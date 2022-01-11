Homes for sale in Brenham: New listings

(BRENHAM, TX) Looking for a house in Brenham? Take a look at these listings pulled today from our classifieds, where homes from around the area are collected in one place.

Take a look at these Brenham listings:

912 Farm Path, Brenham, 77833 3 Beds 2 Baths | $329,500 | Single Family Residence | 1,911 Square Feet | Built in 2021

The definition of personal elegance, the Dexter I is a part of our innovative Flex Series of floor plans, which allows buyers to personalize the layout of their home to best fit their family. We love the newly-expanded open concept kitchen, living room, and breakfast area, and how you can choose between having a study, dining room, or 4th bedroom. You are also able to decide between having a back porch or more square footage in your living room! With more options to personalize through our gorgeous interior and exterior selections, you?ll never feel more at home. Additional options included: Study option, extended back porch option, stainless steel appliances, decorative tile backsplash, exterior coach lighting, painted flat panel doors throughout, and integral blinds in rear door. Some images shown may be from a previously built Stylecraft home of similar design. Actual options, colors, and selections may vary. Contact us for details!

1116 Fannin Street, Brenham, 77833 3 Beds 2 Baths | $254,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,508 Square Feet | Built in None

The Alpine is a single-story, 1508 approximate square foot, 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom, 2 car garage home. Designed with you and your family in mind, this layout features a separate dining space that leads to an open kitchen. The large master bedroom is located off the family room and features a beautiful bay window, double vanity and spacious walk-in closet with plenty of room for storage. The Alpine is one of our most popular plans and is a perfect starter home for a single adult, couple or small family. Other Features include: 9-foot ceilings, granite counter tops in the kitchen and Frigidaire Stainless appliances. Youll enjoy added security in your new DR Horton home with our Home is Connected features. Using one central hub that talks to all the devices in your home, you can control the lights, thermostat and locks, all from your cellular device. DR Horton also includes an Amazon Echo Dot to make voice activation a reality in your new Smart Home.

2406 Progress Drive, Brenham, 77833 3 Beds 2 Baths | $230,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,836 Square Feet | Built in None

2406 Progress Dr is the perfect house for an investor, first time home buyer or someone looking to make something their own. The split level house sits on a large, beautiful lot in a great area with easy access back to shopping, restaurants and the highway. The first floor features a living space with fireplace and a bonus room along with a full bathroom and a recently added laundry area. On the second floor is an open-concept living, kitchen and dining room along with the 3 bedrooms. The upstairs also features a second story deck over the front. The back yard is huge and features a large back deck, perfect for entertaining. This great house is perfect for someone who wants to add a few updates and personal touches. Make an appointment to see this one today!

1019 Briscoe Street, Brenham, 77833 4 Beds 2 Baths | $291,895 | Single Family Residence | 1,783 Square Feet | Built in None

The Richmond is a single-story, 1783 sq. ft., 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom floor plan, designed to provide you and your family a comfortable place to call home. The inviting entryway opens into the spacious living area with an open dining area connects to the bright and spacious kitchen. Enjoy preparing meals and spending time together gathered around the kitchen island. Bedroom 1 is located off the family room and it includes a large walk-in closet and a relaxing spa-like bathroom. Other Features include: granite counter tops in the kitchen and Frigidaire Stainless appliances. Youll enjoy added security in your new DR Horton home with our Home is Connected features. Using one central hub that talks to all the devices in your home, you can control the lights, thermostat and locks, all from your cellular device. DR Horton also includes an Amazon Echo Dot to make voice activation a reality in your new Smart Home.

