Take a look at these homes for sale in Madisonville

(Madisonville, KY) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in Madisonville. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

220 Tucker Schoolhouse Road, Madisonville, 42431 2 Beds 1 Bath | $699,000 | Single Family Residence | 840 Square Feet | Built in None

3 RENTAL HOUSES and WATERFRONT LAND!! SALE OF PROPERTY INCLUDES THE FOLLOWING: DEED BOOK / PAGE 703-484 TRACT 5 EXHIBIT E ONLY CONTAINING 6.90 ACRES OF LAND NO OTHER TRACTS OF LAND Or EXHIBITS REFERENCED IN THIS DEED WILL CONVEY. THERE ARE THREE HOUSES LOCATED ON THIS PROPERTY THAT IS INCLUDED IN THE SALE AS FOLLOWS: M-3-4-4 220 TUCKER SCHOOLHOUSE RD M-3-4-4 HO1 180 TUCKER SCHOOLHOUSE RD M3-4-4 HO2 182 TUCKER SCHOOLHOUSE RD *MINERAL RIGHTS DO NOT CONVEY* THE THREE HOUSES ARE CURRENTLY RENTED=Income is $1125.00 A month. TENANTS WILL NEED 30 DAY DAY NOTICE IF ASKED TO MOVE. Call Cindy at 270.871.9954

530 West 2Nd Street, Sacramento, 42372 3 Beds 2 Baths | $98,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,729 Square Feet | Built in 1970

Broker owned. In process of redoing interior. New heat & Ac for downstairs. Remodeling in progress, seller will offer allowance for update if sold prior to completion.

157 Storm Ln., Madisonville, 42431 3 Beds 2 Baths | $144,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,432 Square Feet | Built in 1988

-Nice 3 bedroom 2 bath ranch style home. Bathrooms have been updated. Back room could be used as a family room or play area for the kids. Walk-in closets. Home has FREE NATURAL GAS. Stainless steel appliances stay including the washer and dryer. Large deck for entertaining. Large detached Garage. Front door facing and threshold to be repaired. Call Chuck for more info. 270-836-9090

111 N Church, Mortons Gap, 42440 2 Beds 1 Bath | $59,900 | Single Family Residence | 954 Square Feet | Built in 1950

Relax on the large shaded front porch of this cute 2 bedroom brick cottage. Located on a quiet street with large rooms, hardwood under carpet. an enclosed back porch, a 2-car detached garage as well as storage shed. Contact Ginger at 270.871.1514 for more info.

