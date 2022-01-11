ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Rosa, CA

On the hunt for a home in Santa Rosa? These houses are on the market

Santa Rosa Bulletin
Santa Rosa Bulletin
 5 days ago

(Santa Rosa, CA) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Santa Rosa will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0NkJiI_0dihBY2C00

2208 Olivet Road, Santa Rosa, 95401

3 Beds 3 Baths | $2,975,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,100 Square Feet | Built in 1980

Private Residence on 12+ acres of prime Russian River AVA. A large, single family home nestled among a grove of redwoods overlooking the nursery and further on to the surrounding vineyards. 3 large bedrooms and 2.5 baths, an open kitchen that looks on to a beautiful, expansive deck. Vaulted ceiling living room with fireplace and insert. 5 car garage, 2 of which can accommodate RV. Land is suitable for a variety of agricultural uses with 100,000 square feet covered, and 6.5 of growable acreage. Traditional grape varietals are Chardonnay and Pinot Noir (primary RRAVA varietals).

For open house information, contact Vladimir Algin, Corcoran Global Living at 855-437-1704

Copyright © 2022 Bay Area Real Estate Information Services, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-BAREISCA-321110344)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4HaWf6_0dihBY2C00

2315 Morningside Circle, Santa Rosa, 95405

3 Beds 3 Baths | $579,999 | Single Family Residence | 1,613 Square Feet | Built in 1987

Welcome home to the highly-desirable Vista Del Lago community. Bring your inspiration and make this your home today! Two car, attached garage, 3 upstairs bedrooms, updated bathrooms, new flooring, new paint & a large living area downstairs with a gas fireplace in living room! Vista Del Lago community has pools, hot tub, pond, walkways, clubhouse, tennis & basketball courts, community garden, play structures and more. All these amenities in close proximity of shopping, restaurants, Bennett Valley Golf Course, Annadel State park and more!

For open house information, contact Kelly Stelling, W Real Estate at 707-591-0570

Copyright © 2022 Bay Area Real Estate Information Services, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-BAREISCA-322000263)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0olcv5_0dihBY2C00

1424 Keiser Ave., Rohnert Park, 94928

4 Beds 4 Baths | $1,063,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,666 Square Feet | Built in None

Residence 3 includes:4 Bedrooms3.5 BathsLoftApprox.. 2,666 Sq. Ft.2-Car Garage

For open house information, contact Cyndi Rose Signature Homes - CA

Copyright © 2022 DRB Group (BDX). All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-BDLBN-1876327)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1JfF61_0dihBY2C00

9805 Elizabeth Way, Forestville, 95436

4 Beds 2 Baths | $820,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,932 Square Feet | Built in 1974

Enjoy your own piece of paradise in wine country! This gorgeous home is just across from the river. Experience the breathtaking views from your brand new deck. Relax in the living room with an open fireplace. Beautiful kitchen with granite countertops, gas range, island & high cathedral-like ceilings inspires even less experienced chefs! Large dining area offers vista views and a wood-burning stove, perfect for romantic dinners & gatherings. Downstairs level is a luxurious Primary Bedroom with a spa, separate updated bathroom, brand new hardwood flooring & walk-in closet. Upstairs bedrooms include beautiful lofts with roof access. Bonus room has a skylight & overlooks the grounds. Fig, Persimmon & Cherry trees, blueberry & rose gardens & a redwood grove - all on a private fenced in hummingbird sanctuary just under 1/2 an acre. Detached workshop/yoga room. Lots of natural light. 2 car garage & car port. Words simply don't do this home justice, must see in person!

For open house information, contact Sofia Khabinsky, Keller Williams Realty at 707-206-4500

Copyright © 2022 Bay Area Real Estate Information Services, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-BAREISCA-321090979)

See more property details

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Reuters

U.S. CDC urges Americans to wear 'most protective mask you can'

WASHINGTON, Jan 14 (Reuters) - The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Friday revised its guidance for Americans on wearing masks to protect against COVID-19, recommending donning "the most protective mask you can" while stopping short of advocating nationwide usage of N95 respirators. The CDC, an agency...
U.S. POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Business
Local
California Real Estate
Santa Rosa, CA
Business
City
Santa Rosa, CA
Santa Rosa, CA
Real Estate
The Hill

Underground volcano eruption causes 'tsunami activity' on Tonga

“Tsunami activity” was detected after an underground volcano eruption near the South Pacific country of Tonga, New Zealand’s National Emergency Management Agency tweeted on Saturday. “We have issued a NATIONAL ADVISORY: TSUNAMI ACTIVITY following the Tongan eruption. We expect New Zealand coastal areas on the north and east...
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Restaurants#Lofts#Welcome Home#Housing List#Russian#Corcoran Global Living#Vista Del Lago
NBC News

Who is Aafia Siddiqui, the federal prisoner at the center of the Texas hostage situation?

Aafia Siddiqui, whose release has been demanded by a man who has taken hostages inside a Texas synagogue, would not condone the man's actions, her attorney said Saturday. The unidentified man, who took an unspecified number of people hostage inside Congregation Beth Israel in Colleyville, Texas, said he wants Siddiqui to be released from a Texas federal prison, where she is serving an 86-year sentence after being convicted of attempting to murder U.S. soldiers.
TEXAS STATE
Santa Rosa Bulletin

Santa Rosa Bulletin

Santa Rosa, CA
365
Followers
578
Post
36K+
Views
ABOUT

With Santa Rosa Bulletin, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy