Take a look at these homes on the market in Coos Bay

(Coos Bay, OR) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in Coos Bay than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

91293 Hedge Ln, Coos Bay, 97420 2 Beds 1 Bath | $110,000 | Manufactured Home | 672 Square Feet | Built in 1991

GREAT VALUE HOME OPEN KITCHEN AND LARGE ENCLOSED PORCH WHAT A GREAT SUMMER GET AWAY SPOT TO COOL DOWN NEAR THE BAY AND OCEAN TAKE A LOOK SOON!

62133 Salal Rd, Coos Bay, 97420 2 Beds 2 Baths | $539,500 | Single Family Residence | 1,192 Square Feet | Built in 1973

This beautiful home offers a lush 2.2 acres of nature with trails leading to the South Slough Estuary. Brand new metal roof, completely remodeled interior, new septic system, and intricate spring-fed water system with UV filtration. Embrace the serenity of a forest-like setting & watch the wildlife with your morning cup of coffee on the beautiful extended deck. Plenty of space for your boat, RV and toys in the large 1,728 sq foot shop! Ideal vacation rental location near beaches, dunes & golf

85877 North Bank Ln, Coquille, 97423 4 Beds 2 Baths | $1,800,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,200 Square Feet | Built in 1987

VALUE PACKED PROPERTY, So many directions to go with this property with 3 homes 8 barns and TIMBER, 94x141 barn with 3 phase electric, Hay barn 40x96, equipment barn 44x20 plus much more, this is a legacy property that could meet your dreams of self sufficiency and or private enterprise with the 3 phase electric in the large barn, southern exposure for gardens and or Grape vinyard?? with water rights from lowe creek the opportunities are boundless.

460 Shorepines Ave, Coos Bay, 97420 3 Beds 2 Baths | $80,000 | Manufactured Home | 1,152 Square Feet | Built in 1978

Spacious 3 bedroom 2 bath home located in the desirable Shorepines 55+ Park. Exterior features Carport with Storage, garden shed, covered deck and ramp for wheel chair access. Space rent $432.50

