Brownsville, TX

These houses are for sale in Brownsville

Brownsville News Watch
 5 days ago

(BROWNSVILLE, TX) If you’re on the house-hunt in the Brownsville area, you won’t want to miss these listings.

Whether you’re looking for privacy and quiet or a cozy neighborhood where your kids can visit neighbors and play in the park, there’s something for every buyer in this blend of units.

And unlike renting, owning a home of course unlocks the investment power of the property market, hopefully growing in value every day, and also encouraging saving via payments toward your principal.

If you’re Brownsville-curious, take a look at these listings today:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0y6BDZ_0dihBg9800

2916 Zeb Dr, Brownsville, 78526

3 Beds 3 Baths | $248,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,623 Square Feet | Built in 2021

New construction with 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths and double car garaget... Spacious kitchen with a gorgeous island that opens into a well designed living and dining area.... This home features great amenities, all tile floors, quartz countertops, tempered glass shower doors, modern light fixtures, fenced backyard!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xPD33_0dihBg9800

5168 Sugar Mill Rd., Brownsville, 78526

5 Beds 5 Baths | $430,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,500 Square Feet | Built in 2004

You'll want to leave your boots at the door, because this is the Texas-sized home you've been searching for! Located in one of the most DESIRABLE neighborhoods in Brownsville, this home has a floor plan that offers a generous amount of space all throughout: from the SOARING ceilings in the family room to the SPACIOUS walk-in closets accompanying each of the 5 bedrooms. You get a GOURMET Kitchen with DOUBLE Ovens, an Island, surrounded by Rich Wood Cabinetry and contrasting Tile Countertops. Enjoy a DOWNSTAIRS Primary Bedroom Suite with an incredible Bathroom Suite featuring HIS & HERS Vanities, a WHIRLPOOL Tub, Walk-In Shower, and a large Walk-In Closet. Relax POOLSIDE in the spacious backyard, perfect for hosting BBQs, and family gatherings. The second floor features a converted attic.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mJISM_0dihBg9800

5189 Daleiden, Brownsville, 78526

4 Beds 4 Baths | $381,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,319 Square Feet | Built in 2007

Large beautiful home on Resaca in Brownsville.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18vMAL_0dihBg9800

8644 Verbena Lane, Brownsville, 78526

3 Beds 3 Baths | $265,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,825 Square Feet | Built in 2021

Great new construction with open floor plan.

