ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montgomery, AL

Take a look at these homes on the Montgomery market now

Montgomery Daily
Montgomery Daily
 5 days ago

(Montgomery, AL) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Montgomery will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mCYJg_0dihBX9T00

1860 Demonbruen Drive, Millbrook, 36054

2 Beds 1 Bath | $162,500 | Single Family Residence | 1,296 Square Feet | Built in 1994

Looking for a 5 acre Millbrook barndominium located only 3 miles from I-65? This unique property is waiting for you! The charming two-story home features living quarters on the 2nd story and a 4 stall barn with tack room on the first floor. The living quarters features an open concept floor plan, which makes the great room, breakfast room, and kitchen very functional. The kitchen features granite countertops, an island, and a farm-style sink. Outdoor entertaining on the deck accessed from the great room gives one a view of the acreage included with the property. The home includes two bedrooms and one bath. Bedroom storage is enhanced with attic access. Interior stairs lead to the laundry room located on the first floor. In addition, the laundry room has access to the barn on the first floor. While this home is perfect for the animal lover who can utilize the 4 stalls in the barn, it is also perfect for the hobby enthusiast! The barn area is spacious and includes a tack room / storage area. Barn doors on the front and the rear of the property make access easy! The owner upgraded the following: Roof(2020); Siding(2019); and Insulation(2020). The convenience of this home to Cobbs Ford Road and I-65 will make commuting a breeze. Call your favorite realtor to tour today!

For open house information, contact Ivy O. Johnson, Aronov Realty - Prattville at 334-365-9999

Copyright © 2022 Montgomery Area Association of Realtors MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-MAARAL-507380)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QlZvE_0dihBX9T00

1360 Witherspoon Drive, Prattville, 36066

4 Beds 3 Baths | $410,345 | Single Family Residence | 2,740 Square Feet | Built in None

The Fairhope Plan is perfect for those who prefer elegance and space in the convenience of one level. This 4 bedroom, 3 bathroom plan features a sweeping great room and kitchen area that is perfect for cooking while also entertaining. A separate dining room is located at the front of the house connecting to the elegant foyer entry flowing into the open kitchen and great room. The kitchen features an attractive granite island that has plenty of seating space perfect for serving food while also entertaining guest in the great room. The grand master suite provides a large private space along with a connecting bathroom complete with double vanity, separate shower, soaking tub and abundant storage space in the large walk in closet and linen closet. Three more bedrooms complete this floor plan, all with plentiful closet space along with two full bathrooms. This well laid floor plan can accommodate the space needed for a big family all in the space of one floor.

For open house information, contact David Hall Stone Martin Builders

Copyright © 2022 Stone Martin Builders. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-SMBBN-366-6008-156-6008-69970-132293)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0W3oeC_0dihBX9T00

6301 Clarendon Road, Montgomery, 36117

4 Beds 6 Baths | $725,000 | Single Family Residence | 5,077 Square Feet | Built in 1972

Beautifully set on more than 5 acres, this home rests amid large oak trees. Well placed details and an amazing setting create a home of sheer beauty. Sitting on 5.679 acres within the city limits, makes for a lovely lifestyle. The four bedroom, four bath and two half bath treasure features a magnificent kitchen ideally located between the formal living area and the casual family room. The eat-in kitchen offers copper counter tops, brick floors, painted cabinets, wood ceiling, fabulous storage and double ovens. The master bedroom with sitting area and a total bathroom renovation, is the perfect place for relaxing. There are three additional bedrooms - one could actually be a second master bedroom - each with private baths. The newly added screened porch with fireplace is ideal for relaxing and enjoying the lovely landscaping the backyard offers. Some of the other amenities include an elevator, plantation shutters, music studio (detached), very spacious pantry, wood ceilings in several rooms, new gutters, and new Mansard roof (2020). Please call to tour this wonderful property. Purchaser to verify school zones and square footage.

For open house information, contact William F. Davis, Davis & Copeland REALTORS, LLC at 334-244-0550

Copyright © 2022 Montgomery Area Association of Realtors MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-MAARAL-485468)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HLlEa_0dihBX9T00

32 Oldfield Drive, Montgomery, 36117

4 Beds 3 Baths | $299,800 | Single Family Residence | 3,658 Square Feet | Built in 1980

Beautiful home in Arrowhead! Spacious home features over 3600 SQFT, 4 bedrooms and 2 and 1/2 bathrooms. This sweet home has been loved and Well maintained through the years. New HVAC system was installed in Nov. 2020. Architecture shingles were replaced 5-6 years ago. Some of the windows are replaced. Upon the entry of this sweet home, you will see the formal dinning room on the right hand side and and office study room on the left side. Engineering laminated wood floor, a wet bar with blender bases built on the counter and a stoned fire place are all in the living room. House comes with built-in central vacuum system, security alarm system and underground sprinkler system. Lots of walk-in closets. Plenty of storage room in the house. 2" blinds. Maytag electric smooth cook top and dishwasher. Eat-in kitchen with hard tiles. Garden sink in laundry room with cabinets built above. Under kitchen counter has trash compressor. Store your extra food in kitchen pantry. Intercom is wired on the wall. Florida Bonus room/gathering room with 10" ceiling is big enough for Bible class or entertaining a large group of family and guests. House has lots of natural light. Gazebo is installed in the back porch. Newly paved drive way. Two car garage with a storage room inside. Owner has termite bond that can be transferred to new owner. Professional lawn care has been serviced on this property.

For open house information, contact Lili Moore, House & Home Real Estate at 334-230-5777

Copyright © 2022 Montgomery Area Association of Realtors MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-MAARAL-499189)

See more property details

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Reuters

U.S. CDC urges Americans to wear 'most protective mask you can'

WASHINGTON, Jan 14 (Reuters) - The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Friday revised its guidance for Americans on wearing masks to protect against COVID-19, recommending donning "the most protective mask you can" while stopping short of advocating nationwide usage of N95 respirators. The CDC, an agency...
U.S. POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Millbrook, AL
Alabama State
Alabama Real Estate
City
Montgomery, AL
Montgomery, AL
Real Estate
State
Florida State
Montgomery, AL
Business
City
Prattville, AL
Local
Alabama Business
The Hill

Underground volcano eruption causes 'tsunami activity' on Tonga

“Tsunami activity” was detected after an underground volcano eruption near the South Pacific country of Tonga, New Zealand’s National Emergency Management Agency tweeted on Saturday. “We have issued a NATIONAL ADVISORY: TSUNAMI ACTIVITY following the Tongan eruption. We expect New Zealand coastal areas on the north and east...
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Home#Commuting#Realtors#Housing List#Insulation
NBC News

Who is Aafia Siddiqui, the federal prisoner at the center of the Texas hostage situation?

Aafia Siddiqui, whose release has been demanded by a man who has taken hostages inside a Texas synagogue, would not condone the man's actions, her attorney said Saturday. The unidentified man, who took an unspecified number of people hostage inside Congregation Beth Israel in Colleyville, Texas, said he wants Siddiqui to be released from a Texas federal prison, where she is serving an 86-year sentence after being convicted of attempting to murder U.S. soldiers.
TEXAS STATE
Montgomery Daily

Montgomery Daily

Montgomery, AL
432
Followers
632
Post
40K+
Views
ABOUT

With Montgomery Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy