Urban home ownership in Ocala? These condos are on the market

2437 Ne 6Th Street, Ocala, 34470 1 Bed 1 Bath | $59,900 | Condominium | 672 Square Feet | Built in 1973

Second floor studio condominium conveniently located near the heart of downtown Ocala, only minutes away from shopping, restaurants, and public transportation. Balcony with sitting area outside of the unit with nice views. Tile flooring throughout, a large walk in closet, and freshly painted, this charming condo is ready for you to move in. HOA includes water, trash pick-up, all exterior maintenance, insurance, on-site laundry facility, swimming pool, tennis court, clubhouse, monthly pest control, annual termite bond and lawn maintenance. On-site security cameras managed by full-time maintenance employee. Resurfaced parking and assigned parking with plenty of space for guests. This property is managed by a professional Property Management firm. Please note that all units are required to be owner occupied, no leases

302 Se Broadway Street, Ocala, 34471 1 Bed 2 Baths | $389,000 | Condominium | 1,044 Square Feet | Built in 2016

A SPECTACULAR VIEW OVERLOOKING DOWNTOWN! From this top floor (4th floor) condo enjoy sunrises, sunsets and the night lights overlooking Ocala’s Skyline from every room. 10’ high windows are all along the 51 feet fronting Broadway St., with a 30’ balcony. 1st time on the Market! This builder’s unit was custom designed during the redevelopment of the former Florida Telephone building into luxury condos, 302 Broadway. The design eliminated the originally planned second bedroom and captured this space to make an AMAZING GREAT ROOM looking over Downtown. Great for entertainment! The Great Room is equipped for guests. A murphy bed is hidden in the vintage wood wall and a loft is over the bar area. The building’s great bones (concrete columns, steel beams & concrete decks) are exposed in this industrial interior designed condo. The Great Room is surrounded by signature walls: Glass, Concrete, Reclaimed Wood & High Gloss Kitchen Cabinetry. A combination of modern and industrial, with the warmth of antique wood. A High Lifestyle Place without a lot of space to maintain. A rare opportunity to have this condo that has never been for sale. Seller/Listing Agent is a licensed real estate broker. Video @ Units 430’s Construction Completion http://vimeo.com/drakeconstruction/302broadway

637 Midway Drive, Ocala, 34472 2 Beds 2 Baths | $125,000 | Condominium | 1,147 Square Feet | Built in 1972

You will FALL IN LOVE with this Fabulous 2nd floor remodeled 55+ condo on Lake Sparkle. From the moment you walk into the front door and step onto the Porcelain wood plank tile floor with Custom wainscoting to the Open Breathtaking Lanai with view of Lake Sparkle and The Country Club Golf course. This is a dream retirement condominium. This home has over $45,000 in upgrades and improvements. The Kitchen has Satin White Shaker Style Cabinets, Quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances, subway tile backsplash, deep dish stainless sink , garbage disposal, coffered ceiling with upgraded lighting, porcelain wood plank tile floor and a reverse osmosis water purification system. You also have an amazing view of the water from the kitchen. The walls in the the Lanai were completed, reframed and double pane low E Simonton windows were installed. (Rated 130 MPH Gusts).Insulation was added in the walls and ceiling. Floor was leveled and covered with waterproof luxury vinyl wood plank flooring. High end motorized solar shades with remote control were installed. Plenty of storage with the large utility closet with shelving. The Living/Dining area has Porcelain wood plank tile, custom LED spotlight system for wall art and dimmer control, ceiling fan with remote control and custom wood wainscoting. Of course, both with the spectacular lake view. The owners suite has plantation shutters, walk in closet with Joh Henry Hardwood organizer, ceiling fan with light and remote control. Guest Bedroom has plantation shutters, dual louvered closet and ceiling fan. Both Bedrooms overlook the pool area. This home has all new base boards and trim, Dacor light switches, GFI outlets in kitchen and Bathrooms, 4 smoke alarms, and sub flooring was covered with cement board screwed to the joists adding structural integrity and sound insulation. This home is beautiful, sound, upgraded and improved. Lots of activities nearby at the Silver Springs Community Center with 2 pools (heated in winter months) and The Country Club at Silver Springs Shores. Convenient location close to shopping, restaurants, medical, golf, parks. All this home truly needs is you.

586 Fairways Circle, Ocala, 34472 2 Beds 2 Baths | $115,000 | Condominium | 1,072 Square Feet | Built in 1972

One or more photo(s) has been virtually staged. Immaculate renovated 2nd floor condo looking over Lake Sparkle sitting on the 9th hole on the Gulf course. The condo has fresh new paint throughout the interior of the condo. New tile floors in the kitchen, all bathrooms, and in the front walk way. Brand new A/C unit. Also enjoy the Community sit back at the pool and relax or hop in a gulf cart and get to playing. The community in less than 30 minutes outside of the villages. The condo could also be investment with leasing available.

