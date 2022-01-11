Single-family homes for sale in Talladega

(TALLADEGA, AL) If you’re on the house-hunt in the Talladega area, you won’t want to miss these listings.

65325 Highway 77, Talladega, 35160 3 Beds 2 Baths | $249,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,936 Square Feet | Built in 1945

Newly updated house with +-14 acres in a prime location triple zoned for general commercial, residential and high density multi family right off 77 and the new bypass 275. This home includes 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, living room, dining room, eat-in kitchen with stove, newly painted cabinets, new HVAC, laundry room, back porch, front porch, unfinished bonus room approximately 600 sq ft., unfinished basement area that you could park your car, there is 2 billboards on the property that generates $1,000 a year with LAMAR signs. The land is mainly flat and could be used for multiple purposes. Seller will pay $10,000 towards buyers closing costs with acceptable offer.

101 Fletcher Ave, Talladega, 35160 2 Beds 2 Baths | $105,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,397 Square Feet | Built in 1930

101 Fletcher Ave, Talladega, AL. 2 bedroom, 2 bath low maintenance home on a corner lot. Vinyl siding exterior, screened front porch, large carport, spacious kitchen, laundry room at rear foyer. Center heat and air. Close to Ala Hwy 21

