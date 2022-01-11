Take a look at these homes for sale in Wilmington

(Wilmington, NC) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in Wilmington than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

These listings are from our classifieds:

1516 Dove Shell Way Lot 38, Wilmington, 28405 3 Beds 3 Baths | $320,090 | Single Family Residence | 1,990 Square Feet | Built in None

Low maintenance and spacious, this incredible three-bedroom townhome design is built for today's lifestyles. And you will never be too far from home with Home Is Connected. Your new home is built with an industry leading suite of smart home products that keep you connected with the people and place you value most. The island kitchen allows for bar stool seating and opens to the family room and a casual dining area. Upstairs offers a main bedroom suite plus gracious secondary bedrooms with lots of closet space and laundry. These townhomes come with impressive standard features. 1990 sq ft, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, 1-car garage. Home Is Connected Smart Home Package is standard with every new home. Control the thermostat, front door light and lock, and video doorbell from your smartphone or with voice commands to Alexa! REQUEST INFOThe photos you see here are for illustration purposes only, interior and exterior features, options, colors and selections will differ.

5389 Nc Highway 210, Rocky Point, 28457 3 Beds 4 Baths | $740,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,343 Square Feet | Built in 2010

Welcome home to this one of a kind property. This beautiful home boasts 3 large bedrooms, 4 full bathrooms and more storage space than you could even imagine. You will also find oversized closets in each room, lots of windows for plenty of natural light, high ceilings, wood burning fireplace and an open concept floor plan. There is a massive garage, a double office, 3 covered porches, a large laundry/mudroom, a pantry, huge walk in master closet, a Jacuzzi tub and walk in shower. This home is nestled on just under 16 acres with a huge storage shed perfect for your boat or yard equipment with an upstairs that could be converted into an apartment. There is also a well house that functions as a workshop. In addition to that you will find a screened in outdoor ''kitchen'' with a bathroom and a sink. Looking for seclusion in the Topsail school district? Here it is. Equine Acres comes complete with a screened in bus stop for the kids and a boat ramp. Come check out this beauty for yourself before it's too late.

4628 Sugar Bay Court, Leland, 28451 3 Beds 3 Baths | $257,475 | Townhouse | 1,784 Square Feet | Built in 2021

The ''Hobcaw'' plan with exterior stone highlights is a two-story town home with 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, and single car garage in Summer Bay Villas. The covered front porch welcomes you into the open living area of the home. The open concept begins with the living room. The kitchen includes a pantry, and casual dining area with access to the covered back porch. The family room and powder room finish the first level of the home. The second floor hosts the master suite that includes a large walk-in closet and an upgraded master bath with a dual vanity, shower and separate soaking tub. The spacious second and third bedrooms are also on the second level along with another full bath and a full-size laundry room. The location of this townhome is situated right beside the beautiful 'Westgate Nature Park' which covers over three acres and contains paved walking paths and a children's playground. Summer Bay Villas is also convenient to local shopping in Leland, only 10 minutes to Historic Downtown Wilmington, and only 30 minutes to the area's best beaches. All interior design features are able to be chosen for this home. Price listed is base price plus structural options. Any upgrades from standard level at design will incur additional costs. The photos and description are from renderings and may not be exact.

1001 Mccarley Boulevard, Wilmington, 28412 5 Beds 5 Baths | $423,680 | Single Family Residence | 3,560 Square Feet | Built in 2021

Under construction and under contract

