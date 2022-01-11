These houses are for sale in Twentynine Palms

(TWENTYNINE PALMS, CA) Looking for a house in Twentynine Palms? Take a look at these listings pulled today from our classifieds, where homes from around the area are collected in one place.

292 Bluegrass Avenue, 29 Palms, 92277 3 Beds 2 Baths | $246,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,108 Square Feet | Built in 1958

If you've been looking for a peaceful desert hideaway to call your own, look no further than this lovely 3 bedroom, 2 bath home, nestled on 2.5 acres in Desert Heights! As you approach from the circular driveway, take a few minutes to appreciate the gorgeous panoramic views that surround you on all sides. The spacious lot is your own desert garden with an impressive mature palo verde tree to serve as a focal point. You'll also note the shaded carport which serves to separate the house from a large exterior storage room. Entering the home, you'll find yourself in a welcoming kitchen that's been well appointed with newer countertops and cabinets, and features a gas stove, pantry, and a large picture window above the sink where you'll enjoy beautiful views. You'll love the tile floors that flow throughout the home, as well as the minisplits that provide perfect zoned heating and cooling. Open to the kitchen, a spacious dining area and living room are complemented by large windows letting in plenty of natural light and views, while a door provides convenient access to the covered back patio. Moving on, you'll appreciate the two extra storage closets in the hallway. The master bedroom has its own mini-split for ultimate comfort, a large closet, and a beautiful custom mural of a mountain scene. The second bedroom is comfortable with plenty of closet space, and the third is well sized with a large closet and lots of windows for even more opportunity to appreciate the views. The first bathroom has a nice walk-in shower, while the second has a shower/tub combo for everything you need. You'll love knowing all this desert serenity can be yours while still being less than 20 minutes from all the amenities the city of 29 Palms has to offer. Book a showing today because this beauty won't last!

0 Amboy Road, 29 Palms, 92277 2 Beds 1 Bath | $892,500 | Single Family Residence | 1,405 Square Feet | Built in 1930

156+- acres. Value in land only, seller will make no repairs, no guarantees. Buyer to investigate utility availability. Zoned RL-2.5.

70231 Juanita Drive, 29 Palms, 92277 3 Beds 2 Baths | $379,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,510 Square Feet | Built in 2006

MILLION DOLLAR VIEWS, just imagine sitting in the front yard drinking your favorite beverage enjoying the timeless views of the desert and listening to the coyotes singing to each other This well-kept, 2.5-acre slice of desert boasts plenty of land for you to add on and possibly build your dream property of course you must do your due diligence on this project. The 3 bedroom, 2 full bathroom home welcomes you with a wide paved driveway leading to a large 2-car garage. The front of the home holds plenty of space for additional parking for hosting friends and family. The living room is open, spacious and displays a beautiful fireplace designed to keep you warm and cozy during the crisp winter evenings. The entire home is laid with brand new wood tile floors and fresh paint giving the home a brand-new look and feel. The kitchen has large upgraded appliances with new counters. Each bedroom has a large window pulling in lots of natural desert light and spacious closets for storage. There is a big laundry room with plenty of storage to keep your home tidy and organized. The primary bedroom has larger closet space and a private bathroom. The background has a pre-built chain-link fence for any furry friends to play safely outside. Beyond the fence is plenty of land to create, build, and play. Create your dream desert oasis to enjoy the epic 29 palms desert sunsets. For a private showing call Chris Ann Kallgren 760-587-6111

62046 Mountain View Circle, Joshua Tree, 92252 3 Beds 2 Baths | $389,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,104 Square Feet | Built in 1960

If your looking for something really close to town here is a 3 bed and 2 bath home in the Joshua Tree Village area. Home is just stones throw from all the shops and restaurants and just a short drive to the Joshua Tree National Park. There is another parcel that goes with this sale that is zoned R2. There are tenants on this property. Do not approach.

