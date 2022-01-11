On the hunt for a home in Santa Rosa? These houses are on the market

(Santa Rosa, CA) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Santa Rosa will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

Here are a selection of listings:

2208 Olivet Road, Santa Rosa, 95401 3 Beds 3 Baths | $2,975,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,100 Square Feet | Built in 1980

Private Residence on 12+ acres of prime Russian River AVA. A large, single family home nestled among a grove of redwoods overlooking the nursery and further on to the surrounding vineyards. 3 large bedrooms and 2.5 baths, an open kitchen that looks on to a beautiful, expansive deck. Vaulted ceiling living room with fireplace and insert. 5 car garage, 2 of which can accommodate RV. Land is suitable for a variety of agricultural uses with 100,000 square feet covered, and 6.5 of growable acreage. Traditional grape varietals are Chardonnay and Pinot Noir (primary RRAVA varietals).

2315 Morningside Circle, Santa Rosa, 95405 3 Beds 3 Baths | $579,999 | Single Family Residence | 1,613 Square Feet | Built in 1987

Welcome home to the highly-desirable Vista Del Lago community. Bring your inspiration and make this your home today! Two car, attached garage, 3 upstairs bedrooms, updated bathrooms, new flooring, new paint & a large living area downstairs with a gas fireplace in living room! Vista Del Lago community has pools, hot tub, pond, walkways, clubhouse, tennis & basketball courts, community garden, play structures and more. All these amenities in close proximity of shopping, restaurants, Bennett Valley Golf Course, Annadel State park and more!

1424 Keiser Ave., Rohnert Park, 94928 4 Beds 4 Baths | $1,063,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,666 Square Feet | Built in None

Residence 3 includes:4 Bedrooms3.5 BathsLoftApprox.. 2,666 Sq. Ft.2-Car Garage

9805 Elizabeth Way, Forestville, 95436 4 Beds 2 Baths | $820,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,932 Square Feet | Built in 1974

Enjoy your own piece of paradise in wine country! This gorgeous home is just across from the river. Experience the breathtaking views from your brand new deck. Relax in the living room with an open fireplace. Beautiful kitchen with granite countertops, gas range, island & high cathedral-like ceilings inspires even less experienced chefs! Large dining area offers vista views and a wood-burning stove, perfect for romantic dinners & gatherings. Downstairs level is a luxurious Primary Bedroom with a spa, separate updated bathroom, brand new hardwood flooring & walk-in closet. Upstairs bedrooms include beautiful lofts with roof access. Bonus room has a skylight & overlooks the grounds. Fig, Persimmon & Cherry trees, blueberry & rose gardens & a redwood grove - all on a private fenced in hummingbird sanctuary just under 1/2 an acre. Detached workshop/yoga room. Lots of natural light. 2 car garage & car port. Words simply don't do this home justice, must see in person!

