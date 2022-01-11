Gainesville-curious? These homes are on the market

(Gainesville, FL) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in Gainesville. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

4700 Sw Archer 71, Gainesville, 32608 1 Bed 1 Bath | $147,900 | Condominium | 790 Square Feet | Built in 1997

Gated 1 bedroom 1 bath condo in the Gables. Move-in ready! This condo is loaded with upgrades. New bedroom window, sliding glass doors, carpet, light fixtures, ceiling fans, newer appliances, toilet, kitchen sink, patio carpet, window blinds, smoke detectors, A/C in 2018. Don't miss one car garage, and screened-in back porch overlooking the common area. This unit features an inside laundry room with storages racks. The attached 1-car garage includes a reserved parking spot in front of the unit. Lots of storage space and automatic garage door opener. Homeowner fees include property insurance for the exterior of the building and common areas, basic cable, grounds keeping, onsite management with access to a clubhouse, sparkling pool, hot tub, 24-hour fitness center, and tennis courts. The Gables is within walking distance to the recently constructed Celebration Pointe with dining, shops, movie theater, and entertainment and close to Shands, University of Florida, and the VA. This property is on the bus line.

300 Nw 12Th Avenue, Gainesville, 32601 3 Beds 3 Baths | $490,000 | Townhouse | 1,687 Square Feet | Built in 2021

This gothic revival is the first offering in the new Hunters Grove community featuring unique and creative modern Victorian Townhouses. Hunters Grove plans are one-of-a-kind designs that retain the highest quality craftsmanship found in the area, each featuring top-notch finishes. Hunter's Grove is conveniently located near many of Gainesville's outdoor activities like the Gainesville bike trail, perfect for nature lovers. Immerse yourself in a community of friendly neighbors, convenient shopping, and some of Gainesville's best dining around. Grove Street's many amenities are a short walk away, including a farmer's market, brewery, grocery store, bike shop, skate shop, plenty of restaurants, food trucks, yoga studio, ice cream shop, vegan bakery, and music venue within steps from your front door.

2008 Nw 3Rd Avenue, Gainesville, 32603 11 Beds 12 Baths | $1,998,700 | Single Family Residence | 6,358 Square Feet | Built in 2008

An Amazing University of Florida location just steps away from the Alumni Center, Ben Hill Griffin Stadium and the O'Connell Center ~ 1.Main House : 5 large full en-suite Bedrooms plus 2 additional full Bathrooms (5BR/7BA total), well appointed large kitchen with counter bar seating for 9-10 plus an adjacent dining area overlook the greatroom and pool table rooms, 2 full laundry rooms, and an abundance of storage ~ 2.Separate Owner's Apartment: 2 Bedrooms & 2 Bathrooms, beautiful kitchen, great room and laundry. Large oversized 4 car garage with storage and workshop area. ~ 3.Corner house includes 4 Bedrooms, loft, 2 full Bathrooms plus half bath, large kitchen, dining, family room, laundry ~ Quality finishes, granite, stainless appliances, great storage. Fenced with a gated entrance. Extensive recreational spaces including large gathering patio, grilling area, beach volleyball ~ Amazing location ~ Great for personal use & investment opportunity ~ Parking within the fully fenced and gated compound

5815 N County Road 225, Gainesville, 32609 6 Beds 5 Baths | $750,000 | Single Family Residence | 7,507 Square Feet | Built in 1980

Unique opportunity to live where you work or have rental income! Located near Gainesville Regional Airport and Gainesville NHRA Raceway. Great opportunity for a doggie daycare, grooming business, boarding, etc. First kennel area is 1050 SF conditioned and ventilated. 1800 SF outside consists of 50 indoor 3x4 runs and 50 outdoor 3x12 runs. Mason brand modular runs with concrete floors and drains. Kennel area #2 has 1050 SF inside not currently conditioned but duct work is in place and it is ventilated. It also has 1800 SF outside consisting of 50 indoor 3x4 runs and 50 outdoor 3x12 site built runs. Three living suites consist of Suite 1 with 3 BR, 2.5 BA and 1632 SF heated/cooled with an attached storage/game room and 144 SF screen porch. Suite 2 consists of 1200 total SF with two restrooms

