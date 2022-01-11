ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Talladega, AL

Single-family homes for sale in Talladega

Talladega News Flash
 5 days ago

(TALLADEGA, AL) If you’re on the house-hunt in the Talladega area, you won’t want to miss these listings.

From sweeping views to cozy neighborhoods, there’s something for everyone in this blend of properties from around the area.

Widely considered a strong investment, a house offers not only a place to call home, but potentially a source of financial stability for years to call home.

Check out these listings from around the Talladega area:

65325 Highway 77, Talladega, 35160

3 Beds 2 Baths | $249,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,936 Square Feet | Built in 1945

Newly updated house with +-14 acres in a prime location triple zoned for general commercial, residential and high density multi family right off 77 and the new bypass 275. This home includes 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, living room, dining room, eat-in kitchen with stove, newly painted cabinets, new HVAC, laundry room, back porch, front porch, unfinished bonus room approximately 600 sq ft., unfinished basement area that you could park your car, there is 2 billboards on the property that generates $1,000 a year with LAMAR signs. The land is mainly flat and could be used for multiple purposes. Seller will pay $10,000 towards buyers closing costs with acceptable offer.

For open house information, contact Jamie Nash, Bush Real Estate at 770-252-0042

Copyright © 2022 Georgia Multiple Listing Service. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-GAMLS-8991224)

101 Fletcher Ave, Talladega, 35160

2 Beds 2 Baths | $105,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,397 Square Feet | Built in 1930

101 Fletcher Ave, Talladega, AL. 2 bedroom, 2 bath low maintenance home on a corner lot. Vinyl siding exterior, screened front porch, large carport, spacious kitchen, laundry room at rear foyer. Center heat and air. Close to Ala Hwy 21

For open house information, contact GREG ATKINSON, ATKINSON REAL ESTATE LLC at 256-245-6782

Copyright © 2022 Fannie Mae. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-FNMA-A210056)

