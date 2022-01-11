These houses are for sale in Boston

(BOSTON, MA) A house offers an unmatched value proposition: Not only a place to call home, but an investment that lasts.

From sweeping views to cozy neighborhoods, there’s something for everyone in this blend of properties from around the area.

Considered by many financial advisors to be a bedrock investment for young families and older Americans alike, a house gives you more than a home base.

If you’re Boston-curious, take a look at these listings today:

187 Walnut Street, Brookline, 02445 5 Beds 6 Baths | $2,649,000 | Single Family Residence | 4,366 Square Feet | Built in 1865

Experience a renovation that is classic, high quality and beautiful in every way in 2022! This 4 level townhome was extensively renovated from head to toe in 2019 while still maintaining exquisite Victorian charm and character. Pull into an attached 2 car garage and come up to a main level that has an open and expansive living and dining room, ideal for entertaining. There are soaring ceilings, oversized windows and two gas fireplaces. The kitchen holds quartz countertops and high end stainless steel appliances with gas cooking, along with an island for casual eating. A wrap around deck is ideal for summer days. The second floor primary bedroom boasts a walk in closet and luxurious 5 piece marble bathroom with radiant floors, and each bedroom throughout the top two levels boasts generous closets. The lower level holds a large family room, full bathroom and storage. Central air conditioning, recessed lighting, newer systems. Steps from Brookline Village and Longwood!

137 Fairfield, Needham, 02492 5 Beds 5 Baths | $2,499,000 | Single Family Residence | 5,200 Square Feet | Built in 2022

NINETY PERCENT COMPLETED. Magnificent New Construction Colonial by one of the Finest Builders in the area. This 5+ Bedroom, 5 Bath Masterpiece w/ over 5200 sq. ft of living area features excellent craftsmanship. An expansive kitchen w/ Thermador Appliances that opens into an oversized family room is perfect for entertaining. The family room has 8 foot glass doors leading to an oversized patio & expansive flat private yard. A private 1st Fl bedroom suite or office w/ full bath is designed to perfection! The second level w/ a luxurious primary suite complete w/ large his & hers walk in closets along w/ 3 other oversized Bedrooms that will suit the most discriminating buyer. The lower level has a bonus room, bedroom & full bath as well as a home theater or exercise room . Professionally landscaped in the coveted Broadmeadow neighborhood! Easy Walk to Needham Hersey commuter station. Interior pictures are of a home built by same builder in Needham. House WILL BE 100% DONE IN 45 DAYS!

81 Eutaw Ave, Lynn, 01902 4 Beds 2 Baths | $449,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,214 Square Feet | Built in 1915

Introducing a 4 bed 2 bath home in thriving Lynn. Situated on a quiet side street, this colonial style property is awaiting your arrival. The main floor features a spacious open living and dining room area perfect for entertaining. Proceed to the second level where you will find three bedrooms and a full bath. There is a generous sized back deck ideal for summer cookouts. The finished lower level, which has it's own private entrance, includes a 4th bedroom, living area, and full bath. A spacious yard, storage shed, and two off-street parking spaces completes the offering.

59 Webster St, Boston, 02128 4 Beds 5 Baths | $1,699,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,606 Square Feet | Built in 1900

Rare opportunity to own a contemporary home, with a completely separate in-law unit. Home features approx 2800sqft 3beds/3.5baths along with 2 private outdoor spaces and two offices.....PLUS a 800sqft first floor 1bed+/1bath in-law (legally able to be rented out independently if not immediately needed) Unusually open and flowing floorplan. Each bedroom has an en suite bath. Exposed brick, high ceilings. large well applianced kitchen. Truly must be seen in person to appreciate. Convenient to transportation and highway. Short walk to expansive park and open space.

