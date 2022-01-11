Homes for sale in Lancaster: New listings

(LANCASTER, CA) A house offers an unmatched value proposition: Not only a place to call home, but an investment that lasts.

6334 W J2, Lancaster, 93536 4 Beds 2 Baths | $435,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,588 Square Feet | Built in 1993

Beautiful West Lancaster single story home with 4 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms on a large lot. This home has a nice lay out , and it feels much larger than it is. Spacious back and front yard with beautiful trees to enjoy barbecue time with the family. This property has space for RV parking, and it has been priced to sell!

1760 W Milling St, Lancaster, 93534 5 Beds 3 Baths | $529,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,556 Square Feet | Built in 2015

Large West Lancaster home on corner lot; located near the 14 freeway, Downtown Lancaster Blvd, Restaurants, Cinemark Theater, and all major shopping centers. This lovely 2015 KB home offers 5 sizable bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms, and a loft. There is one bedroom and a full bath located on the 1st floor. As you step into the home, you'll find gorgeous vinyl wood-looking floors leading into the living space. The open concept living, dining, and kitchen area are perfect for gatherings and entertaining. Some features we think you'll enjoy are the OWNED solar, tankless water heater, energy-efficient double pane windows, fire sprinkler systems throughout the home & recessed lighting. There are lovely granite counters in the kitchen, a gas fireplace in the living room, quartz counters in all bathrooms, an upstairs laundry room, several tasteful accent walls, a massive backyard with a wood deck, a pergola & a gated side yard with a cement slab.

6215 Azalea Drive, Lancaster, 93536 3 Beds 2 Baths | $550,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,254 Square Feet | Built in 1989

Be welcomed by great curb appeal for this cozy single-story home in Quartz Hill. Enter into bliss as light radiates off brand new laminate flooring throughout from multitudes of newly installed windows in the large family room. Next, enter the kitchen with a brand new microwave, dishwasher, gas stove/range, quartz countertops, and recently upgraded pristine white cabinets with nickel-plated hardware. The area opens up to the family room with a stone-faced fireplace and slider to the backyard. Relax in the master bedroom with a walk-in closet and ensuite bathroom furnished with a brand new his/her vanity, dual sinks, separate shower, and garden tub. Find two additional overly spacious bedrooms, one of which has a walk-in closet. Journey into the pool-sized backyard and discover the covered patio and paved RV access. The home comes with a 3-car garage and a brand new AC unit.

5114 W Avenue M4, Quartz Hill, 93536 1 Bed 1 Bath | $299,900 | Single Family Residence | 654 Square Feet | Built in 1939

Charming property with room to grow In the Heart of downtown Quartz Hill. This home is on .58 of an acre and zoned for horses. It has various out buildings which could be converted to a tack room. Separate car port and work shop. This could be your mini ranch with unlimited possibilities.

