Evansville, IN

House hunting in Evansville? These condos offer worry-free home ownership

 5 days ago

(EVANSVILLE, IN) There’s no better match for a buyer looking for the best of Evansville’s vibrant urban living than a condo - and no better way to try one on for size than browsing our listings and selecting one or more to tour.

With landscaping and building maintenance taken care of, a condo gives you some of the freedom normally associated with an apartment, while retaining many of the investment qualities of a home.

Take a look at these units on the market in Evansville, pulled from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rVnw0_0dihBtNL00

2389 Wood Dr Unit F, Henderson, 42420

2 Beds 2 Baths | $95,200 | Condominium | 858 Square Feet | Built in 1985

Very nice 2 story brick condo with stunning views of the lake. 2 beds and 1 full bath on the upper level, with main living area and half bath on the main level. Offering 2 parking spaces, with freshly stained back deck, and the grounds maintained by management, this is truly a low maintenance home!

AMANDA BRUNDIGE, ERA FIRST ADVANTAGE

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3IxxBb_0dihBtNL00

2536 Orleans Trace, Evansville, 47715

3 Beds 3 Baths | $279,000 | Condominium | 1,868 Square Feet | Built in 2021

Under Construction at Hickory Trace Condominiums, this Sunroom Floor Plan offers 1868sqft with 3 Bedrooms, 3 Full Baths, Kitchen with breakfast bar and dining area is open to Living Room, Laundry Room on main level. Owner's Suite has walk-in closet and full bath. 2nd bedroom on main level offers a walk-in closet. Den/sunroom is on main level with access door to patio. 3rd Bedroom/Bonus Room is upstairs with full bath and walk-in closet. Kitchen comes with quartz countertops and kitchen appliances. 2 Car garage includes tankless water heater and side service door. Sod and landscape will be added in front yard. Convenient EastSide location, close to shopping and restaurants!

Donovan Wilkins, RE/MAX REVOLUTION

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=319eZj_0dihBtNL00

2606 Pecan Trace, Evansville, 47715

3 Beds 3 Baths | $248,500 | Condominium | 1,868 Square Feet | Built in 2021

Pre-sold, construction will begin in 2 weeks, photo is of a similar condo already built.

Donovan Wilkins, RE/MAX REVOLUTION

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3U51QK_0dihBtNL00

824 Senate Avenue, Evansville, 47711

3 Beds 2 Baths | $134,500 | Condominium | 1,587 Square Feet | Built in 1981

Looking for an easy living lifestyle? Look no further! This updated condo offers 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms. New flooring in living, dining, kitchen and hallway. Newer stainless steel appliances. From the master bedroom, walkout your private 21x6 balcony. During the summer enjoy the inground community pool and patio area. Monthly HOA fee is $406 which covers pool, club house w/ full kitchen, exercise room, game room, basic cable through Spectrum, internet, water, sewer, trash, lawn mowing, landscaping, snow removal, roof, elevator, a concrete storm shelter, extra storage room, 1 car port parking spot(#14), and 1 reserved parking. New roof May 2020. Centerpoint 12-month history High-$264 Low-$107 Average-$161

Grant Waldroup, F.C. TUCKER EMGE REALTORS

With Evansville Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free.

