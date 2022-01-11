Top homes for sale in Providence

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
(Providence, RI) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Providence will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Hq5Wl_0dihBbjV00

45 Sandy Lane, Warwick, 02889

4 Beds 3 Baths | $349,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,092 Square Feet | Built in 1974

Beautiful raised ranch located on a private oversized lot that backs up to Buckeye Brook. Property is fenced on 3 sides allowing you to sit on your oversized deck and watch the wildlife snack on your apple and walnut trees. Outdoor entertaining is endless on this amazing property. Step inside and head up to the main living area complete with brand new rugs, freshly painted walls and ceilings, and wood burning stove for supplemental heat. You'll find a large open living room, dining room and kitchen with pickled cabinets, ceramic tile floors and stainless steel appliances. Three generous bedrooms including the master with 1/2 finish out the upper level. Multi generational and/or in-law living potential can be found on the first level. New luxury vinyl flooring throughout the lower level which includes a laundry area, a 2nd full kitchen, full bathroom, family room, and bedroom. Large windows and French doors make this home naturally light and bright. Blink your eyes and this one may be gone. Schedule your appointment today! This home is selling "AS IS" subject to Probate Court approval.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1pSHed_0dihBbjV00

9 Mawney Street, Providence, 02906

4 Beds 2 Baths | $365,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,456 Square Feet | Built in 1996

Big and Beautiful and very spacious 4 Bedrooms 2 Full Baths Finished Basement. the owner takes pride in his home many new updates Roof, New Hot Water Tank New Carpet updated kitchen and Bathrooms freshly painted inside and out Marble design all Tile and Living Room flooring 2 bonus rooms in lower level can be used as den or office great yard and plenty of parking for 10 cars nice nice open front porch fenced in yard. Close to everything shopping schools highways and 30 mins to Boston call for your private showing today! CHECK OUT THE VIDEO.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38x7CZ_0dihBbjV00

46 Travelers Court, East Greenwich, 02818

2 Beds 3 Baths | $742,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,156 Square Feet | Built in 2021

Newly updated floorplans make this nearly 2,200 square foot WATCH HILL model at MIDDLEBERRY even more inviting than the others we have completed.. Be part of an exciting new active adult community located in vibrant East Greenwich. Now is the time is come and select finishes to make this home truly yours. First floor features include open concept design, impressive stainless steel kitchen, master suite with walk in closet, study, gathering room with gas fireplace, laundry room and powder room. Second floor rooms include another bedroom, full bathroom, loft/office, huge linen closet and tons of additional storage. Outdoor amenities include 2 car garage with storage, covered patio, open patio and professional landscaping. Located only minutes to multiple golf courses, marinas, downtown East Greenwich with its amazing dining and shopping, I-95, and T.F. Green airport. Photos of similar model.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2GdiZc_0dihBbjV00

105 Julia Way, Johnston, 02919

2 Beds 2 Baths | $414,900 | Condominium | 1,490 Square Feet | Built in 2021

Beautiful NEW CONSTRUCTION 55+ community in Johnston. Duplex Style, Single level living - Open floor plan with 2 bedroom 2 full bathrooms with tiled shower & Jacuzzi tub, Hardwood floors, Granite countertops, Stainless appliances, Cathedral Ceilings, Natural Gas fireplace & Heat, Central air conditioning, Cathedral ceilings in Master bedroom with Large Master bath & Walk in closet, 2 car garage with laundry on the first floor, Spacious full basement with walk-out for future expansion or just plenty of storage, Oversized Deck, Front farmers porch, Easy highway access yet still private and close to all amenities. This condo development has 27 units in total and all within walking distance to Hopkins Pond. Still time to customize your unit. Condo fee is estimated and includes water & sewer, snow removal & landscaping etc. Expected occupancy for November of 2021. Conveniently located off Central Avenue, use 620 Central Avenue Johnston in GPS. Come see The Residences at Hopkins Pond!

