Madisonville, KY

Take a look at these homes for sale in Madisonville

Madisonville Digest
 5 days ago

(Madisonville, KY) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in Madisonville. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Mhwd7_0dihC4v600

220 Tucker Schoolhouse Road, Madisonville, 42431

2 Beds 1 Bath | $699,000 | Single Family Residence | 840 Square Feet | Built in None

3 RENTAL HOUSES and WATERFRONT LAND!! SALE OF PROPERTY INCLUDES THE FOLLOWING: DEED BOOK / PAGE 703-484 TRACT 5 EXHIBIT E ONLY CONTAINING 6.90 ACRES OF LAND NO OTHER TRACTS OF LAND Or EXHIBITS REFERENCED IN THIS DEED WILL CONVEY. THERE ARE THREE HOUSES LOCATED ON THIS PROPERTY THAT IS INCLUDED IN THE SALE AS FOLLOWS: M-3-4-4 220 TUCKER SCHOOLHOUSE RD M-3-4-4 HO1 180 TUCKER SCHOOLHOUSE RD M3-4-4 HO2 182 TUCKER SCHOOLHOUSE RD *MINERAL RIGHTS DO NOT CONVEY* THE THREE HOUSES ARE CURRENTLY RENTED=Income is $1125.00 A month. TENANTS WILL NEED 30 DAY DAY NOTICE IF ASKED TO MOVE. Call Cindy at 270.871.9954

For open house information, contact Cindy McKenzie, COLDWELL BANKER-TERRY at 270-821-3131

Copyright © 2022 Madisonville-Hopkins County Board of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-MHCBRKY-111927)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1MBhM6_0dihC4v600

530 West 2Nd Street, Sacramento, 42372

3 Beds 2 Baths | $98,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,729 Square Feet | Built in 1970

Broker owned. In process of redoing interior. New heat & Ac for downstairs. Remodeling in progress, seller will offer allowance for update if sold prior to completion.

For open house information, contact ROBERT GRIMSLEY, UNITED COUNTRY REAL ESTATE CONSULTANTS at 270-926-2727

Copyright © 2022 Greater Owensboro Realtor® Association. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-OMLSKY-83278)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wxg98_0dihC4v600

157 Storm Ln., Madisonville, 42431

3 Beds 2 Baths | $144,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,432 Square Feet | Built in 1988

-Nice 3 bedroom 2 bath ranch style home. Bathrooms have been updated. Back room could be used as a family room or play area for the kids. Walk-in closets. Home has FREE NATURAL GAS. Stainless steel appliances stay including the washer and dryer. Large deck for entertaining. Large detached Garage. Front door facing and threshold to be repaired. Call Chuck for more info. 270-836-9090

For open house information, contact Charles Lambdin, Keller Williams Elite Realty at 270-245-6009

Copyright © 2022 Madisonville-Hopkins County Board of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-MHCBRKY-111906)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TWi3Q_0dihC4v600

111 N Church, Mortons Gap, 42440

2 Beds 1 Bath | $59,900 | Single Family Residence | 954 Square Feet | Built in 1950

Relax on the large shaded front porch of this cute 2 bedroom brick cottage. Located on a quiet street with large rooms, hardwood under carpet. an enclosed back porch, a 2-car detached garage as well as storage shed. Contact Ginger at 270.871.1514 for more info.

For open house information, contact Ginger Driver, COLDWELL BANKER-TERRY at 270-821-3131

Copyright © 2022 Madisonville-Hopkins County Board of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-MHCBRKY-111765)

See more property details

Madisonville, KY
ABOUT

With Madisonville Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

