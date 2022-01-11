Step into home ownership in Amarillo with one of these condos

(AMARILLO, TX) It’s easy to think of the equity of home ownership and the ease of living in a managed building as being mutually exclusive — but these Amarillo condos offer the best of both worlds.

With locations at the heart of trendy neighborhoods and close to vibrant, bustling street scenes, condos combine desirable aspects of apartment living with the certainty and investment qualities of a traditional home.

Take a look at these units on the market in Amarillo, pulled from our classifieds:

3100 Fleetwood Dr, Amarillo, 79109 3 Beds 2 Baths | $165,000 | Condominium | 1,388 Square Feet | Built in 1976

Beautiful Brook Place condo with waterfront view .. no stairs .. 3-2-1 with bonus room .. salt water swimming pool, storm shelter .. ponds, ducks and trees .. gazebo, walking trails, bridges .. clubhouse .. amazing views .. amazing patio .. 3 fireplaces .. lots of updates .. UNIT B-14 Right by the club house. This one will go fast. Schedule your showing today.

4425 Tiffani Dr, Amarillo, 79109 3 Beds 3 Baths | $267,900 | Condominium | 2,257 Square Feet | Built in 1981

Warm, Welcoming and Spotless! This graceful home has it all!. High Ceiling grace this lovely space and welcome you into a inviting fireplace perfect for our cooler evening that are coming. Beautiful hand scraped wood floors from the living to the dining area. The dining area is large enough for a second living area, workout area or office.

3200 Villa Pl, Amarillo, 79109 4 Beds 2 Baths | $139,900 | Condominium | 1,886 Square Feet | Built in 1964

Beautiful condominium located in Lawrence Park. One large living area that is open to the kitchen, four bedrooms, two baths, patio, abundant storage, large closets, and updated kitchen and baths. Common area includes a swimming pool. Fabulous location near shopping, schools, and entertainment. Extra parking is available outside the south gate off the patio, close to the property and the swimming pool.

2028 Austin St #507, Amarillo, 79109 2 Beds 2 Baths | $149,500 | Condominium | 1,265 Square Feet | Built in 1963

Carefree living #507 at the LaTour Condominiums - truly a great place to live! Safe and secure with 24 house key-card access and a security guard in the evenings. Amenities include: rooftop heated pool, hot tub, sauna, steam room, exercise facility, laundry room, party rooms, parking garage, guestroom upon request, and more! This stunning 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom apartment is located on the fifth floor with a sizeable balcony, floor to ceiling windows, the cutest breakfast nook, a murphy bed located in the guest bedroom, and beautiful parquet floors. Monthly assessment includes heat, air, water, gas, internet, and extended cable. You will love living at the LaTour - convenience, security, and location cannot be beat!

