ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eugene Voice

House-hunt Eugene: What’s on the market

Eugene Voice
Eugene Voice
 5 days ago

(EUGENE, OR) Looking for a house in Eugene? Take a look at these listings pulled today from our classifieds, where homes from around the area are collected in one place.

From sweeping views to cozy neighborhoods, there’s something for everyone in this blend of properties from around the area.

And unlike renting, owning a home of course unlocks the investment power of the property market, hopefully growing in value every day, and also encouraging saving via payments toward your principal.

Check out these listings from around the Eugene area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZSYJE_0dihBh1r00

2343 30Th Place, Springfield, 97477

4 Beds 3 Baths | $464,995 | Single Family Residence | 2,335 Square Feet | Built in None

Marcola Meadows is open by appointment only. See hours below to find when you can book your visit today! Springfield, Oregon is home to D.R. Horton's popular Marcola Meadows - with a new phase officially open and ready for you to explore! With multiple floor plans to choose from, this new home community has the perfect fit for you. Contact an Agent today for a list of available homes for sale in Springfield, OR.Marcola Meadows is the first D.R. Horton community located in beautiful Springfield, Oregon. Located just east of Eugene, Springfield resides within the southern Willamette Valley where you will be close to all the natural beauty that this area has to offer Dorris Ranch, Clear Water Park and the Willamette National Forest. With a renewed focus on revitalizing the area, Downtown Springfield provides a diverse array of shopping, dining and event opportunities.PLEASE NOTE We are open for business by appointment only. We can also live stream a model home video tour. Whatever option you choose, well help with your new home decision. Start your shopping online, then contact us to schedule your personal appointment.Photos and video are representative of plan only and may vary as built.

For open house information, contact Ashley Mead D.R. Horton - Oregon

Copyright © 2022 D.R. Horton. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-DRHBN-72313-S130)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ImWSi_0dihBh1r00

850 W 18Th Ave, Eugene, 97402

3 Beds 1 Bath | $355,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,006 Square Feet | Built in 1939

Cute home across from local school. One owner for 40 years. Access to public transportation and stores. Washer/Dryer, stove and Frig included. Pull down attic stairs. Beautiful condition on this little home. Move in ready for the buyer.

For open house information, contact Jeanette Underwood, Windermere RE Lane County at 541-484-2022

Copyright © 2022 Regional Multiple Listing Services. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-RMLSOR-21022357)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rhqnq_0dihBh1r00

1190 S 44Th St, Springfield, 97478

3 Beds 2 Baths | $369,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,478 Square Feet | Built in 1986

Wow! Move in ready. Open floor plan, RV parking, corner lot. Master suite on main level with 2 beds + bath. 2 car garage in well maintained neighborhood. Great Price!

For open house information, contact Mike P Miller, RE/MAX Integrity at 541-345-8100

Copyright © 2022 Regional Multiple Listing Services. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-RMLSOR-21557178)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FGFCa_0dihBh1r00

2926 W Street, Springfield, 97477

4 Beds 3 Baths | $473,995 | Single Family Residence | 2,335 Square Feet | Built in None

Marcola Meadows is open by appointment only. See hours below to find when you can book your visit today! Springfield, Oregon is home to D.R. Horton's popular Marcola Meadows - with a new phase officially open and ready for you to explore! With multiple floor plans to choose from, this new home community has the perfect fit for you. Contact an Agent today for a list of available homes for sale in Springfield, OR.Marcola Meadows is the first D.R. Horton community located in beautiful Springfield, Oregon. Located just east of Eugene, Springfield resides within the southern Willamette Valley where you will be close to all the natural beauty that this area has to offer Dorris Ranch, Clear Water Park and the Willamette National Forest. With a renewed focus on revitalizing the area, Downtown Springfield provides a diverse array of shopping, dining and event opportunities.PLEASE NOTE We are open for business by appointment only. We can also live stream a model home video tour. Whatever option you choose, well help with your new home decision. Start your shopping online, then contact us to schedule your personal appointment.Photos and video are representative of plan only and may vary as built.

For open house information, contact Ashley Mead D.R. Horton - Oregon

Copyright © 2022 D.R. Horton. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-DRHBN-72313-710-72313-723130000-0043)

See more property details

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

U.S. CDC urges Americans to wear 'most protective mask you can'

WASHINGTON, Jan 14 (Reuters) - The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Friday revised its guidance for Americans on wearing masks to protect against COVID-19, recommending donning "the most protective mask you can" while stopping short of advocating nationwide usage of N95 respirators. The CDC, an agency...
U.S. POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Southern Oregon#Housing List#Real Estate#House#Meadows#Dorris Ranch#Washer Dryer
The Hill

Underground volcano eruption causes 'tsunami activity' on Tonga

“Tsunami activity” was detected after an underground volcano eruption near the South Pacific country of Tonga, New Zealand’s National Emergency Management Agency tweeted on Saturday. “We have issued a NATIONAL ADVISORY: TSUNAMI ACTIVITY following the Tongan eruption. We expect New Zealand coastal areas on the north and east...
ENVIRONMENT
NBC News

Who is Aafia Siddiqui, the federal prisoner at the center of the Texas hostage situation?

Aafia Siddiqui, whose release has been demanded by a man who has taken hostages inside a Texas synagogue, would not condone the man's actions, her attorney said Saturday. The unidentified man, who took an unspecified number of people hostage inside Congregation Beth Israel in Colleyville, Texas, said he wants Siddiqui to be released from a Texas federal prison, where she is serving an 86-year sentence after being convicted of attempting to murder U.S. soldiers.
TEXAS STATE
Eugene Voice

Eugene Voice

Eugene, OR
299
Followers
593
Post
30K+
Views
ABOUT

With Eugene Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy