Take a look at these homes for sale in Chattanooga

(Chattanooga, TN) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in Chattanooga. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

6922 Village Lake Circle, Chattanooga, 37412 2 Beds 2 Baths | $310,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,502 Square Feet | Built in 2008

Welcome to the Village at Frawley Lake. Gated Community. Location, location, location! One mile to Camp Jordon, a 275-acre city operated park and recreation facility, at the I-75 split, exit one, puts you minutes away from downtown (west), or Hamilton Place Mall, Volkswagen, and etc. (east). Master Bedroom, two full bathrooms, primary bedroom on the main, large living room, dining area, breakfast bar facing kitchen and what you would expect in a kitchen from granite counter tops and more. Enclosed sunporch/den, and generous backyard. The Village at Frawley Lake amenities include, large lake (well stocked for fishing), with walking path around the lake, fountain, neighborhood irrigation system. Saltwater community pool and sidewalks with wide streets for daily walking there too! Look at the pictures and then call for your private showing.

For open house information, contact Grace Edrington, Berkshire Hathaway J Douglas at 423-498-5800

7441 Moses Rd, Hixson, 37343 2 Beds 2 Baths | $192,500 | Single Family Residence | 1,096 Square Feet | Built in 2021

New construction in a great location in Hixson. This is a two bedroom and two bath house on roughly a half acre lot in the country but minutes to everything you need. The open floor plan makes a large living and dining area. Granite counter tops, pantry and island make the kitchen beautiful and with plenty of storage space. The deck off the kitchen is perfect for grilling. The yard is large and level. There is still some minor work being done to finish this brand new house. It will all be completed in the next week or two. The septic tank was existing. Survey is available. Call listing agent for a private showing today. Owner/Agent.

For open house information, contact Jason Myers, Nu Vision Realty at 423-551-3948

6617 River Winds Ln, Hixson, 37343 4 Beds 6 Baths | $1,285,000 | Single Family Residence | 6,000 Square Feet | Built in 1977

Welcome to 6617 River Winds Lane, a stunning, one owner home offering an idyllic setting and breathtaking views of the main channel in every room. Step inside to hardwood floors, speciality ceilings, a huge stone fireplace, rough sawn columns, a jaw dropping staircase, and the most impressive water views. Every room was positioned to capture the views, whether it is water, sunrise, or the night sky. The enormous kitchen has granite counters, double ovens, and a gas cooktop. The owner's suite is on the main level and includes en-suite baths, a walk-in closet, and a balcony. An additional bedroom is on the main level, that could also be used as an office. Upstairs, you will find two sizable guest rooms, each with their own bathrooms and spacious closets, walk-out attic storage, and a loft overlooking the great room. The lower level is great for gatherings and pool parties with a kitchen and a wet bar. Numerous decks and patios overlook the beautiful, gunite pool and hot tub. Situated on a double lot and landscaped beautifully, the property backs up to TVA owned land with a short trail to the lake for outdoor fun. The community boat launch is nearby. Schedule your showing today! *Buyer should verify any information of concern, including but not limited to schools and square footage.

For open house information, contact Lyndsey Bowman, Keller Williams Realty at 423-664-1600

1924 Belleau Village Ln, Chattanooga, 37421 2 Beds 2 Baths | $280,000 | Townhouse | 1,732 Square Feet | Built in 2009

This East Brainerd neighborhood is comprised of homes varying in design and appeal. The area shows above average care and maintenance with most conveniences located nearby including school, shopping, employment, recreational areas and places of worship. No adverse conditions are apparent to the area.

For open house information, contact Susanne Flynn, ResultsMLScom at 615-822-5808