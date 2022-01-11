ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Port Saint Lucie, FL

Take a look at these homes on the market in Port St Lucie

Port St Lucie Times
Port St Lucie Times
 5 days ago

(Port St Lucie, FL) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in Port St Lucie than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Hy9ap_0dihBmRU00

1810 Sw Effland Ave, Port St. Lucie, 34953

3 Beds 2 Baths | $350,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,882 Square Feet | Built in 2020

Built in 2020, terrific plan featuring large great room, solid surface tops in kitchen, SS appliance package, extensive ceramic tile flooring throughout, horizontal blinds, 10x20 patio with large backyard and plenty of room for a pool and much, much more.

For open house information, contact Shaula Wongsam, Xtreme International Realty at 954-530-0211

Copyright © 2022 MIAMI Association of REALTORS®. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-MAORFL-A11135754)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2YBDY3_0dihBmRU00

1858 Sw Breezeway Street, Port Saint Lucie, 34987

4 Beds 2 Baths | $469,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,283 Square Feet | Built in 2006

Gorgeous 4 bedroom, plus den, 2 bath, CBS, pool home in a SUPER location! Beautiful front entryway, with mosaic tiling and double glass etched doors. Kitchen has granite countertops, SS appliances and a great walk in pantry. Master bedroom has pool access, separate shower and tub, and double sinks. There is gorgeous lighting, crown molding, high ceilings, rounded corners, arched doorways throughout the home. The back yard is fenced and has an extra storage shed. A/C 2018, hot water heater 2021. Great neighborhood! Near Tradition and I-95. Come see your new home!!

For open house information, contact Kimberly Gorman, Keller Williams Realty at 772-419-0400

Copyright © 2022 Martin County REALTORS® of the Treasure Coast, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-RAMCFL-M20032338)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0aEWzl_0dihBmRU00

2409 Sw Barber Lane, Port Saint Lucie, 34953

3 Beds 2 Baths | $599,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,153 Square Feet | Built in 2003

Pool Home with attached 2 Car Garage, an oversized detached 4 Car Garage with Workshop area and a full size RV Boat Carport on 0.69 Acres of Land in town with City Water and NO HOA!! NEW Impact Windows, Metal Roof and A/C. Private Motorized Gate with two entrances and new privacy Fencing. Ideal for Car Enthusiasts! This house has been completely remodeled inside and out. Newly updated Kitchen and Bathrooms. Tile throughout home. The 2nd and 3rd Bedrooms were combined to make one large Suite so the home has two Bedroom Suites. New Plantation Shutters throughout. Large covered Porch that opens to the Heated, Screened Pool and Spa. Two Full Size Safes are being sold with the property. One is located in the Bedroom Closet the other is in the detached garage. Carport 24'W x 25'L x 18' center.

For open house information, contact April Newhart, Century 21 All Professional at 772-335-1121

Copyright © 2022 BeachesMLS / Flexmls. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-RMLSFL-RX-10747898)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34rtIG_0dihBmRU00

2700 Ne Breezeway Circle, Ocean Breeze, 34957

3 Beds 2 Baths | $447,905 | Single Family Residence | 1,672 Square Feet | Built in None

Located in serene Ocean Breeze, Florida, you will find Seawalk, a beautiful new single-family home community in the heart of Floridas Treasure Coast. Seawalk offers homeowners convenient access to nearby historic downtown Jensen Beach, Stuart Beach, Jensen Beach Park, Savannas Preserve State Park, US-1, scenic A1A and Treasure Coast Square! Buyers can choose from three open concept floorplans, designed to fit a multitude of lifestyles! Floorplans range from 3 to 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms and 2-car garages. Seawalk also features stainless steel appliances, covered lanais, paver driveways and walkways, a resort style swimming pool and cabana, Home Is Connected smart home system and so much more! Come home today to Seawalk! Seawalk Brochure

For open house information, contact Online Sales Counselor D.R. Horton - Southeast Florida

Copyright © 2022 D.R. Horton. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-DRHBN-57132-570-57132-571320000-0026)

See more property details

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

U.S. CDC urges Americans to wear 'most protective mask you can'

WASHINGTON, Jan 14 (Reuters) - The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Friday revised its guidance for Americans on wearing masks to protect against COVID-19, recommending donning "the most protective mask you can" while stopping short of advocating nationwide usage of N95 respirators. The CDC, an agency...
U.S. POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Business
Jensen Beach, FL
Business
City
Ocean City, FL
Local
Florida Real Estate
Port Saint Lucie, FL
Business
City
Port St. Lucie, FL
Port Saint Lucie, FL
Real Estate
City
Port Saint Lucie, FL
City
Jensen Beach, FL
The Hill

Underground volcano eruption causes 'tsunami activity' on Tonga

“Tsunami activity” was detected after an underground volcano eruption near the South Pacific country of Tonga, New Zealand’s National Emergency Management Agency tweeted on Saturday. “We have issued a NATIONAL ADVISORY: TSUNAMI ACTIVITY following the Tongan eruption. We expect New Zealand coastal areas on the north and east...
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Home#Water Heater#Swimming Pool#Appliance#Beach Park#Housing List#Cbs#Ss Appliances#Rv Boat Carport#City Water And No Hoa#Bedroom Suites
NBC News

Who is Aafia Siddiqui, the federal prisoner at the center of the Texas hostage situation?

Aafia Siddiqui, whose release has been demanded by a man who has taken hostages inside a Texas synagogue, would not condone the man's actions, her attorney said Saturday. The unidentified man, who took an unspecified number of people hostage inside Congregation Beth Israel in Colleyville, Texas, said he wants Siddiqui to be released from a Texas federal prison, where she is serving an 86-year sentence after being convicted of attempting to murder U.S. soldiers.
TEXAS STATE
Port St Lucie Times

Port St Lucie Times

Port St Lucie, FL
402
Followers
587
Post
58K+
Views
ABOUT

With Port St Lucie Times, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy