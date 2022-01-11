Take a look at these homes for sale in Lucedale

(Lucedale, MS) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in Lucedale. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

170 Emmanuel Drive, Lucedale, 39452 4 Beds 2 Baths | $220,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,774 Square Feet | Built in 2002

Price reduced!!! A must see! The owner is packing to move. Located on 7 acres, this 4 bdrm, 2 bath is a quiet country dream and only a few minutes drive to Mobile, Al or Lucedale, MS. A great location to sit on the back porch in the mornings to watch deer move across the property and plenty of room for kids to play. The house needs a little TLC and is being sold as is where is.

5217 Barton Agricola Rd Road, Lucedale, 39452 5 Beds 4 Baths | $550,000 | Single Family Residence | 4,800 Square Feet | Built in 2010

Beautiful home with 5 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, with master suite downstairs on approx. 3.5 acres with a pool, outdoor kitchen, hot tub and a bonus theater room upstairs. This amazing home features custom cabinetry throughout, all stainless-steel appliances, gorgeous, distressed hardwood flooring, and beautiful crown molding. Everything on that wish list. Master bedroom with fireplace, spectacular spa bath with jetted tub, double shower, and walk in closet. The pool and outdoor kitchen/living area with jacuzzi tub in beautifully fenced brick/metal gating. Spoil yourself and enjoy the many amenities this home offers. Home and pool are located on approx. 1.5 acres with additional approx. 1.5 acres wooded with road frontage for $550,000.

116 Keel Road, Lucedale, 39452 4 Beds 2 Baths | $318,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,709 Square Feet | Built in 1984

Lovely Home with cleared ACREAGE in the Rocky Creek Community! This 4 bedroom, 2 bath home on nearly 17 acres provides the perfect spot for privacy and comfort. The home has been very well-maintained and offers 2 living areas, spacious laundry room, covered parking, cozy front porch, new roof and a 60x50 pole barn with power, water and a 20 foot lean-to. The property also provides two ponds for fishing, fiber optic internet and a great location with less than 3 miles to the nearest school and a short 10 minute drive into town.

728 Church Street, Lucedale, 39452 2 Beds 2 Baths | $236,500 | Single Family Residence | 2,340 Square Feet | Built in 1920

THIS CHARMING HISTORICAL HOME IS JUST WHAT YOU HAVE BEEN WAITING FOR TO HIT THE MARKET IN THE CITY LIMTS OF LUCEDALE. VIRTUAL TOUR HERE: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=XYiHoNxBL1k&brand=0 OFF OF THE FRONT PORCH YOU WILL ENTER A SPACIOUS FOYER WITH ORIGINAL BEADBOARD ON THE CEILINGS AND WALLS. THIS BEAUTIFUL HOME WAS REMODELED IN 2003-2005 AND HAS A NEW ROOF IN 2021. THE FORMAL LIVING AND DINING AREA IS ON YOUR RIGHT THAT ENTERS TO THE KITCHEN WITH GRANITE COUNTERTOPS. THE BEDROOMS ARE ON YOUR LEFT. THIS HOME FEATURES AN OFFICE SPACE/BONUS ROOM. DO NOT MISS OUT ON THIS STURDY HOME BUILT OF HEART PINE RIGHT IN THE HEART OF LUCEDALE.

