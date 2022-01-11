Check out these houses for sale in Des Moines

(DES MOINES, IA) A house offers an unmatched value proposition: Not only a place to call home, but an investment that lasts.

Whether you’re looking for privacy and quiet or a cozy neighborhood where your kids can visit neighbors and play in the park, there’s something for every buyer in this blend of units.

And unlike renting, owning a home of course unlocks the investment power of the property market, hopefully growing in value every day, and also encouraging saving via payments toward your principal.

Check out these listings from around the Des Moines area:

2753 Adams Avenue, Des Moines, 50310 2 Beds 1 Bath | $149,000 | Single Family Residence | 753 Square Feet | Built in 1948

This nice 2 bedroom and 1 bath is a wonderful place to call home. The first floor was recently renovated. The sink and toilet are new in the bathroom. New windows, paint, carpet, vinyl and interior doors throughout. New cabinets in the kitchen. All the work is already completed. Welcome home!

For open house information, contact Diane Bryant, Realty ONE Group Impact at 515-446-7524

1221 Emma Avenue, Des Moines, 50315 3 Beds 2 Baths | $174,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,013 Square Feet | Built in 1922

Spacious, well remodeled bungalow with over 1013 sq ft finished; sits on a tree-lined street, just minutes to Wright Elementary school, Lincoln High School, and Brody Middle School. Upon entrance you’ll find a great open floor plan with an ample kitchen for all your holiday baking, beautiful updated kitchen with all new appliances, granite countertops, plenty of cabinet space. Home provides 3 bedrooms and 2 fully updated bathrooms. The open concept floor plan creates a spacious feeling with plenty of natural light, Out back there is a detached 1 car garage, with a large patio which provides plenty of space for gardening and entertaining. Schedule your showing today!

For open house information, contact Julio Calvo, Realty ONE Group Impact at 515-446-7524

1617 Army Post Road, Des Moines, 50315 2 Beds 2 Baths | $172,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,169 Square Feet | Built in 1949

Just ten minutes from downtown and down the road from both Gray's Lake and the Des Moines Airport, is this family home on an oversized lot ready for you to move in! Once you step inside, you will see an open floor plan with neutral paint, fresh new carpeting and lots of natural light. The kitchen features new modern cabinetry, new stainless steel appliances, new stone countertops and plenty of storage. And if storage space is on your list, this house has plenty with its enormous second-story bonus area, hundreds of square feet in the basement, and a laundry space ready for you to make your own. Both bathrooms are newly updated as well. The best feature of this home is outside, with a one-car attached garage and a separate, two-stall garage in the enormous backyard. This home is ready for your family and friends to visit for a barbeque or celebrate the holidays. Take advantage of this move-in-ready house and make your new home on Des Moines' south side.

For open house information, contact Adam Bugbee, EXP Realty, LLC at 833-835-5566

4137 Knob Hill Drive, Des Moines, 50317 3 Beds 2 Baths | $184,999 | Single Family Residence | 1,002 Square Feet | Built in 1960

Ranch home on the very edge of Des Moines East side right near Pleasant Hill. As you walk into the home you come into the huge family room with floor to ceiling windows and hardwood flooring. On this level you have two bedrooms, a separate dining room, updated bath. On the lower level you have second family room and bedroom and 3/4 bathroom with walk out to the fully fenced in back yard. This home is 15 mins to downtown, Hy-Vee is a few blocks away and you are about 10 mins to Altoona to new outdoor mall, Lowes and hwy 5 access.

For open house information, contact Misty Soldwisch, BH&G Real Estate Innovations at 515-962-5555