Sequim, WA

These condos are for sale in Sequim

Sequim News Alert
 5 days ago

(SEQUIM, WA) Whether you’re looking for your first home in Sequim or considering downsizing, condominiums offer a unique value proposition, blending a more affordable entry to the housing market with the chance to live in a managed building while still building equity.

With landscaping and building maintenance taken care of, a condo gives you some of the freedom normally associated with an apartment, while retaining many of the investment qualities of a home.

Check out these units selected from our classifieds:

133-C Hilltop Drive, Sequim, 98382

2 Beds 2 Baths | $337,000 | Condominium | 1,252 Square Feet | Built in 1981

HUD Home! Beautiful one-level 2 bedroom, 2 bath Condo on the Sunland Golf Course. Home has a large master bedroom and living/dining area with Propane Fireplace. The living room skylights provide fantastic natural lighting. Enjoy the deck for those outdoor BBQs with this easy, low maintenance lifestyle. FHA Case # 561-875019. HUD Home Sold "AS IS" by elec. bid only. Property available 11-24-21. Bids due by 12-05-21 11:59 PM Central Time then daily until sold. Insured. Eligible for FHA 203K.

For open house information, contact Patti Morris, JACE Real Estate at 360-417-8585

Copyright © 2022 Olympic Listing Service.

419 E Front Street, Unit #A, Port Angeles, 98362

3 Beds 2 Baths | $579,000 | Condominium | 1,842 Square Feet | Built in 1971

Stunning views of the Port Angeles Harbor, Ediz Hook, Mt. Baker and Victoria from this 1 level condo within the heart of town. Primary suite with walk-in tile shower and 2 guest bedrooms with a shared bathroom. Natural light in the main living space with floor to ceiling windows to watch the abundant ship traffic. Enjoy the beautiful sunrises and sunsets, captivatingly close views and sounds. Detached 1 car garage plus 1 on-site parking space & a basement storage unit. Blocks to the Coho Ferry terminal.

For open house information, contact Kelly Johnson, Windermere Port Angeles at 360-457-0456

Copyright © 2022 Olympic Listing Service.

