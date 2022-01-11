Take a look at these homes on the market in Salinas

(Salinas, CA) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in Salinas. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

1155 Plumas Ave, Seaside, 93955 3 Beds 2 Baths | $795,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,248 Square Feet | Built in 1961

Welcome to this adorable 3 bed, 2 bath home located in a quaint and quiet neighborhood, just on the outskirts of Seaside. This single level charmer boasts original wood flooring throughout the house, a tastefully updated bathroom, a large sun soaked back deck and beautiful landscaping creating welcoming curb appeal out front. The kitchen is large and spacious with a very open feeling as it flows into the dining area. The large living area is perfect for entertaining and highlights a beautiful brick fireplace, perfect for enjoying a cozy fire on a chilly night. Pride ownership radiates throughout the home and property with a brand water heater installed this year and a new roof that was installed in 2017. Do not miss out on this gem as it will not last long!

16729 Castroville Blvd, Salinas, 93907 4 Beds 5 Baths | $1,595,000 | Single Family Residence | 4,949 Square Feet | Built in 1988

Beautifully maintained 4949sf Home with spectacular views! Located across from Manzanita Park behind a solar-powered gate and up a private driveway lies this secluded +/-7.7 acres including +/- 3000sf permaculture garden w/ 30+ varieties of fruits and veggies. Drink your morning coffee on the wrap-around deck and soak in the serene atmosphere. Skip the drive into work with a spacious home office perfect for the telecommuter! Enjoy the convenience of exercising in your very own recreation room. Multiple special features including a spacious kitchen with gas range, 2 ovens (1 electric/1gas), trash compactor, ensuite bedrooms, central vacuum, steam/room/shower, soft water, alarm, speaker & intercom systems, 3 car garage & more. ADU possibilities due to the location and size of the property. Trails for horseback riding, dog walking, & running are across the street. This private oasis is also close to Salinas, Monterey, Santa Cruz, Gilroy and local amenities.

820 Adair Pl, Del Rey Oaks, 93940 6 Beds 5 Baths | $1,450,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,952 Square Feet | Built in 1955

A truly rare find with so much income potential. This property has an 1100 sq. ft. rental unit (producing $2k/mo presently); and a separate ensuite with its own entrance (producing $1,500/mo presently). Must see to appreciate this spacious home boasting nearly 4,000 sq. ft. of living space situated on a generous corner lot. Fully enclosed gated property with mature fruit trees offers plenty of privacy. 6 Bedroom/5 Bath shows 4bd/4bth on Realist. Buyer to verify.

27 Deer Forest Dr, Monterey, 93940 4 Beds 3 Baths | $2,700,000 | Single Family Residence | 4,028 Square Feet | Built in 1981

Located in the desirable Monterey sunbelt, this turnkey home was built in 2004 featuring 4 beds, 3 baths and open spaces. A large master retreat with spacious dressing room and bathroom and private balcony with peeks of the ocean. Multiple offices and spaces as well as formal dining and living room, family room and breakfast nook. Possible 5th bedroom upstairs with plumbing for a 4th bathroom. Featuring beautiful moulding and trim throughout, Caesar stone kitchen countertops, Frontier Red Stone fireplace and custom built-ins. A private, spacious backyard that boasts park-like gardens and a large platform deck perfect for family gatherings or entertaining. Walk out your front door to hike up Jacks Peak or relax in the best backyard in Deer Flats!

