Take a look at these homes on the Montgomery market now

(Montgomery, AL) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Montgomery will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

1860 Demonbruen Drive, Millbrook, 36054 2 Beds 1 Bath | $162,500 | Single Family Residence | 1,296 Square Feet | Built in 1994

Looking for a 5 acre Millbrook barndominium located only 3 miles from I-65? This unique property is waiting for you! The charming two-story home features living quarters on the 2nd story and a 4 stall barn with tack room on the first floor. The living quarters features an open concept floor plan, which makes the great room, breakfast room, and kitchen very functional. The kitchen features granite countertops, an island, and a farm-style sink. Outdoor entertaining on the deck accessed from the great room gives one a view of the acreage included with the property. The home includes two bedrooms and one bath. Bedroom storage is enhanced with attic access. Interior stairs lead to the laundry room located on the first floor. In addition, the laundry room has access to the barn on the first floor. While this home is perfect for the animal lover who can utilize the 4 stalls in the barn, it is also perfect for the hobby enthusiast! The barn area is spacious and includes a tack room / storage area. Barn doors on the front and the rear of the property make access easy! The owner upgraded the following: Roof(2020); Siding(2019); and Insulation(2020). The convenience of this home to Cobbs Ford Road and I-65 will make commuting a breeze. Call your favorite realtor to tour today!

For open house information, contact Ivy O. Johnson, Aronov Realty - Prattville at 334-365-9999

1360 Witherspoon Drive, Prattville, 36066 4 Beds 3 Baths | $410,345 | Single Family Residence | 2,740 Square Feet | Built in None

The Fairhope Plan is perfect for those who prefer elegance and space in the convenience of one level. This 4 bedroom, 3 bathroom plan features a sweeping great room and kitchen area that is perfect for cooking while also entertaining. A separate dining room is located at the front of the house connecting to the elegant foyer entry flowing into the open kitchen and great room. The kitchen features an attractive granite island that has plenty of seating space perfect for serving food while also entertaining guest in the great room. The grand master suite provides a large private space along with a connecting bathroom complete with double vanity, separate shower, soaking tub and abundant storage space in the large walk in closet and linen closet. Three more bedrooms complete this floor plan, all with plentiful closet space along with two full bathrooms. This well laid floor plan can accommodate the space needed for a big family all in the space of one floor.

For open house information, contact David Hall Stone Martin Builders

6301 Clarendon Road, Montgomery, 36117 4 Beds 6 Baths | $725,000 | Single Family Residence | 5,077 Square Feet | Built in 1972

Beautifully set on more than 5 acres, this home rests amid large oak trees. Well placed details and an amazing setting create a home of sheer beauty. Sitting on 5.679 acres within the city limits, makes for a lovely lifestyle. The four bedroom, four bath and two half bath treasure features a magnificent kitchen ideally located between the formal living area and the casual family room. The eat-in kitchen offers copper counter tops, brick floors, painted cabinets, wood ceiling, fabulous storage and double ovens. The master bedroom with sitting area and a total bathroom renovation, is the perfect place for relaxing. There are three additional bedrooms - one could actually be a second master bedroom - each with private baths. The newly added screened porch with fireplace is ideal for relaxing and enjoying the lovely landscaping the backyard offers. Some of the other amenities include an elevator, plantation shutters, music studio (detached), very spacious pantry, wood ceilings in several rooms, new gutters, and new Mansard roof (2020). Please call to tour this wonderful property. Purchaser to verify school zones and square footage.

For open house information, contact William F. Davis, Davis & Copeland REALTORS, LLC at 334-244-0550

32 Oldfield Drive, Montgomery, 36117 4 Beds 3 Baths | $299,800 | Single Family Residence | 3,658 Square Feet | Built in 1980

Beautiful home in Arrowhead! Spacious home features over 3600 SQFT, 4 bedrooms and 2 and 1/2 bathrooms. This sweet home has been loved and Well maintained through the years. New HVAC system was installed in Nov. 2020. Architecture shingles were replaced 5-6 years ago. Some of the windows are replaced. Upon the entry of this sweet home, you will see the formal dinning room on the right hand side and and office study room on the left side. Engineering laminated wood floor, a wet bar with blender bases built on the counter and a stoned fire place are all in the living room. House comes with built-in central vacuum system, security alarm system and underground sprinkler system. Lots of walk-in closets. Plenty of storage room in the house. 2" blinds. Maytag electric smooth cook top and dishwasher. Eat-in kitchen with hard tiles. Garden sink in laundry room with cabinets built above. Under kitchen counter has trash compressor. Store your extra food in kitchen pantry. Intercom is wired on the wall. Florida Bonus room/gathering room with 10" ceiling is big enough for Bible class or entertaining a large group of family and guests. House has lots of natural light. Gazebo is installed in the back porch. Newly paved drive way. Two car garage with a storage room inside. Owner has termite bond that can be transferred to new owner. Professional lawn care has been serviced on this property.

For open house information, contact Lili Moore, House & Home Real Estate at 334-230-5777