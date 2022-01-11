Take a look at these homes on the market in Port St Lucie

(Port St Lucie, FL) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in Port St Lucie than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

1810 Sw Effland Ave, Port St. Lucie, 34953 3 Beds 2 Baths | $350,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,882 Square Feet | Built in 2020

Built in 2020, terrific plan featuring large great room, solid surface tops in kitchen, SS appliance package, extensive ceramic tile flooring throughout, horizontal blinds, 10x20 patio with large backyard and plenty of room for a pool and much, much more.

For open house information, contact Shaula Wongsam, Xtreme International Realty at 954-530-0211

1858 Sw Breezeway Street, Port Saint Lucie, 34987 4 Beds 2 Baths | $469,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,283 Square Feet | Built in 2006

Gorgeous 4 bedroom, plus den, 2 bath, CBS, pool home in a SUPER location! Beautiful front entryway, with mosaic tiling and double glass etched doors. Kitchen has granite countertops, SS appliances and a great walk in pantry. Master bedroom has pool access, separate shower and tub, and double sinks. There is gorgeous lighting, crown molding, high ceilings, rounded corners, arched doorways throughout the home. The back yard is fenced and has an extra storage shed. A/C 2018, hot water heater 2021. Great neighborhood! Near Tradition and I-95. Come see your new home!!

For open house information, contact Kimberly Gorman, Keller Williams Realty at 772-419-0400

2409 Sw Barber Lane, Port Saint Lucie, 34953 3 Beds 2 Baths | $599,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,153 Square Feet | Built in 2003

Pool Home with attached 2 Car Garage, an oversized detached 4 Car Garage with Workshop area and a full size RV Boat Carport on 0.69 Acres of Land in town with City Water and NO HOA!! NEW Impact Windows, Metal Roof and A/C. Private Motorized Gate with two entrances and new privacy Fencing. Ideal for Car Enthusiasts! This house has been completely remodeled inside and out. Newly updated Kitchen and Bathrooms. Tile throughout home. The 2nd and 3rd Bedrooms were combined to make one large Suite so the home has two Bedroom Suites. New Plantation Shutters throughout. Large covered Porch that opens to the Heated, Screened Pool and Spa. Two Full Size Safes are being sold with the property. One is located in the Bedroom Closet the other is in the detached garage. Carport 24'W x 25'L x 18' center.

For open house information, contact April Newhart, Century 21 All Professional at 772-335-1121

2700 Ne Breezeway Circle, Ocean Breeze, 34957 3 Beds 2 Baths | $447,905 | Single Family Residence | 1,672 Square Feet | Built in None

Located in serene Ocean Breeze, Florida, you will find Seawalk, a beautiful new single-family home community in the heart of Floridas Treasure Coast. Seawalk offers homeowners convenient access to nearby historic downtown Jensen Beach, Stuart Beach, Jensen Beach Park, Savannas Preserve State Park, US-1, scenic A1A and Treasure Coast Square! Buyers can choose from three open concept floorplans, designed to fit a multitude of lifestyles! Floorplans range from 3 to 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms and 2-car garages. Seawalk also features stainless steel appliances, covered lanais, paver driveways and walkways, a resort style swimming pool and cabana, Home Is Connected smart home system and so much more! Come home today to Seawalk! Seawalk Brochure

For open house information, contact Online Sales Counselor D.R. Horton - Southeast Florida