210

3 Beds 2 Baths | $159,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,336 Square Feet | Built in 1963

Location, Location, Location! 3 bed, 2 bath home resting on a pedestal that is walking distance to the farmer's market, grocery store, parks, and more! Right in the heart of historic Abingdon VA. Enter from the covered carport into the soothing great room, moving forward into the open concept kitchen offering ample room for the chief cook to prepare those evening dinners. Just steps off the kitchen you will find two spacious bedrooms with full bath to share between. Moving on you will find a charming study or make it your own area and a functional laundry area. Separated from the other bedrooms and bath you will find the exceptional master bedroom having its own private bath. Now let's move outside just off the kitchen to where we find an open deck space awaiting you and your grill for a great place to chill. One level living, walking distance to town and stones throw from I-81... don't wonder what happened make it happen!

For open house information, contact MATTHEW SMITH, MATT SMITH REALTY at 276-477-1500

Copyright © 2022 Tennessee Virginia Regional Multiple Listing Service. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-TVARMLS-9924544)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LNVvE_0dihCEf700

11 Major Street, Lebanon, 24266

3 Beds 1 Bath | $125,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,350 Square Feet | Built in 1975

This is an ideal home for a young family or for rental property. The location is excellent just off the four lane near Walmart and near Bonanza Restaurant and the Russell county Shopping Center. A tri level home with nice small flat yard and nice attached carport. Better Hurry probably won't last. This home is being sold as-is

For open house information, contact RD Snead, eXp Realty at 866-825-7169

Copyright © 2022 Southwest Virginia Association of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-SWVARVA-79286)

See more property details

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Reuters

U.S. CDC urges Americans to wear 'most protective mask you can'

WASHINGTON, Jan 14 (Reuters) - The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Friday revised its guidance for Americans on wearing masks to protect against COVID-19, recommending donning "the most protective mask you can" while stopping short of advocating nationwide usage of N95 respirators. The CDC, an agency...
U.S. POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Abingdon, VA
Real Estate
City
Abingdon, VA
Local
Virginia Business
Abingdon, VA
Business
Local
Virginia Real Estate
The Hill

Underground volcano eruption causes 'tsunami activity' on Tonga

“Tsunami activity” was detected after an underground volcano eruption near the South Pacific country of Tonga, New Zealand’s National Emergency Management Agency tweeted on Saturday. “We have issued a NATIONAL ADVISORY: TSUNAMI ACTIVITY following the Tongan eruption. We expect New Zealand coastal areas on the north and east...
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Restaurant#Retirement Home#Housing List#House#Cozy Home
NBC News

Who is Aafia Siddiqui, the federal prisoner at the center of the Texas hostage situation?

Aafia Siddiqui, whose release has been demanded by a man who has taken hostages inside a Texas synagogue, would not condone the man's actions, her attorney said Saturday. The unidentified man, who took an unspecified number of people hostage inside Congregation Beth Israel in Colleyville, Texas, said he wants Siddiqui to be released from a Texas federal prison, where she is serving an 86-year sentence after being convicted of attempting to murder U.S. soldiers.
TEXAS STATE
Abingdon News Alert

Abingdon News Alert

Abingdon, VA
275
Followers
624
Post
21K+
Views
ABOUT

With Abingdon News Alert, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy