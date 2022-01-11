House-hunt Abingdon: What’s on the market

(ABINGDON, VA) Looking for a house in Abingdon? Take a look at these listings pulled today from our classifieds, where homes from around the area are collected in one place.

From sweeping views to cozy neighborhoods, there’s something for everyone in this blend of properties from around the area.

And unlike renting, owning a home of course unlocks the investment power of the property market, hopefully growing in value every day, and also encouraging saving via payments toward your principal.

Check out these listings from around the Abingdon area:

18474 County Park Rd Road, Abingdon, 24211 3 Beds 2 Baths | $225,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,560 Square Feet | Built in 2002

COZY HOME HEAR SOUTH HOLSTON LAKE! THIS HOME IS SITUATED ON APROX 1 ACRE LOT. HOME IS VERY WELL-MAINTAINED, AND OFFERS 3 BEDROOMS, 2 BATHS, KITCHEN WITH ISLAND, MASTER SUITE WITH GARDEN TUB, 27 X 30 DETACHED GARAGE, 8 X 12 STORAGE SHED. BEAUTIFUL VIEWS OF THE MOUNTAINS!

For open house information, contact SHERRY CURTIS, EAGLE REALTY AND PROPERTY MGT, INC. at 276-596-7791

506 Southwest Hagy St. Street, Abingdon, 24210 2 Beds 1 Bath | $89,900 | Single Family Residence | 758 Square Feet | Built in 1924

Great starter home or retirement home. Offers 2 bed, 1 bath, all on 1 level. Home offers a new metal roof, partial rebuilt back porch & new flooring throughout.

For open house information, contact MIKE COWAN, PREMIER HOMES & PROPERTIES at 423-946-7575

454 Southwest Oakland Street, Abingdon, 24210 3 Beds 2 Baths | $159,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,336 Square Feet | Built in 1963

Location, Location, Location! 3 bed, 2 bath home resting on a pedestal that is walking distance to the farmer's market, grocery store, parks, and more! Right in the heart of historic Abingdon VA. Enter from the covered carport into the soothing great room, moving forward into the open concept kitchen offering ample room for the chief cook to prepare those evening dinners. Just steps off the kitchen you will find two spacious bedrooms with full bath to share between. Moving on you will find a charming study or make it your own area and a functional laundry area. Separated from the other bedrooms and bath you will find the exceptional master bedroom having its own private bath. Now let's move outside just off the kitchen to where we find an open deck space awaiting you and your grill for a great place to chill. One level living, walking distance to town and stones throw from I-81... don't wonder what happened make it happen!

For open house information, contact MATTHEW SMITH, MATT SMITH REALTY at 276-477-1500

11 Major Street, Lebanon, 24266 3 Beds 1 Bath | $125,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,350 Square Feet | Built in 1975

This is an ideal home for a young family or for rental property. The location is excellent just off the four lane near Walmart and near Bonanza Restaurant and the Russell county Shopping Center. A tri level home with nice small flat yard and nice attached carport. Better Hurry probably won't last. This home is being sold as-is

For open house information, contact RD Snead, eXp Realty at 866-825-7169