Homes for sale in Americus: New listings

200 W Ellaville, Andersonville, 31711 3 Beds 2 Baths | $144,500 | Single Family Residence | 1,875 Square Feet | Built in 1964

Come enjoy the peaceful setting of an affordable home! Beautiful, level back yard waiting for memories to be made. Nice front yard to enjoy. Unbelievable renovations completed to the home including floors, HVAC, bathrooms, and bedrooms. A must see!

105 Cornelia Dr, Americus, 31709 3 Beds 2 Baths | $150,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,860 Square Feet | Built in 1952

Step inside and be surprised at what this three bedroom and two bath brick home with metal roof has to offer.Hardwood floors, Plantation Shutters,Gas fireplace, bookshelves, office or den, master suite with whirlpool tub and separate shower ,walk in closet. Kitchen with Bar to Dining Area, Large Laundry Room, Washer and Dryer remain. Two Hot water heaters one just for Master Bath. Screened in porch and fenced in back yard and storage shed. Close to Georgia Southwestern State University. This is a must see...Call Kathy Greene to Preview 229-938-7717.

220 Tommy Smith Road, Leslie, 31764 3 Beds 1 Bath | $385,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,280 Square Feet | Built in 1941

A beautiful farmhouse sitting on 77 acres including large stocked pond, pecan groves, open land for agricultural use, and pine trees! This property offers it all! 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom (potential 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom) farmhouse with hardwood floors and spacious front porch! The property houses multiple outdoor sheds and barns for storage or farm use. The pecan groves bring in a revenue of their own, not to mention the use of the open land for farming. The land is home to lots of deer, quail, & turkey. Fed by the creek that flows through the property to the pond, it is a wildlife hotspot!

109 North Oglethorpe Street, Andersonville, 31711 4 Beds 2 Baths | $135,000 | Single Family Residence | 6,484 Square Feet | Built in 1940

A great investment opportunity with this unique property nestled on 4.58 +/- acres of land located in Andersonville. Please allow at least 72 hours for notice. Seller prefers to be present at every showing. Please check the schooling zones for schools.

