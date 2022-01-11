These houses are for sale in Brownsville

(BROWNSVILLE, TX) If you’re on the house-hunt in the Brownsville area, you won’t want to miss these listings.

If you’re Brownsville-curious, take a look at these listings today:

2916 Zeb Dr, Brownsville, 78526 3 Beds 3 Baths | $248,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,623 Square Feet | Built in 2021

New construction with 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths and double car garaget... Spacious kitchen with a gorgeous island that opens into a well designed living and dining area.... This home features great amenities, all tile floors, quartz countertops, tempered glass shower doors, modern light fixtures, fenced backyard!

For open house information, contact Lorena Ruiz, GRT Realty at 956-254-0869

5168 Sugar Mill Rd., Brownsville, 78526 5 Beds 5 Baths | $430,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,500 Square Feet | Built in 2004

You'll want to leave your boots at the door, because this is the Texas-sized home you've been searching for! Located in one of the most DESIRABLE neighborhoods in Brownsville, this home has a floor plan that offers a generous amount of space all throughout: from the SOARING ceilings in the family room to the SPACIOUS walk-in closets accompanying each of the 5 bedrooms. You get a GOURMET Kitchen with DOUBLE Ovens, an Island, surrounded by Rich Wood Cabinetry and contrasting Tile Countertops. Enjoy a DOWNSTAIRS Primary Bedroom Suite with an incredible Bathroom Suite featuring HIS & HERS Vanities, a WHIRLPOOL Tub, Walk-In Shower, and a large Walk-In Closet. Relax POOLSIDE in the spacious backyard, perfect for hosting BBQs, and family gatherings. The second floor features a converted attic.

For open house information, contact Patrick Harris, EXP Realty, LLC at 888-519-7431

5189 Daleiden, Brownsville, 78526 4 Beds 4 Baths | $381,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,319 Square Feet | Built in 2007

Large beautiful home on Resaca in Brownsville.

For open house information, contact Monica Gonzalez, Encore Fine Properties at 956-821-6170

8644 Verbena Lane, Brownsville, 78526 3 Beds 3 Baths | $265,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,825 Square Feet | Built in 2021

Great new construction with open floor plan.

For open house information, contact Ruben Martinez, GRT Realty at 956-254-0869