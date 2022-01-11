House-hunt Eugene: What’s on the market

(EUGENE, OR) Looking for a house in Eugene? Take a look at these listings pulled today from our classifieds, where homes from around the area are collected in one place.

From sweeping views to cozy neighborhoods, there’s something for everyone in this blend of properties from around the area.

And unlike renting, owning a home of course unlocks the investment power of the property market, hopefully growing in value every day, and also encouraging saving via payments toward your principal.

Check out these listings from around the Eugene area:

2343 30Th Place, Springfield, 97477 4 Beds 3 Baths | $464,995 | Single Family Residence | 2,335 Square Feet | Built in None

Marcola Meadows is open by appointment only. See hours below to find when you can book your visit today! Springfield, Oregon is home to D.R. Horton's popular Marcola Meadows - with a new phase officially open and ready for you to explore! With multiple floor plans to choose from, this new home community has the perfect fit for you. Contact an Agent today for a list of available homes for sale in Springfield, OR.Marcola Meadows is the first D.R. Horton community located in beautiful Springfield, Oregon. Located just east of Eugene, Springfield resides within the southern Willamette Valley where you will be close to all the natural beauty that this area has to offer Dorris Ranch, Clear Water Park and the Willamette National Forest. With a renewed focus on revitalizing the area, Downtown Springfield provides a diverse array of shopping, dining and event opportunities.PLEASE NOTE We are open for business by appointment only. We can also live stream a model home video tour. Whatever option you choose, well help with your new home decision. Start your shopping online, then contact us to schedule your personal appointment.Photos and video are representative of plan only and may vary as built.

For open house information, contact Ashley Mead D.R. Horton - Oregon

850 W 18Th Ave, Eugene, 97402 3 Beds 1 Bath | $355,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,006 Square Feet | Built in 1939

Cute home across from local school. One owner for 40 years. Access to public transportation and stores. Washer/Dryer, stove and Frig included. Pull down attic stairs. Beautiful condition on this little home. Move in ready for the buyer.

For open house information, contact Jeanette Underwood, Windermere RE Lane County at 541-484-2022

1190 S 44Th St, Springfield, 97478 3 Beds 2 Baths | $369,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,478 Square Feet | Built in 1986

Wow! Move in ready. Open floor plan, RV parking, corner lot. Master suite on main level with 2 beds + bath. 2 car garage in well maintained neighborhood. Great Price!

For open house information, contact Mike P Miller, RE/MAX Integrity at 541-345-8100

2926 W Street, Springfield, 97477 4 Beds 3 Baths | $473,995 | Single Family Residence | 2,335 Square Feet | Built in None

Marcola Meadows is open by appointment only. See hours below to find when you can book your visit today! Springfield, Oregon is home to D.R. Horton's popular Marcola Meadows - with a new phase officially open and ready for you to explore! With multiple floor plans to choose from, this new home community has the perfect fit for you. Contact an Agent today for a list of available homes for sale in Springfield, OR.Marcola Meadows is the first D.R. Horton community located in beautiful Springfield, Oregon. Located just east of Eugene, Springfield resides within the southern Willamette Valley where you will be close to all the natural beauty that this area has to offer Dorris Ranch, Clear Water Park and the Willamette National Forest. With a renewed focus on revitalizing the area, Downtown Springfield provides a diverse array of shopping, dining and event opportunities.PLEASE NOTE We are open for business by appointment only. We can also live stream a model home video tour. Whatever option you choose, well help with your new home decision. Start your shopping online, then contact us to schedule your personal appointment.Photos and video are representative of plan only and may vary as built.

For open house information, contact Ashley Mead D.R. Horton - Oregon